ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Sidney Akeem vs Alex Zayne

Akeem is a former Cirque De Soleil performer which is pretty cool. Zayne is very, very red. Also good, but somewhat different. Either way, both of these guys can fly so this should be fun.

Defying convention, the two locked up off the top. They spent a few minutes jumping over each other until Zayne started laying in some chops. Akeem backed up and they hit simultaneous dropkicks, then paused to admire one another.

Akeem hit a running post mule kick, but Zayne responded with a big boot. He threw a few elbows at Akeem, aiming to keep him off his feet. Zayne set Akeem up on the ropes and hit a summersault guillotine to knock him down.

Zayne wrapped Akeem’s leg around his and wrenched it and his wrist at the same time. Akeem fought out of it and sent Zayne to the ropes. Zayne anticipated it and when Akeem charged he hit him with a double knee.

Zayne fought back and hit a big crossbody from the top rope. He then hit a pumphandle elbow slam for a two count. Zayne got to his feet and paintbrushed Akeem before hitting a dropkick to his face. The two traded chops after that until Zayne sent Akeem to the corner for a ripcord hurricanrana.

Zayne went up top for a 450, but Akeem saw it coming and hit a spinning stunner to get the pin.

Match Result: Sidney Akeem defeated Alex Zayne

Perfectly cromulent match. It didn’t really do anything to show off either wrestler’s strengths and I don’t feel it advanced anyone closer to anything, but it wasn’t bad.

-Isla Dawn was interviewed in the back, but interrupted by Mark Sterling and the Premier Athletes. Sterling offered his services to Dawn who shut him down. GRV arrived and the two factions squared off, with the Athletes stepping back.

Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match: Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Isla Dawn vs Carolina Cruz, Gabriel Aeros & Javi

I was genuinely bummed when Dawn’s WWE run came to an end, so it’s great to see her in action here. The Vets make a good team for her and their opponents are also wrestlers.

Drake started off with Javi who did have a size advantage, but Drake was too fast for him. Gibson tagged in and the two double teamed Javi with Gibson wrapping it up with a dropkick from the second rope.

Cruz tagged in which brought in Dawn. The two exchanged a technical series and then Dawn hit and over hand suplex. Cruz hit a backspring elbow but Dawn kicked out at two. Cruz put on a headlock, but Dawn powered out of it with a hard lariat followed by a side suplex.

Aeros tagged in and Dawn gave him a shot for good measure before Drake tagged in. Gibson joined him and threw him at Aeros, then threw Dawn at him for good measure. Gibson and Drake rand the ropes delivering kicks and shots to Javi and Aeros all over the ring.

Dawn grabbed Cruz and locked in a reverse headlock while the veterans hit a High/Low on Aeros to get the pin.

Match Result: Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn defeated Carolina Cruz, Gabriel Aeros & Javi

After the match, the Premier Athletes jumped the Veterans and Story Denali hit a massive chokeslam on Dawn, spoiling her debut.

Diamante vs Aleah James

This doesn’t mean anything, but the ROH ring announcer really sounds like Howard Finkle this week and it is nice to hear.

Anyway, Diamante likes nothing more than to hurt people and James would like for that not to happen. Diamante had control off the top with a headlock which James reversed. Diamante jumped out of it and punched her in the face.

Diamante grabbed James’ arm and wrenched her to the mat. James flipped out of it though and charged Diamante in the corner, but no one was home. Diamante dropped a big elbow and tried for a pin, but James kicked out at two.

The two traded shots until Diamante started working the arm and shoulder of James, twisting and pulling on it to drag her down to the mat. James started laying shots into Diamante’s midsection so Diamante threw her into the corner.

Diamante lined her up for a charge, but James got her knees up. She hit a crossbody and then a fisherwoman’s suplex for a two count. James tried for another, but Diamante threw her off and hit a German suplex.

Diamante rolled her up, and then hit a bridge suplex for the 1-2-3 and the win.

Match Result: Diamante defeated Aleah James

There is kind of a strange vibe in ROH tonight. The crowd hasn’t been super loud and the matches seem a half step slower. It might just be me, but it definitely feels a little different. We’ll see if that keeps up.

Wheeler Yuta (w/Marina Shafir) vs Oro

Yuta and his hair came through the crowd, with Shafir following, being her usual cheery self. Oro was already in the ring, which did not bode well for the Nigerian-born wrestler.

Yuta went for a wristlock off the top, but Oro kicked it away. Yuta drove Oro into the corner and repeatedly pie faced him until Oro got mad and punched him in the face. Yuta tried an Ankle lock next, but Oro had enough and chopped him.

Oro hit a few arm drags and a spinning headscissor. He threw Yuta to the ground and went for the pin, but Yuta kicked out and started the chopping. Oro gave as good as he got, sending Yuta to the mat. Yuta backdropped Oro out of the ring and into the waiting arms of Shafir who hit a suplex on him on the outside.

Yuta joined them and sent Oro into the barricade with an Irish whip. He tossed Oro back into the ring and hit a clothesline from the top turnbuckle for another two count. Yuta hit a suplex and went up top again to drop a big elbow for another two count.

Oro popped up, but Yuta cut him off, sending him into the corner. Oro hit an around the world from the top and went for a spingboard, but missed and Yuta was able to hit a (right) angle slam. He began jamming elbows into the sholder of Oro before putting on a headlock.

Shafir stared off into the middle distance on the outside.

Oro threw punches into Yuta’s stomach and laid in a series of suplexes. The third was too many though and Yuta broke the chain, just in time to get hit by a cartwheel kick from Oro. He went for the in, but Yuta kicked out.

Yuta hit a hurricanrana into an armbar, wrenching Oro’s arm. Yuta hit a bridge suplex followed by a cattle mutilation. Oro managed to swing his legs around and reach the ropes to break the hold.

Oro charged and Yuta laid him out with a lariat. He went up top, but Oro knocked him off the ringpost and dove after him. Oro threw him back in the ring and hit a facebuster, but only got a two count. Yuta raked the eyes and hit a high knee, knocking Oro cold and getting the pin.

Match Result: Wheeler Yuta defeated Oro

Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson) vs Shannon Moore

It is genuinely exciting to see the last remaining member of Three Count in an ROH ring. Though he seems more in his Nu Metal phase these days. Christian, as the cranky-half half of the worst-named tag team ever, has been on a tear recently, but Moore looks honestly terrifying.

Christian lured Moore in with an insincere Code of Honor and kicked him in the gut. Moore threw him into the corner, but Christian laid him out with a kick. Every time Moore landed a blow, Christian kicked him about it.

Moore found his flow with a couple of arm drags and hit a spinning heel kick. A back elbow staggered Christian and Moore hit a cross body for a two count.

Christian kicked Moore in the back of the head then sent him outside. Calling his shot, he went for a baseball slide, but Moore ducked and they fought on the outside until Johnson caused a distraction and Christian laid in a superkick.

Leaving Moore on the outside, Christian got back into the ring and shot a screwdriver dive at Moore before throwing him into the barricade. Christian then spent a few minutes strutting on the barricade before throwing Moore back in.

Christian stomped Moore’s knees from a half-surfboard position and hit a quick suplex off the ropes. Christian charged Moore in the corner, but Moore dodged and went up top for a corkscrew moonsault for a two count.

Moore started powering up, but Christian beat him to the top turnbuckle and headscissored him off. Moore charged, but Christian hit a powerslam that would make Dustin Rhodes proud. He sent Moore to the ring apron and Moore kicked him off and delivered a spingboard moonsault of his own.

Moore tossed Christian back into the ring and went up top. He hit a rolling neckbreaker from the top rope, but Christian kicked out at two. Johnson got up on the ring apron to distract the ref and Christian hit Moore right in the three counts with a low blow.

He locked in Vanilla Choke Zero and Moore was forced to tap out.

Somewhere, Tank Abbott wept.

Match Result: Blake Christian defeated Shannon Moore

-Next, a QTV segment aired that featured QT Marshall and Aaron Solo getting beaten up by the Don Callis family, with Callis himself laying in the final shot. Harley Cameron was also there, but left before the Callis family arrived, remaining safe and the best thing going today.

The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) vs The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) (w/Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance)

The Von Erich’s are looking to avenge their first-ever ROH tag team loss and the Frat House are looking to continue being Glacier-less jerks. Either way, no matter the outcome, the Frat House pledged to consume alcohol.

Three people in the crowd chanted for the Frat House while Ross and Karter kicked things off. Marshall came in for an early double team, but Karter fought out of it and tagged in Garrison. Garrison threw some forearms at Marshall, but Marshall responded with a lariat and tagged in Ross.

After a quick doiuble team, Marshall hit a standing Moonsault and Jameson got up on the apron to cause a distraction. Garrison tried to jump Ross from behind, but it was Vance who pulled Ross out for some shots. He tossed him back in and Garrison dragged him to the Frat House corner for Karter to tag in.

Karter isolated Ross in the corner and he and Garrison tagged in and out to take advantage. Garrison remained legal and sent Ross into the corner with a ring-shaking Irish whip. Garrison then put on a chin lock, but Ross elbowed his way out of it.

Vance pulled Marshall off the ring apron so that there was no one for Ross to tag and Garrison and Karter went for a double team. Ross wriggled enough that they ran into each other and got the hot tag to Marshall.

Marshall cleaned house, splashing Karter and Garrison in the corners. He sent Garrison out with a very high dropkick, but Karter caught him with a knee out of nowhere. Karter started punching Marshall and hjit a suplex. He went up top, but Ross shoved him off the turnbuckle.

Marshall laid Garrison out with a lariat and tagged in Ross. They knocked Vance and Jameson out, then locked stereo Iron Claws in on Garrison and Karter. One of them tapped out and the Von Erichs were declared the winners.

Match Result: The Von Erichs defeated The Frat House

