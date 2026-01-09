ROH On HonorClub episode No. 149 starts … NOW!

The show opened with a quick recap of Jay Lethal’s shocking betrayal of Bandido last week to join Blake Christian and Lee Johnson to form THE LETHAL SWIRL (patent pending).

Aaron Solo vs Ace Austin

Solo looks like he’s been working out a lot and Austin has sunglasses that would make 1996 Shawn Micheals positively drool. So lots of healthy dudes in this opening bout.

After an extended feeling out process, Solo grabbed a hammerlock and brought Austin to the mat. Austin countered with a rollup but Solo kicked out at two. Solo then dropkicked Austin to the outside and leapt over the top rope, declaring that he is a “big deal in this town.”

Solo put Austin back in the ring and went back to the hammerlock. Austin fought back, but Solo turned it into an exploder suplex for a one-count. Solo caught some boos from the crowd for no reason whatsover, which distracted him long enough for Austin to try a suplex.

They countered each other back and forth until Solo landed a dropkick. THe two traded blows until Austin got a headscissor stomp onto Solo’s noggin. Austin then hit a side Russian leg sweep and big leg drop to send Solo staggering into the corner.

Solo dodged the charge and went to dropkick Austin through the ropes, but Austin avoided it and punted Solo instead. He threw Solo back in and hit a blue thunderbomb that legally must result in a a two count. Austing charged Solo, but he countered it. Austin went for a slingshot, but Solo turned it into a double stomp for a two count.

Solo went up top for a double stomp, but Austin moved and hit a spinning kick instead. Austin hit The Fold on Solo and that was it. Austin got the pin and the victory.

Match Result: Ace Austin defeated Aaron Solo

-Backstage, ROH Women’s Champion Athena addressed the audience about the disappointment she had in 2025. She said she knows she has a target on her back thanks to being ROH’s Forever Champion. So 2026 won’t be about the same old thing, it will be about violence. She claimed to be a broken woman, and claimed that the only person she can depend on is herself.

CRU (Lio Rush and Action Andretti) vs Will Allday and Jay Alexander

CRU automatically win the Big Coat Championship coming to the ring in some absolutely ridiculous outfits. 1997 Triple H looked at their coats and went “Man, those are some big coats.”

Off the bell, CRU didn’t waste any time and double teamed Allday and Alexander. When the dust settled, Andretti and Allday battled until Rush came back in and another double team started.

This match was crazy fast. Tags, moves and double teams were happening way faster than any human could type fast enough to keep up with. CRU went back to double teaming Allday planting him with a double brainbuster to get the pin and celebrate with Lacey Lane.

Match Result: CRU defeated Will Allday and Jay Alexander

Mixed Tag Match: Darius Martin and Zayda Steel vs Shane Taylor Promotions (ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty and Trish Adora)

Before the match, Lexy Nair interviewed Christopher Daniels in the back. Skyflight’s Leila Grey is hurt, so Daniels announced that Zayda Steel would be stepping in to take her place.

Martin and Moriarty started off with Moriarty going right into his technical wizardy, which is a bit of a switchup for Martin. Moriarty worked him to the mat with a wrist lock, but got a little cocky off the kickout.

Martin grabbed a wristlock of his own, showing he has some technical skills as well. Moriarty tried to work out if it, but Martin held tight. Martin hit a dropkick, sending Moriarty to the corner where he tagged in Adora.

That brought in Steel and Adora started womanhandling her, throwing her head at the canvas. Adora tried for a lewd submission, but couldn’t get it. Steel rolled her up for a pin, but Moriarty distracted the ref. Off of that Adora hit a chokeslam and got a two count of her own.

Adora planted Steel with a pump kick and made the tag to Moriarty so he and Martin could clash. They traded blows, with Martin getting an atomic drop and fisherman’s suplex on the Pure Champion. Moriarty swept the leg, but Martin caught him with a side slam.

Adora broke up the pin and Steel ran in drive her off. Steel grabbed Moriarty and hit a destroyer on him before diving through the ropes onto Adora on the outside.

Steel tagged in officially and hit a satellite DDT on Adora. Taylor got up in the apron to caust a distraction which set Steel up for a Lariat Tubman from Adora to get the pin and the victory.

Match Result: Shane Taylor Promotions defeated Darius Martin and Zayda Steel

Billie Starkz and Diamante vs Reiza Clarke and Shae Karmicheal

Starkz and Diamante were accompanied to the ring by ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, who as mentioned before is looking to redefine herself in 2026. Maybe she gets a tennis racket and becomes a manager? Time will tell.

Starkz and Karmicheal kicked things off with Starkz grabbing a headlock. She transitioned to a waistlock and threw Karmicheal to the mat. She sent her into the corner where Diamante choked her behind the ref’s back.

Starkz tagged in Diamante and they double teamed Karmicheal with a swinging toss into the centre of the ring. Diamante smashed her face with forearms and stomps before tagging Starkz back in. Karmicheal hit a hurricanrana and got a hot tag to Clarke.

Clarke, a big lady, laid out Starkz and no-sold those forearms from Diamante. Diamante hita casedora which brough Karmicheal back in. Starkz took out Clarke and Diamante planted Karmicheal with a DDT in the middle of the ring to get the win.

Match Result: Billie Starkz and Diamante defeated Reiza Clarke and Shae Karmicheal

-Backstage, CRU anounced they are back (even though we knew that because they just had a match). They officially announced Lacey Lane as the newest member of CRU and she said that they match her crazy.

Six Person Mixed Tag Match: Rachael Ellering, Demo Diamond and Delynn Cavens vs The Premier Athletes (Aryia Daivari, Tony Nese and Stori Denali)

Normally, the Premier Athletes just let Denali run roughshot over whoever they are facing, but Ellering makes for an interesting counter to that. On the way to the ring, Mark Sterling claimed that the Athletes were undefeated in 2025, since he had their losses overturned. Also, the Athletes still suck, not rule.

Daivari and Cavens shared a Code of Honor and the match was on. Daivari aggressively worked Cavens’ arm, pulling and stomping it before sending him to the corner to double team him with Nese. Nese tagged in and hit a snap suplex on Cavens. Diamond broke up the pin, but then Denali tagged in.

Diamond refused to hit a woman and so Nese and Daivari beat him up and threw him out of the ring into the barricade. Nese was delcared legal and went back to dominating Cavens. Cavens managed to get a tag to Ellering, which brought Denali in.

Denali toyed with Ellering who responded by chopping her across the ring. Ellering pounded on her, trying to knock Stori off her feet. She hit a pump kick and went off the ropes, but Denali planted her with a big boot.

Cavens tagged in and Denali thew him into a lariat from Nese. Stori and Ellering fought on the outside while Nese and Daivari double teamed Diamond. In the ring, Nese and Cavens fought with Nese hitting a pumphandle driver to get the three count.

Match Result: The Premier Athletes defeated Rachael Ellering, Demo Diamond and Delynn Cavens

Six Man Tag Match: The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter and Preston Vance) w/Jakked Jameson vs Dalton Castle and The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd and Truth Magnum)

Garrison and Magnum kicked things off with Garrison getting a headlock off the top. Magnum worked it into an armdrag through and tagged in Floyd. Floyd threw him off the ropes for a double hip toss and Magnum came back in.

Garrison hit a big boot on Castle on the outside while Jameson caused a distraction. The legal man, Magnum chopped Garrison, but found himself isolated in the frat house corner. Vance tagged in and hit a staaaaaaaaaling suplex, but only got a two count.

Vance drove Magnum back into the corner and Garrison tagged in for a double boot an then a dropkick from Karter. Karter remained legal and Magnum remained isolated, taking shots from all three fratters.

Vance stayed legal and he and Magnum collided with crossbodies off the ropes. Floyd got excited on the corner, but Vance knocked him off the apron before getting back to Magnum, who wormed over and tagged in Castle.

Castle cleared house with suplexes and the Outrunners hit double bulldogs on Vance and Karter. All six men started to brawl before the Outrunners could do their elbow with the Frat House coming out on top and posing.

A triple whip was countered by Castle and the Outrunners and they hit a triple scoop slam and then double axehandle elbow. Castle grabbed Karter for a Bangarang and that was it. Castle got the pin and the win for his team.

Match Result: Dalton Castle and The Outrunners defeated The Frat House

Make sure to check back here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Thursday night for complete Ring Of Honor Results.

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)