ROH On HonorClub airs … NOW!

Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match: MxM TV (Mansoor, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie) (w/Johnny TV) vs. SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin & Leila Grey) (w/Christopher Daniels)

The women started this one off, with Grey and Valkyrie talking trash and doing a little shoving to get things going. Grey started with some heavy strikes, sending Valkyrie into the corner. Mansoor tagged in, which brought in Darius. Mansoor grabbed a headlock and they rolled around the ring, stopping only for Mansoor to pose.

Darius hit an atomic drop, assisted by Dante who tagged in just in time to take a high kick from the newly legal Madden. Madden used his size advantage and tossed Dante around before hitting a sitout powerbomb.

Madden tagged in Mansoor off of a scoop slam and he threw Dante out of the ring into Madden’s waiting arms. Mansoor crossbodied him from the apron and Madden threw Dante back in. Madden tagged in and used some butt-based offence to get a two count.

Dante started spamming superkicks to get the momentum back on his side. He crawled in to gat a tag to Darious, who met Mansoor head on with a fallaway slam with elbow on top. Valkyrie tagged in and was immediately taken out by Grey. They fought on the outside while MAdden grabbed Darius and hit a huge slam.

Mansoor went up top, buyt Darious shoved Madden into his junk face first. Top Flight hit a double superkick and then a high front suplex and that was enough to put Mansoor down, 1-2-3.

Match Result: SkyFlight defeated MxMxTV

Rosario Grillo and Chance Prophet vs. The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Somehow, Grillo and Prophet are not Marvel characters and that was confirmed by the way that Henry tossed around Grillo off the top. Drake tagged in and hung him up on the ropes for some chops, but Grillio raked the eyes and tagged in Prophet.

Drake wasn’t phased and immediately scooped up Prophet and slammed him. Picking up where he left off with Grillo, he chopped Prophet in the corner and tagged in Henry. Henry hit a high knee on Prophet in the corner and then he and Drake double teamed him into submission to get the pin.

Match Result: The WorkHorsemen defeated Rosario Grillo and Chance Prophet

After the match, LFI sauntered across the top of the ramp, posing and generally being great. The Workhorsemen were very offended by this and yelled at them. I think that means they want a shot at the titles? Before we coudl find out, the show moved on to the Women’s Pure Championship Tournament.

Pure Rules Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs. Zoey Lynn

I don’t know if it’s going to come to pass, but Sakazaki is my heart’s pick to win the tournament and forever bring the magic to ROH. Tonight though, it’s Lynn, a former Marine, who takes her on in a Pure Rules Match.

Right off the top, Sakazaki had Lynn scouted and Lynn used her first break at 0:37, to break a hold. She stepped out of the ring andf Sakazaki hit her with a baseball slide and then an inside out sl,ingshot clothesline before tossing her back in.

Lynn got a high kick in that dazed Sakazaki, allowing Lynn to scramble up top for a high crossbody. Sakazaki shook it off and lured Lynn in for a leg choke hold over the ropes that wasn’t a rope break for some reason.

Lynn came off the top with a knee to the back of Sakazaki, trying to keep the quicker girl off her feet. Lynn hit a twisting neckbreaker but only got a two count. She missed with a clothesline and Sakazaki used the opening to kick her in the face.

Sakazaki put on a hammer lock and a helicopter slam to get the pin and the win in this Exhibition Pure Rules match.

Match Result: Yuka Sakazaki defeated Zoey Lynn

-Next, a vingette featuring thr Frat House being dumb and annoying aired. But then, for no reason at all, who should show up? Glacier. That’s right, GLACIER!

He told the Frat house they need to cool it with the partying and then put Karter through a beer pong table. He then got a call on his cell and left.

This was by far the best segment involving the Frat House that has ever aired.

Six Man Tag Team Match: The Frat House (Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Jacked Jameson) defeat Casey King, Corey Sparks & Nick Hamrick

Before the match, Jameson grabbed a mic and said that they were going to “beat up these kids” before Vance informed the crowd that they will be ingesting alcohol regardless of the out come of the match. But in a way stupider way.

What followed wasn’t even a squash match. The Frat House just beat up King, Sparks and Hamrick for a few minutes. The commentary team didn’t even bother to really say who was who in the ring, actually taking the moment to talk. about the action figures that are on the way to the AEW Shop.

Hamrick tagged in at one point and threw punches at all three Frat House members, but that was the closest things to offence that the team got before Karter hit a 450 on him and got the pin.

“Match” Result: The Frat House defeated Casey King, Corey Sparks & Nick Hamrick

-With that unpleasantness out of the way, LFI cut a promo in the back addressing the Workhorsemen. Guevara said that their win tonight wasn’t really a win and if they want to step up to LFI and get a real challenge, they are ready.

Aaron Solo vs. Jay Lethal

Solo jumped Lethal before he even got to the ring, hitting him with a big splash from the top. Lethal got into the ring and returned the favour, throwing Solo out and diving on him. Then the bell rang.

Lethal got Solo up on his shoulders, but Solo raked the eyes to get out of it. He kicked Lethal in the stomach and ran to the ropes, but Lethal caught him by the trunks for a pump kick. He went for an early lethal injection, but Solo got away from it.

Lethal tried an ankle lock, but Solo rolled it over. Lethal hit a superkick, but Solo came right back with a big cutter, leaving them both on the mat.

Solo charged Lethal in the corner and they went up top. Solo set Lethal up for a suplex, but Lethal pushed him off and went for an elbow drop. Solo caught him on the ground though and rolled him into a pin attempt.

Lethal tried it again, but Solo got his feet up. Lethal saw it coming though and twisted that foot into a figure four, wrenching Solo’s knee.

Solo got up and spun Lethal around with a big lariat followed by a spinning kick. Solo limped to his feet and went up top again, but Lethal joined him. Solo blocked a superplex and hit a double stomp from the top turnbuckle that almost got him a three count.

Solo got caught in a dragonscrew from Lethal who immediately followed it up with another and then a Lethal Injection that connected. 1-2-3, Lethal was victorious.

Match Result: Jay Lethal defeated Aaron Solo

Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match: Cowpoke Paul, Gen Z and Reese Ramone vs. The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Stori Denali & Tony Nese)

Daivari started things off with Z after the still Mark Sterling-less Athletes did their call and response thing. Daivari immediately isolated Z in the corner for Nese to beat up. Z hit a chinbreaker though and tagged in Paul.

Nese turned his attention to Paul who managed to get a few strikes in before Nese dropped kicked him into the corner, causing a blind tag to Ramone. Ramone entered the ring and so did Story, who towered over her.

Story hit a big boot on Ramone without having to kick higher than her hip. Z tried to interfere, but Story booted him too. Paul tried to help out, but Story grabbed Paul in a chokeslam and then hit a spinebuster on Ramone to get the pin and the win for the Athletes.

Match Result: The Premier Athletes defeated Cowpoke Paul, Gen Z and Reese Ramone

Pure Rules Match: Katie Arquette vs. Serena Deeb

Pure Rules Matches were pretty much made for Deeb, so it was no surprise that right off the top, Deeb put on a hammerlock and stepped over into a twisting armbreaker. Arquette tried to charge Deeb, but Deeb moves so smoothly that there was no hope of her connecting.

Deeb hit a swinging neckbreaker but Arquette fought back and sent Deeb into the corner with some shoulders. Deeb came back with a clothesline and hit a twisted arm lariat to put Arquette on her back.

Deeb went for an octopus strech and Arquette quickly tapped out at 2:24 having used no rope breaks or closed fists.

Match Result: Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette

After the match, Yuka Sakazaki met Deeb at the top of the ramp. These two are destined to meet in the Women’s Pure Rules Championship Tournament. The winner of that match will take on Billie Starkz in the semi-finals. Respect was shown and the two left together.

Sareee and Alex Windsor vs Billie Starkz and Diamante

Speaking of Starkz, there she was! She and Diamante are taking on the IWGP Women’s Champion Sareee and Alex Windsor. This was Sareee’s debut in ROH, but she let Windsor start things off against Starkz.

Windsor laid in some strikes before Starkz called for a test of strength lock up. Windsor turned that into a straightjacket and then a headlock, controlling the pace of the match. Starkz tried to charger her, but Windsor hit a back body drop and tagged in Sareee.

Saree hit some massive forearm strikes on Starkz followed by a big dropkick. It’s honestly been a while since we’ve seen Starkz on her heels like this.

Windsor tagged in and hit a double elbow with Sareee before a hitting a neckbreaker solo. Diamante tagged in and tripped Windsor, giving her an opening to lay in some elbow strikes and a dropkick in the corner.

Starkz tagged back in and she and Diamante suplexed Windsor for a two count. Starkz talked some trash to Sareee on the outside, then turned back to Windsor for some punches. Diamante tagged in and Windsor found herself isolated in the opposition’s corner.

Diamante distracted the ref so Starkz could choke Windsor. Starkz tagged in proper and Windsor tried to fight back until Starkz laid her out with a DDT. Starkz locked in a crossface in the center of the ring. Windsor powered out of it though and she and Starks traded forearms.

Starkz hit a chin breaker, but Windsor head butted her and seemed to take the bulk of the damage from it. Hot tags were made and Sareee and Diamante went at each other. Sareee locked in a bridged grapevine Muta Lock in the center of the ring.

She released Diamante so that she could go up top and double stomp her. Starkz broke up the pin though and Sareee tagged in Windsor. Diamante took both on and sent Sareee out before hitting a cutter on Windsor.

Diamante went to end things, but Sareee interrupted and put her in a sharpshooter. That was too much for Diamante who tapped out, giving Sareee a victory in her ROH Debut.

Match Result: Sareee and Alex Windsor defeated Billie Starkz and Diamante

BEEF vs. Dralistico (w/Rush & Sammy Guevara)

When Rush says “you mess with the bull, you get the horns” do you think he was thinking about BEEF? LFI came to the ring as a group and BEEF came to the ring as a sweaty dude. Dralistico threw his jacket at BEEF, presumably looking to dry him off.

Off the top, Dralistico exited the ring to talk to Guevara and Rush. He then got back into the ring and dropkicked BEEF out to the barricades. He threw BEEF into the barricades while Guevara and Rush strutted next to them.

Back in the ring, sort of, Dralistico set BEEF up on the apron (the beefiest part of the ring!) for a high knee. BEEF staggered to his feet and managed to get some open hands on Dralistico’s chest. Dralistico responded in kind and sent BEEF into the corner for a dropkick.

BEEF battled back with some big right hands and the jabs knocked Dralistico off his feet. BEEF sent him into the ropes and hit a big dropkick that got the crowd going. He put Dralistico on the corner for some punches, but Dralistico swept his legs out from underneath him.

Dralistico hit a springboard knee to BEEF’s face and that was it, 1-2-3, Dralistico wins.

Match Result: Dralistico defeated BEEF

After the match, Rush hopped in the ring with a camera cable and started choking BEEF. Suddenly, the Workhorsemen arrived and chased off LFI, saving BEEF, who as we know is Anthony Henry’s second cousin. Or something.

-Backstage, Alex Windsor said that Sareee was great to tag with, but they have unfinished business. She challenged Sareee for the IWGP Women’s Championship and within seconds, Tony Khan made the match official for next week!.

AR Fox vs. Johnny TV (w/Mansoor, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie)

MxMxTV were still so mad about their loss earlier in the evening, that they could barely touch tips. They limped through their opening poses and then AR Fox came down to the ring. He did not pose or touch any tips.

TV sent Fox into the corner right away, but took too long posing and Fox turned the tables with a Facelock suplex. Fox hit a bunch of elbows in the corner, getting the crowd going. He went to make a move, but Mansoor and Madden pulled him off the ring apron.

TV took advantage with a double axe handle before sending Fox back into the ring. TV hit a shining wizard and a running moonsault, but it was only for a two count. TV moved into a modified Cobra Clutch, but Fox elbowed him in the gut.

TV Sent Fox out and distracted the Ref while Mansoor and Madden stomped Fox. Valkyrie then got in the ring to make out with TV a bit. TV obliged and then dove over her onto Fox on the floor. He tossed him back into the ring for a two count.

“Johnny TV just got paid to make out with his wife on TV.” – Caprice Coleman.

Back in the match, TV rammed his knees into the back of Fox. Fox hit a chinbreaker followed by a pendulum DDT to regain a bit of momentum. Fox turned up the sped and dodged a bunch of offence from TV before hitting a rolling cutter.

Fox dove through the ropes onto MxM and then did the same onto TV. He threw TV back in the ring and hit a big swan dive, but TV kicked out at two. Fox set TV up on the top turnbuckle, but Valkyrie caused a distraction, leaving Fox open for a crescent kick.

However, Fox turned that into a neckbreaker and a quick rollup to get the victory!

Match Result: AR Fox defeated Johnny TV

