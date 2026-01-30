ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

ROH Women’s World Championship Proving Ground Match: Athena [c] vs VertVixen

Vixen was Athena’s first challenger after winning the ROH Women’s world title all the way back in 1975. Currently, she’s 71-0 in her legendary run.

The two locked up off the top with Athena flipping through a wristlock. She grabbed a headlock and pulled Vixen down to the mat. Athena thumbed her nose at Vixen (literally) and Vixen dropped her with a shoulder tackle. She then threw some elbows at the Champ, befor hitting one hell of a kick.

Athena managed to kick Vixen in the face from the mat and that brought out the agression in her. She laid into Vixen with some hard strikes and then fishhooked her until the ref broke it up. She grabbed Vixen by the nose, dragged her up to her knees and then punched her in face, busting Vixen open.

Vixen tried to steal one with a rollup, but Athena kicked out of it and delivered a back suplex and then a few more hard strikes for a two count of her own. Vixen grabbed a wristlock take over and bought some time by throwing Athena into the turnbuckles headfirst.

Vixen powered up and hit a scoop slam, and a spingboard heel kick to Athena’s head. Vixen then hit a blue thunder bomb, but as we know, no one has ever won with that move, so Athena kicked out at two.

Vixen connected with a big knee to the head, sending her and Athena to the outside. It was all the Champion there though as Athena powebombed her onto the barricade, then threw her into the steps. Tossing Vixen back into the ring, Athena laid in some UFC style punches and locked on a Koji Clutch. Vixen was forced to tap out, giving the victory to Athena.

Match Result Athena defeated VertVixen

After the match, MiT, (Billie Starkz and Diamante) showed up and attacked Vixen. Before they could do much damage, Hyan and Maya World ran down to make the save and run off MiT and Athena.

-Backstage, the Infantry cut a promo. Dean wanted to introduce the mysterious lady he pulled out of the crowd a few days ago. She’s an athlete, model and forensic psychology major named Christian XO. He introduced her to Bravo and Adora and suggested that she join the Infantry. Bravo and Adora discussed this and said ok, but Adora seemed pretty reluctant.

Adam Priest vs Anthony Henry

Priest and Henry jostled off the bell with each man trying to get a headlock on. They moved to the ropes and Henry shoved Priest to the outside. He then sat in the ring all innocent like and waited for Priest to come back into the ring. Priest did, and tossed Henry out just to even the score.

Back in the ring, they chain wrestled until Henry was able to grab a wristlock. Priest countered into an Ankle lock, but Henry grabbed the ropes. Henry then straight up tackled Priest in the middle of the ring and the two fought to the corner.

Priest threw a bunch of chops and a picture perfect dropkick. Henry lured him into the corner and raked his eyes though. Then he hit a reverse neckbreaker over the steel joist that goes to the ropes. Priest’s neck wrapped around it.

Henry then started working Priest’s ankle, stomping it and then using his feet to wrench Priest’s neck harder. Priest slipped to the outside after a punch to the face and Henry threw him into the barricade and the ring apron.

Back in the ring, Henry set Priest up on the top turnbuckle. He yelled at him for a minute and Priest bit him before throwing a headbutt to send Henry to the mat.

Priest started running through Henry with lariats and running choips. He thew him with a back suplex and went up top. Henry saw it coming and rolled out. Priest kicked him through the ropes before Priest bounced his head off the steps.

Getting back in the ring, Henry turned the tables and went up top on Priest. Priest moved and Henry tried a pile driver but couldn’t get Priest up. Priest countered into one of his own, but Henry kicked out at two.

The two fought on the top turnbuckle and Henry seemed to get the better of a suplerplex, but upon landing, Priest rolled Henry up and got a 1-2-3 and the win.

Match Result: Adam Priest defeated Anthony Henry

Tommy Billington vs Aaron Solo

Next up, Priest’s tag team partner, Billington stomped down to the ring to see if it could make it two in a row for their team against Solo.

The two locked up and rolled around the ring trading wrist and waist locks. Solo transitioned into punches and Billington returned the favour, eventually dropping him with a shoulder block. Solo stayed sharp though, backdropping Billington over the ropes to the outside.

The two threw hands around the ring and Billington threw Solo back in. Solo got ahold of him though and whipped him into the corner. Solo threw a suplex and stomped Billington in the middle of the ring. He hit a back suplex then dropped a knee, keeping the momentum up.

Solo tried a sleeper, but Billington got out of it and landed a clothesline. He nailed Solo with a dropkick and then a scoop slam, heading to the top turnbuckle. They fought up there until Billington threw a headbutt sending Solo back. He then hit a dropkick from the turnbuckle.

Billington went for a pile driver, but Solo countered into a rollup for a two count. Solo hit a spinning kick after that, stunning Billington. Solo picked Billington up for a powerbomb, but Billington countered into another piledriver. He landed one more and then pinned Solo to get the win.

Match Result: Tommy Billington defeated Aaron Solo

-Backstage, Rocky Romero talked with Adam Priest. Romero heard that Priest told the locker room he could beat the Don Callis Family. Priest mentioned that they are losing a lot lately and he’s been winning so maybe he could get some of that Callis Family gold? Romero scoffed, assuming he was talking about Okada. Priest said that a match with Okada would be pretty great. So, Romero made the match Okada vs Priest for the AEW International Championship. Because apparently, he can do that. So that match will be on Collision.

Katsuyori Shibata vs JD Drake

Shibata kicked Drake in the gut off the Code of Honor and began stomping him in the corner. Drake exploded out of the corner with a clothesline, followed by a scoop slam. Drake thew himself at Shibata with a head butt. Shibata rolled out of the ring and Drake followed.

Drake chopped Shibata along the barricades and then threw him back into the ring. Shibata took the high ground and kicked Drake in the face, sending him back to the outside. Shibata threw Drake into the barricade and then grabbed a chair.

Shibata took a moment to high five a Jesus cosplayer at ringside, then set Drake up in the chair for a kick in the chest. Then he hugged Jesus and threw Drake back into the ring. Shibata set him up in the corner and chopped and dropkicked him before hitting a neckbreaker.

Shibata went for three pinning attempts but couldn’t get Drake to lay down, so he stood up and started kicking and throwing elbows. Drake got to his feet and the two traded no-sell chops. Drake dropped his straps and the chopping continued.

Drake shot Shibata off the ropes and hit a spinebuster and then a cannonball in the corner. He hit a modified Vader bomb, but Shibata kicked out at two. Shibata resorted to a low blow and then put on an arm bar. The ref, who fully saw it, didn’t disqualify him and the low blow resulted in Drake having to tap out to the arm bar.

Match Result: Katsuyori Shibata defeated JD Drake

Viva Van and Lady Bird Monroe vs Maya World and Hyan

Lady Bird is currently the Women’s Champion of Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling promotion. World and Hyan had some nice Texas-themed matching gear and Van was also there.

Van and World started things off with Van using the ropes to counter a wristlock. Van matrixed her way out of a clothesline, but World rolled her up any ways. The two ran the ropes, leapfrogging over each other. They shook hands out of respect and tagged in their partners for a turn.

Bird fell victim to an alligator roll from Hyan and World joined her for a double team set of dropkicks. They whipped Bird off the ropes and hit a double clothesline. Hyan grabbed a facelock, but Bird countered and shoved her at Van in the corner.

Van and Bird traded quick tags with Van hitting spinning heel kick, then assisting Bird with a moonsault. Hyan fought back, whipping Bird into the corner with World, who hit a blockbuster. Van then broke up the pin attempt.

Hyan dove onto Van through the ropes, while Bird hit some handsprings right into Worlds feet. World Hyan hoisted Bird up and World hit a big strike on her in a cool finishing combination. World made the pin and picked up the win.

Match Result: Maya World and Hyan defeated Viva Van and Lady Bird Monroe

After the match, Athena and the MiT appeared to beat up World and Hyan. Athena grabbed a mic and reminded everyone that Ring of Honor is HER show. She told everyone that Hyan and World used to be part of Athena’s Metroplex promotion, but turned their backs. So next week, Athena, Starkz and Diamante will take on Hyan, World and “whatever scaredy cat ho they can find in the back.”

Tony Nese vs Mascara Dorada

Just Nese and Mark Sterling came down to the ring, presumeably because Stori Denali and Ariya Daivari were caught in the weather that waas plaguing Texas at the time. Dorada entered to a big ovation and “lucha!” chants.

Dorada offered his hand for a Code of Honor and Nese returned the favour by posing. They locked up and ran a high speed chain of moves that led to flips and poses from both. Dorada finally got some momentum, walking the ropes and nailing Nese. He then did the world’s first set of mocking jumping jacks at Nese.

Nese rolled out to confer with Sterling and Dorada baseball slid out of the ring to break it up by punching Nese. Nese tried to escape through the crowd, but Dorada chopped him about it. Dorada charged Nese, but Sterling got in the way and gave Nese an opening to throw Dorada at the barricade.

Ref Aubrey Edwards started the loudest count I’ve ever heard, but Dorada rolled in and out to break it. Nese then distracted Edwards while Sterling used his arm brace to choke Dorada on the outside. Nese then bounced his head off the announce table and threw Dorada back into the ring.

Nese stomped Dorada in the corner, but Dorada started punching abs and Nese had a lot of them to work with. Nese blocked a satellite DDT and hit a northern lights suplex. They got to their feet and Nese countered a sunset flip into a two count.

Nese put on a waist leg lock, squeezing Dorada in the middle of the ring. Nese grabbed Dorada in a waistlock, but Dorada started throwing elbows. Nese whipped him into the corner. Dorada hit a heel kick through the ropes and then leapt off in a corckscrew wrist takedown, sending Nese to the outside.

Dorada shot over the ropes with a 720 Tornado and took out Nese. He threw him back in the ring and hit a springboard frog splash, but Nese kicked out at two. Dorada got Nese up in an electric chair position, but Nese got out of it. Dorada hit a German suplex, but Nese landed on his feet and kicked him in the gut about it.

Nese chopped Dorada into the ropes and Dorada exploded out with a dropkick. He went up top, but Sterling pulled Nese out of harms way. Dorada hopped down and Nese caught him with a spiked pumphandle slam for a two count.

The two got to their feet and started trading chops until Dorada hit a kick combo. Sterling then got up on the apron and Nese charged. Dorada moved and Nese knocked Sterling off the apron. Dorada went up for a shooting star press and landed it perfectly, getting the win over Nese.

Match Result: Mascara Dorada defeated Tony Nese

As the match ended, it was revealed that Deonna Purrazzo will team with Maya World and Hyan to take on MiT and Athena next week.

