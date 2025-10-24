ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Mascara Dorada (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs Angelico

Dorada started things off with a tight wristlock, keeping Angelico off his feet. The two tried a couple of staredowns, ending in a dance off and then Angelico tricked Dorada with a test of strenght and put a boot in his gut.

Dorada responded with an inside out-rana that sent Angelico to the outside. Dorada dove after him, and tossed him back into the ring. Dorada went up top for a moonsault, but Angelico got his legs up. He twisted Dorada’s arm into a side surfboard before switching to a grapevine. Dorada made it to the ropes though to break the hold.

Angelioc charged to the cornet, but Dorada dodged and hit a crossbody. A high kick sent Angelico to the mat and Dorada hit a tornado armdrag from the top turnbuckle. Angelico left the ring to get his composure, but Dorado followed with a tornado plancha through the ropes.

Dorada threw Angelico back in the ring and hit a 450 from the top turnbuckle, but it only got a two count. Dorada went up again, but Angelico caught him with a dropkick on the way down for his own two-count. Dorada hit a spin kick and then a shooting star press to get the 1-2-3!

Winner: Mascara Dorada

-Next week, Dorada faces Bandido for the ROH World Championship!

Six Man Tag Team Match

Adam Priest, Jay Lethal & Tommy Billington vs The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver)

Lethal and Reynolds kicked things off with a quick exchange of technical moves. Reynolds got the drop on Lethal and tagged in Silver. Uno joined them and they triple-teamed/posed over him. Silver stayed in and delivered some stiff kicks to a sitting Lethal.

Lethal got a tag to Priest who stomped Silver and delivered some European uppercuts. He and Lethal charged the Order’s corner, knocking Uno and Raynolds off the apron. Billington tagged in and threw hands a Silver working him down for a two-count.

Priest and Billington tried to double suplex Silver, but he reversed it and double suplexed them. He tagged in Uno who hit a double clothesline on Billingston and Priest. Lethal tagged in and went for a Lethal Injection, but Uno caught him with a neckbreaker/DDT combo.

The Order tossed Billington and Lethal out of the ring and tried a triple team on Priest, but Billington grabbed an ankle and the three were able to triple german suplex the order. Lethal dropped an elbow on Uno and wrapped him up in a grapevine, but he wasn’t legal.

Billington locked in a crossface on Silver and Priest grabbed a crab hold on Reynolds and all three submitted to end the match.

Winners: Adam Priest, Jay Lethal & Tommy Billington

-Mercedes Mone won the Interim ROH Women’s TV Title at Wrestledream. This made Red Velvet really mad and she put Mone on notice that she is ready to come back from injury and take back the title she never lost. I can almost guarantee we never see Mone defend that title on ROH TV.

Pure Rules Match

Deonna Purrazzo vs Angelica Risk

Purrazzo got the jump on Risk off the top, stomping her on the ropes in this non-Women’s Pure Championship Tournamanet Pure Rules Match.

Risk threw some hands, but Purrazzo put her in an armbar, forcing Risk to use a ropebreak at 1:28. Purrazzo went for a powerbomb, but Risk reversed it and hit a headscissor. Risk did a lot of yelling in this match as she climbed the turnbuckle. Purrazzo popped up and hung her up in a tree of woe for a big spear.

Purrazzo hit a powerbomb stack, but let up before the three count to put a Venus De Milo hold on Risk. Risk lasted about 7 seconds then tapped, giving Purrazzo the win.

After the Purazzo match, Yuka Sakazaki entered and passed her on the ramp. The two future Pure Rules Tournament opponents eyed each other

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

Alex Windsor & Yuka Sakazaki vs Aleah James & Billie Starkz

Sakazaki made her way down to the ring after the stare down with Purrazzo following her victory. Windsor and Starkz kicked things off in this women’s tag-team tilt, with Starkz sucker punching Windsor off the Code of Honor. Windsor bounced back though and sent Starkz to her corner. Sakazaki tagged in and she and Windsor took turns kicking Starkz.

Sakazaki went for a pin, but Starkz kicked out so hard, she caught Sakazaki in the back of the head with her foot. Windsor tagged back in and landed a nice armdrag, the rolled through for a dropkick. Windsor threw clotheslines at Starkz who eventually ducked and sent Windsor the ropes. James tagged in and the two took turns throwing elbows at Windsor.

James battled Windsor, who dragged her to the corner where Sakazaki went up and landed a missile dropkick. Sakazaki grabbed James for a staaaaalling suplex and then set her up for a Magic Girl Splash. Starkz tried to stop her, giving James enough time to move.

Starkz tagged herself in, blocking a tag from Sakazaki to Windsor. She hit a backbreaker on Sakazaki but got caught when Windsor re-joined to help out Sakazaki. Windsor hit a Blue Thunder Bomb, but as is tradition, it only got a two count.

Starkz went up top, but James made a blind tage to interrupting the move. While Starkz yelled at James, Sakazaki threw a headbutt, sending everyone out of the ring. Windsor threw James back in and grabbed her for a sharpshooter. She locked it in tight and James stretched for a tag from Starkz.

Starkz entertained the idea, but then hopped off the mat and left the ring, leaving James to fend for herself. Windsor grabbed James in a pumphandle slam and got the pin, 1-2-3.

Winners: Alex Windsor & Yuka Sakazaki

-Backstage, Lethal, Billington and Priest talked about their big victory earlier in the evening, called out Blake Christian and Lee Johnson for reasons and then went to get something to eat.

Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match

The Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Isla Dawn vs Bryce Cannon, Dream Girl Ellie & Leeroy Shogun

Gibson and Cannon were the opening pair with Gibson getting him in an abdominal stretch right away. Drake tagged in and started working Cannon’s arm, grapvining and stomping it. He invited Cannon to throw a forearm at him, which he no-sold and then started throwing lariats.

Gibson tagged back in and he and Drake double teamed until Cannon got a tag to Ellie, which brought in Dawn. Dawn dropkicked Ellie then threw a high knee followed by a front suplex. Ellie tagged Shogun, which brought in Gibson.

Shogun had a size advantage, but Gibson won their test of strength and used his speed to get an eye poke in. Drake came in on a blind tag and hit a spingboard knee on Cannon on the outside. Shogun picked up Gibson and slammed him before dropping a big elbow. He tried it again, but ran into Drake’s elbow.

Dawn tagged in and Ellie tried a clothesline, but Danw intercepted with a suplex. Cannon came in and broke up the ensuing count. Gibson grabbed him by their hair and held him for Drake. They combined for a dropckick driver and Dawn landed a slam on Ellie, getting a pin becuase I guess they were legal.

Winners: The Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn

Komander (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs Griff Garrison (w/Cole Karter, Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance)

Komander was accompanied to the ring by Alex Abrahantes and Garrison was accompanied by a teddy bear mascot and three human bottles of baby oil in board shorts.

Garrison was cocky of the top, playing to the crowd and mocking Komander. Komander battled back thorugh and Garrison bailed from the ring. When he got back in, Komander hit a series of headscissor takedowns and sent him to the barricade. Komander went to dive out after him, but Garrison thew Abrahantes in the way and Komander had to pull back.

Garrison took advantage and sent Komander into the barricades before sending him back into the ring for a headbutt. He bodyslammed Komander and took a moment to mock him a bit more. Garrison delivered a European uppercut and that seemed to wake up Kommander who threw a flurry of hands at Garrison.

Kmander went too close to the ropes and Vance punched him about it, sending him back to Garrison who threw Komander out on the other side of the ring. Karter and Jameson were waiting and laid a beating into Komander along with Bernard the Business Bear.

Garrison thew Komander back into the ring and threw him with a big suplex before playing to the crowd a bit more. Garrison went for another one but Komander reversed it and laid some kicks into his gut followed by a backstabber.

Komander hit a running Spanish Fly that looked amazing and got a two count off the landing. He went up for a 450, but took too long and Garrison moved. He went for a facebreaker, but Komander countered and went for a spingboard. Garrison caught him comgin down with a big punch and pendulum facebuster, but Komander kicked out at two.

Garrison lifted Komander up for a torture rack, but Komander flipped out of it and tried another springboard, but Garrison caught him and turned it into a torture rack slam for another two count.

Garrison went for a discus forearm, but Komander caught him with a kick. Komander went up top, but Vance pulled him down. Komander grabbed him and sent him up the ramp with a wristlock takeover. He ran back to the ring to be whipped to the corner by Garrison.

Komander used his momentum to leap over the rope and take out the extra members of the Frat House. Everyone brales for a bit and then Komander got a springboard DDT on Garrison in the ring. Komander hit his springboard 450 and pinned Garrison for the win.

Winner: Komander

For those interested, you can check out all past ROH On HonorClub results here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

