Ring Of Honor returned on Thursday, October 3, 2024 with this week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub.

Featured below are complete results of the show.

ROH ON HONORCLUB RESULTS (10/3/2024) * Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman welcomed the audience to the broadcast before transitioning into the opening match.

* ROH World Six Man Tag Team Championship – Proving Ground: The Sons of Texas (Dustin Rhodes, Marshall Von Erich & Ross Von Erich) (c) def. The Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, & Mark Sterling) via Pinfall (The Final Reckoning from Rhodes on Sterling).

* Nyla Rose def. Katy Arquette via Pinfall (Beast Bomb).

* MIT (Athena, Billie Starkz & Lexy Nair) where Athena asked what was Starkz’s problem. Starkz said she was tired of Athena leaving her hanging while she had always stepped in for Athena, but Athena responded by asking Starkz if she was there when Abadon made her first attack. Athena then told Starkz to step aside if she had a problem or to join them to celebrate Athena’s title celebration. As Starkz left, Abadon appeared from behind and followed Athena while Athen was unaware about it.

* Anthony Henry & BEEF def. Anthony Catena & Wes Barkley via Pinfall (Coup de Grace from Henry on Barkley).

* The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Mangum) def. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) via Pinfall (Total Recall on Bravo).

* BEEF & Anthony Henry had a segment backstage for a “tag team promo”, but Henry clarified that they were not an official tag team. BEEF tried to get the status of JD Drake and asked for his phone number, but Henry refused to provide such information.

* The Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman Cut: Kenta Kobashi def. Samoa Joe (w/ Jay Lethal) via Pinfall (Burning Lariat).

* ROH World Championship Match: Mark Briscoe (c) def. Matt Taven (w/ Mike Bennett) via Pinfall (Jay Drilla).

3-0 in Ring of Honor! @BEEFTCB & @Antnyhenry remain undefeated as a tag team in ROH!….But, there seems to be cracks showing within the family. Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/Rx1RiAokJm — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 4, 2024

Rewatch the ENTIRE MATCH on ROH TV as @IanRiccaboni & @CapriceColeman revisit an #ROH classic between Kenta Kobashi & Samoa Joe! Watch ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/D7EcoAAbPO — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 4, 2024

(H/T: Fightful.com)