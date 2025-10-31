ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

The show opened with a promo from The Swirl. Blake Christian was furious that Mascara Dorada has been in title contention and he hasn’t. Johnson stepped in and said that they would make sure Dorada didn’t make it to his next title shot (which is Saturday on Collision).

Six Man Tag Team Match: Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) vs Leeroy Shogun, Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

The Outrunners are here! The Boys are here! Dalton Castle is here! Let’s go break some hearts!

Magnum started off against Perez, who’s team was going by the name “The Gifted.” Magnum easily overpowered him though, even when he had Magnum in a headlock. Floyd tagged in and backdropped Perez like a ton of bricks. Shogun tagged in and hit some open handed chops on Floyd, staggering him.

Perez came back in for a double team, but Floyd fought them off. He tagged in Magnum and they hit stereo bulldog clotheslines before giving the crowd what it wanted and tagging in Castle.

Castle immediately started throwing suplexes on Shogun, Cruz and Perez. The Outrunners sent Cruz and Shogun out, and hit their patendted double elbow on Perez. Castle followed that with a picture perfect Bangarang and that was it. Castle and the Outrunners were victorious.

Match Result: Dalton Castle & The Outrunners defeated Leeroy Shogun, Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

Billie Starkz vs Aleah James

James and Starkz were tag partners last week and ended up losing the match. A rare loss for Starkz and she was looking to punish James for it.

The bell rang and the bratting began with Starkz making faces at the crowd, but falling victim to a wristlock from James. Starkz managed to reverse it, but James flipped away and sent Starkz to the mat.

Starkz drove an elbow into James’ ribs and threw her into the ropes. James turned it into a headscissor and Starkz wailed at the crowd in frustration. Starkz went for a lariat, but James ducked, knocking her down. Starkz lured her into the corner then drop toe-holded her into the turnbuckle.

Starkz sent James to the mat face-first and then peppered her with big strikes. She knocked James’ head against the turnbuckle again then charged in and hit a DDT. Starkz mugged for the crowd allowing James to get a shot in.

Starks sent onte back then climbed the turnbuckle for a swanton. She launched, but James got her knees up. The two started trading strikes, with James getting Starkz to her knees. She threw her into the corner and sent her back with a monkey flip and then a crossbody.

James hit a Fisherwoman’s suplex, but Starkz kicked out at two. James came in off the ropes, but Starkz got her in a sleeper, during which she raked the eyes. Starks hit a brainbuster, but James kicked out at two to the astonishment of her opponent.

Starkz got James up on her shoulders, but James rolled through for a two count. James hit a chinbreaker and charged, but Starkz grabbed her in a rollup and used the bottom rope for leverage to get the pin.

Match Result: Billie Starkz defeated Aleah James

Aaron Solo & QT Marshall vs. The Don Callis Family (Lance Archer & Rocky Romero) (w/Trent Beretta)

Two weeks ago, the Callis Family attacked Marshall and Solo during a QTV segment. I know what you’re thinking and don’t worry, Harley Cameron was ok.

Callis grabbed a mic before the introductions to address the crowd. Callis explained that he was disappointed in Marshall for being partners with the Costco Guys, AJ and Big Justice. Callis said that he wanted to “light Marshall on fire and leave him with the garbage.” Kind of extreme, but OK.

Romero, Archer and Beretta came down and Callis started talking again about what a loser Marshall was. That brought Marshall and Solo sprinting to the ring. Archer clotheslined Marshall and then Solo dropkicked him out of the ring.

The match officially started with Solo and Romero facing off. Romero laid in some stiff shots and sent Solo off the ropes. Solo hit a headscissor and dropkick before locking in an armbar. Marshall tagged in and they clotheslined Romero.

Romero sent Marshall into the ropes where Archer kicked himin the back. Marshall went to go off the ropes, but Beretta pulled down the top rope and he spilled over tot he outside. Archer sent Solo into the barricades while no one was looking and Romero threw Marshall back in.

Romero tagged in Archer who threw Marshall around the ring, hitting elbows in the corners. He threw Marshall out and while Romero distracted the ref, Callis stomped Marshall.

Back in the ring Archer taunted Marshall, no selling everything he threw at him before hitting a suplex and tagging in Romero. Romero thew a few strikes then tagged Archer back in. Archer went to clothesline Marshall, but he ducked it and got a hot tag to Solo.

Archer grabbed Solo for a choke slam, but Solo countered it into a face kick. Romero catapulted Solo into the corner, but Solo used the momentum for a double stomp. Solo superkicked Romero and thew an elbow in the corner. Solo tagged in Marshall, but that brought in Archer.

Solo and Marshall clotheslined Archer out for the ring and Romero took over, throwing running elbows at Solo and Marshall until they conuntered with an elbow and a superkick. Archer got back in and chokeslammed Solo. He went to so the same to Marshall, but Beretta hit him with his cast. Archer finished the chokeslam and Romero finished Marshall off with a stomp for the win.

Match Result: The Don Callis Family defeated Aaron Solo & QT Marshall

After the match, The Callis Family beat down Marshall and Solo, but who should come to their rescue? Big Boom AJ. He sent Archer into the stairs then took out Romero with a bit clothesline. Baretta snuck up on him and kicked AJ in the gut. Marshall avenged that with a big boot. AJ and Marshall stood tall in the ring, not sure if they were friendly at first, but Marshall threw him a giant hug and the two celebrated as the Callis Family slunk up the ramp.

-Backstage, Dalton Castle and The Outrunners celebrated their win. Castle got startled by a statue of the Jacksonville Jaguar, but the Outrunners assured him that they were the “muscle beneath his wings.” Castle charged up and they continued celebrating through the hallways.

ROH Pure Title Proving Ground Match: Lee Moriarty [c] vs Alex Zayne

So, Zayne has been impressive but has gone 0-5 since July in ROH. For some reason that means he gets a chance to get a chance at Moriarty and the Pure title. So it goes.

They two locked up off the top with Moriarty putting on a waistlock. Zayne reversed it into an ankle hold, but Moriarty twisted out of it. Moriarty rolled him into a pink attempt, but only got a one count. The two chain wrestled and Moriarty put on the Border City Stretch. Zayne used his first rope break at 8:42.

Moriarty twisted Zayne to the mat in a wristlock, but Zayne bounced up and reversed it with one of his own. The two chain wrestled until Zayne dropped a double knee to Moriarty’s back. Moriarty rolled out of the ring and Zayne hopped up on the ropes, but Moriarty pulled him off and hit a crossbody.

Moriarty pushed Zayne down while holding his arms back, stretching him. Zayne worked it around and Moriarty put on an Octopus stretch. Zayne powered towards the ropes, but Moriarty held him back. Zayne pushed throught and used his second rope break at 6:02.

Zayne managed to get a suplex in to stop Moriarty in his tracks. Zayne started throwing strikes and hit a flipping bulldog before working Moriarty’s leg into an ankle lock. Moriarty kicked him off, saving a rope break. Zayne hit an inside out moonsault on Moriarty and went back to the Ankle Lock.

Moriarty dragged himself to the ropes, but Zayne pulled him back. Moriarty used the momentum to roll him out, but Zayne kicked out and went right back to that ankle lock. He hit a face buster, but Moriarty stuck his foot under the rope to avoid the pin, using his first break at 3:24.

Zayne tried a pumphandle slam, but Moriarty reversed it into a headlock. He dragged Zayne to the corner, and Zayne set him up for a headscissor. Moriarty reversed it into a Border CIty Stretch/STF combo and Zane tapped out, giving Moriarty the win.

Match Result: Lee Moriarty defeated Alex Zayne

Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match: The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Stori Denali & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling) vs Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Isla Dawn

The Athletes have been feuding with Dawn and the Vets for almost a week now. Dawn debuted last week in a six-person match and this week, she’ll be up against Stori Denali who’s really, really tall.

The crowd gritted their teeth and made sure we knew that the Athletes did not rule and the match was on. Nese and Gibson started off and Nese immediately started posing. Gibson charged and Nese got him in a headlock. Nese started playing mind games, doing push ups next to Gibson.

Nese ran the ropes and Gibson just couldn’t catch him. Finally, during some of Nese’s mugging, Gibson poked him in the eye and tagged in Drake. Daivari tagged in and Drake knocked him to the mat. Daivari thew a hip at him, but Dawn tagged in. That brought in Denali, but not before Dawn managed to suplex Daivari.

Dawn managed to stay out of Denali’s reach for a minute, but Denali started throwing elbows at her face. Denali caught her with a big boot and tagged in Nese who shook his finger at Dawn who started biting it. That brought in Gibson to bite Nese’s other hand.

Drake came in and the Vets cleaned house. Drake went after Nese on the outside, but Sterling got in the way. Then Denali gave him a shot and Nese threw Drake back into the ring where Daivari hit a Flying Carpet while the ref was distracted. It only got a two count though.

Daivari and Nese started double teaming Drake, isolating him in the corner and throwing punches. Nese put a headlock on Drake, but Drake reversed it in to a suplex and got a hot tag to Gibson. Daivari came in and Gibson threw a bunch of lariats. Nese tried to helpl, but Gibson just stacked them up and kept punching.

Gibson and Daviari fought in the ring and Gibson hit a back suplex. Drake came over and they set up for a Doomsday maching, but Nese interfered. Drake sent him out and hit a face buster on Daivari. Drake climbed the turnbuckle, but Daivari knocked him off the ropes, which brought in Denali who gave him a shot.

Dawn charged in throwing hands, but Denali fought back until Dawn got a Dragon Sleeper on. Denali fought out and chokeslammed her, getting the 1-2-3 and the win for the Premier Athletes.

Match Result: The Premier Athletes defeated Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn

Komander & Mascara Dorada (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs. The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson)

I still don’t understand why Christian and Johnson insist on being called the Swirl, but they have matching gear for it now, so I guess it’s not going anywhere. Komander arrived in blue and Dorada entered to a big ovation.

Christian offered a Code of Honor to Dorada, but then flipped him off, like you do. Dorada charged and Christian ducked. The two ran the ropes, flipping over each other until Christian caught Dorada with a headscissor. Dorada wasn’t done though and the two traded pin attempts until Johnson tagged in and flattened Dorada.

Johnson hit a huge suplex and then a big back drop on Dorada. He went for another one, but Dorada shoved him into Christian causing a tag, and tagging in Komander as well. Komander flipped and flew around the ring impressing even Christian, who caught him with a punch off the ropes.

Christian and Johnson double teamed Komander on the ring apron (the doublest part of the ring!) and Johnson dove over the top rope onto him. Johnson hung Komander up on the barricade and Christian dove onto Dorada when he tried to help. They laid them both out on the railing and Christian hit a guillotine on both luchadores.

Johnson threw Komander back in and whipped him into the corner. Christian tagged in and choked Komander with the top rope. Christian went for the mask of Komander, raking the eyes in the process.

Johnson tagged in an laid Komander out with a big kick. He went for a powerbomb, but Komander reversed it into a bulldog. He got a hot tag to Dorada and the two double teamed Christian with a buch of knees and hurricanranas.

The luchardoes went for stereo dives to the outside, but both had their ankles grabbed. Johnson and Christian then ate dual hurricanranas that sent them to the outside. Dorada and Komander did a stereo top rope dive onto both.

Dorada put Johnson back in the ring and Dorada went up top. He leapt, but Johnson kicked him. Dorada hit a superkick and went for a springboard, but Johnson shoved him out of the ring and Christian hit a suicide dive.

Back int he ring, Johnson put Dorada up for a stalling suplex that turned into a Brainbuster for a two count. Johnson got Dorada up on his shoulders, but Dorada wiggled out and tagged in Komander who spammed superkicks. Dorada hoisted Christian up for an electric chair neckbreaker, Johnson hit a spiccoli driver on Dorada, Komander hit a DDT on Johnson, then Christian hit a Lethal injection on Komander.

Dorada and Johnson ended up legal, but Christian was in the ring as well. He and Johnson threw knees and elbows and Johnson hoisted him up for their double stomp. Knomander knocked Christian off the ropes though and hit a poisonrana.

Johnson lay in the ring and Dorada went up for a shooting star press. He landed it on Johnson and sent the Swirl packing.

Match Result: Komander & Mascara Dorada defeated The Swirl

