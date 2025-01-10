ROH On HonorClub starts NOW!

Trish Adora (w/Shane Taylor) defeated Harley Cameron

This is a tough one for me. I like Adora, but I ADORE Cameron. Since joining up with STP (along with the Infantry) Adora has been hitting the gas and scoring victories over the likes of Rachel Ellering. Cameron, since arriving in ROH/AEW has been amazing at everything she’s done and should hold all the titles. Yes, ALL the titles. These two are both at the top of their game, so this promises to be a standout match to kick off the evening.

An enthusiastic Code of Honor started things off as they locked up. Cameron sent Adora to the ropes with a hip toss before setting her up in the corner. Adora reversed a monkey flip attempt and laid out Cameron with a huge boot followed by a big german suplex. Adora caught Cameron with a spinning backbreaker showing off her new aggression brought to you by Shane Taylor Promotions.

Cameron found herself caught by Adora in a modified submission move that ended in a two-count. She tried again, but Cameron reversed it and managed to get a suplex on the bigger Adora. Cameron drove Adora’s head into the turnbuckle followed by a Shining Wizard to get a two.

Adora scooped Cameron up, but Cameron wiggled out. Adora landed a Lariat Tubman and that was it for Cameron. The Infantry joined her in the ring for a celebration. Cameron continued to be great, despite this setback.

Blake Christian defeated Serpentico

Christian made a big impact in the NJPW Best of the Super Junior tournament in 2024, but has yet to turn that into ROH success. He did pick up a win over AR Fox on Boxing Day though and was one of the last standing in the Survival Of The Fittest Six Way Elimination match for the ROH TV Title at Final Battle. Serpentico? He’s been chilling. It’s been about a month since he defeated Sidney Akeem, so he’s due for something big. Or he’s not. Either way, he’s cool.

Christian gave Serpentico a boot to the face to start things off, but the luchadore was able to bounce back (literally, he’s a luchadore after all) and put Christian on his back. The speed picked up from there and the two went back and forth, bouncing off the ropes until Serpentico slid outside for a breather. Christian didn’t let him stay long though, diving through the ropes onto him.

Christian wailed on Serpentico on the outside, sending him into the barricades and steps until Serpentico was able to return the favor. Christian caught him though and stomped his head on the steel steps. Christian then mocked Serpentico very, very softly.

Back in the ring, Christian went for a springboard 450, but faked out the crowd, flipping the bird. Serpentico tried a quick rollup while Christian was playing to the crowd, but only got the two. Christian hit Serpentico’s face off the turnbuckle and followed it up with a one-armed slam. Christian tried messing with Serpentico’s mask and delivered a big DDT and running knees to the back of the head. That was enough and Christian got the pin and the win.

Beefcake Boulder defeated Griff Garrison (w/Cole Karter)

Putting Boulder and Garrison across the ring from each other is kind of like watching a Kansas City Chiefs game. You know exactly what’s going to happen, but it’s kinda fun to watch the opponent try and figure out how to stop it anyway. The real story here is the return of Garrison’s tag partner, Karter who has been out for months with an injury. Garrison has been doing his thing solo, but Boulder rarely has a singles outing. So even if exactly what you expect to happen happens, it’s still a fun thing to watch.

Boulder obviously had the size advantage, but Garrison’s speed and agility kept him in the match. Garrison tried to take the fight to Boulder, but that just got himt thrown at the ground. A lot. Boulder hoisted him up on his shoulder and Garrison went for a sleeper. Boulder had none of that though and tossed him off.

Garrison at one point hit Boulder with a forearm and managed to hurt himself more than the big man. Switching tactics he tried working Boulder’s shoulder, but that just led to Boulder dropping the straps and slamming Garrison to the ground before hitting four big splashes in the corner. He followed that up with a side slam that flattened Garrison.

Boulder headed up to the second rope, but Karter distracted him allowing Garrison to pull him off the ropes. it didn’t do much and Boulder flattened him with a Boulderdash and that was it. Boulder took the win back to his modest studio apartment in Titty City.

Billie Starkz defeated Brittany Jade

The Ballad of Billie Starkz

Billie is young, a big number Minion yet trained

Contracted by Athena to play her mind games.

Billie can’t break away, no she can’t break free

no matter how bummed about it she looks on TV.

CHORUS:

Billie’s a Minion and Athena don’t care.

Billie’s a Minion and Athena don’t care.

Billie’s a Minion and Athena don’t care.

Billie’s a Minion here to stay.

With that sung, er said, Starkz takes on Jade in what appears to be her yearly ROH match. Jade took on Leyla Hirsch & Rachael Ellering in a tag match in 2024 and lost a Proving Ground match to Athena in 2023.

Stakrz had Jade’s number right off the top. Jade did her best, but Starkz reversed everything she threw at her. Starkz even got in the Ref’s face after being told to stop stomping Jade’s head. The nerve.

Jade, who was trained by Caprice Coleman, did not quit, getting Starkz up on the turnbuckle for an attempted superplex. Starkz reversed it and climbed up for a swan dive. That was it, see you next year Jade! A squash for sure, but it’s always good to see Starkz in action!

Queen Aminata defeated Rachael Ellering

This match should boil down to Ellering’s technical prowess and sheer strength vs Aminada’s agility and gigantic hip attack. Ellering went 5-9 in 2024 but had some injury setbacks along the way. Aminata went 24-17 in the same time period, including being a finalist in the tournament to crown the inaugural ROH Women’s World Television Champion (which was won through trickery by Billie Starkz). A win here would be a step up for both, perhaps in the direction of ROH Women’s Forever Champion, Athena.

The two locked up off the top, resulting in Ellering powering out of an Aminata hold. Aminata went for a drop down, but Ellering calmly stepped over her and picked her up for a gutwrench suplex. Aminata rolled out of the ring to collect herself. Ellering, having a lot of fun, held the ropes for her to get back in.

Aminata caught Ellering in a headlock, but again Ellering powered out. She then hit a Squish senton, but it only drew a two-count. Aminata got back to her feet and planted one of them in Ellering’s face. She followed that up with a huge boot to Ellering in the corner.

The fun stopped after that. The two traded blows in a very serious way until Aminata smashed Ellering so hard she was able to get a pin with a Headbutt. An abrupt end, but still a fun match. After the match, Aminata showed respect and checked on Ellering making sure she was OK.

ROH Classic Match: ROH Women Of Honor Champion Sumie Sakai vs Hazuki w/Hana Kimura & Kagetsu (30.06.2018 Fairfax, Virginia, USA)

Sakai was the original ROH Women of Honor Champion and kept it for 251 days, making her the longest-reigning holder of that title until it was deactivated in 2020. At 53 years of age, she still competes, her most recent matches being in December for GCW and New Texas Pro. Hazuki starred in Stardom as HZK but changed her name around the time of this match. At the time, she was part of Odeo Tai under Kagetsu’s leadership and included the late Hana Kimura, who tragically took her own life over internet bullying. It’s important that people remember Kimura and what happened to her. Watching this match is a good way to do that.

MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) defeated The Dawsons (Dave Dawson & Zane Dawson)

Mansoor and Madden have become fan favourites in the last year, in spite of not actually doing all that much. They are really entertaining though and for a minute it looked like Johnny TV was about to sign up with them. That seems to have cooled, but after Final Battle, Danhausen is who they should really be worried about. The Dawsons live in a small New England creekside town and their childhood best friends sneak in their bedroom windows to watch movies every night. That may not be true, but in my mind it definitely is. #PaceyWasRight

Madden offered his tip to the bearded Dawson, but he refused. His name is Zane, and he tied up with Madden, showing that he was actually close to his size and strength. Madden offered the tip again, and Zane considered it but ended up chopping Madden instead. He no sold that and returned a chop, sending Zane to the mat.

Mansoor tagged in and the two double posed and double teamed Zane. Zane tagged in Dave (best wrestler name ever) and Dave took on the smaller Mansoor, getting a big slam and bringing his brother back in for a double team. Mansoor was able to avoid it and get a hot tag, er tip, to MAdden who came in and cleaned house.

All four men hit the ring and Madden dispatched Dave so that he and Mansoor could hit a Centerfold on Zane. That got them the win, a touch of the tips and a whole lot of posing.

ROH Women’s World Television Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet [c] defeated Jazmyne Hao

Velvet has been ROH Women’s TV Champion for 167+ days now, with a handful of defenses to her name. She’d have more, but she’s yet to lose a Proving Ground match, of which she’s taken on the likes of Lady Frost and Allysin Kay. Trying to get to the time limit of ten minutes or score a pinfall or submission to earn a future title shot is Hao, another Caprice Coleman student making her ROH debut.

Of similar size, it was a feeling out process for the two women off the top. Hao had Velvet in a waistlock, but Velvet reversed it and sent her to the corner for a pummelling. Velvet hit a drop toe hold to hang Hao up in the ropes. Velvet nailed her with some double knees and called for Mama’s Kitchen. Hao fought back though, going up top, but missing the splash.

Velvet hit Hao with a singe right hand smack in the face and knocked her clean out. Velvet got the pin, dashing Hao’s title shot hopes.

-QT Marshall showed up for some reason. He talked about dodging Lexy Nair who totally has a crush on him. Marshall reminded us he earned a shot at Komander’s ROH TV Title. Marshall will cash that shot in next week and promised to win that title.

Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) defeated Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona)

Shane Taylor Promotions is the most dominant faction in ROH (and arguably AEW, or even wrestling). With Taylor and Moriarty as the anchors, they have taken over and taken out just about everyone they have faced. That should probably be the case here, when they face (checks notes)… oh, wait. Cage of Agony? Oh damn, Liona and Kaun are scary and brutal enough that they might be a team who can get one over on STP and put themselves in title contention!

Moriarty and Kaun started things off, with Kaun’s power edge giving him control of the pace. Kaun surprised Moriarty by taking him to the mat and starting to wrestle a technical style against the Pure Champion. Eventually though, it went back to hitting. Hard hitting from Kaun to Moriarty. That brought in Taylor who jawed at Liona before tying up with Kaun. Taylor encouraged Kaun to hit him and then destroyed him with a huge lariat.

Taylor smashed Kaun with some huge knees, causing Liona to jump in to break up a pin attempt. Moriarty jumped back in and STP continued to isolate Kaun, leaving Liona on the outside until a double hot tag brought Taylor and Liona in. The two literally ran at each other and bounced off for about 30 seconds. Liona then got Taylor up for a Samoan Drop if you can believe it (I can, I saw it).

Gates of Agony sent Taylor to the outside and double teamed Moriarty, but they couldn’t finish the job. Taylor hopped back in, but Liona sent him to the outside and hit him with a cannonball. Suddenly, a wild Trish Adora appeared and disrtracted the ref. That allowed the Infantry to come in and superkick Kaun into next week. Moriarty rolled up a groggy Kaun and got the win for STP, ending Gates of Agony’s 18-match win streak.

-To wrap up a pretty great night of wrestling, ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho graced us with his presence in the ROH Ring. Also, Bryan Keith was there. Jericho grabbed a mic and called the crowd idiots! “Stupid North Carolina Morons” to be precise. He was furious that no one chanted for him during the preceding matches. He was mad that they chanted “rock ‘n roll” instead*.

You see, they did that because the ever-lovin’ Rock ‘n Roll Express were in the house! Morton and Gibson sauntered down to the ring with even more chants echoing. Jericho claimed he hates rock ‘n roll… especially Morton! In fact, he has hated him since 1994 when Morton hazed him in WCW.

Morton decided that was enough and punched him in the face. Gibson did the same to Keith, running off Jericho and Keith and grabbing a mic. Morton thanked the crowd and the show came to a close.

(The above report was written by Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)