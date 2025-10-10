ROH on HonorClub starts … NOW!

ROH World Title Match: Bandido (c) vs Hechicero

This match was from Arena Mexico, where Hechicero had cheerleaders. Lethargic cheerleaders, but cheerleaders none the less. Bandido arrived in, I kid you not, a full golden suit of armor. I don’t know if it’s a tariffA thing or what, but he should really bring that back to the US with him. It looked AMAZING.

After a quick Código de honor, the bell, or whistle as it turned out, rang and the two locked up. Hechicero got a headlock on Bandido and took him down to the mat. He went right for a bent leg hold and transitioned into and abdominal stretch.

Bandido reversed the hold into a modified surfboard, but Hechicero moved quickly into his own surfboard, getting Bandido up and working the shoulder and knee of Bandido. Giving as good as hie got, Bandido reversed it and put Hechicero up in a surfboard of his own. It didn’t last long as Hechicero transitioned into another leg lock.

Bandido twisted out with a headscissor though and the two rolled around trying to catch various holds and pinning combinations. Hechicero baounced off the ropes, but Bandido was waiting and locked in a headlock over the top rope (that was pink. It didn’t matter, but I thought it was neat).

Bandido climbed up Hechicero and planted him with a hurricanrana followed by a pump kick. Bandido charged, but Hechicero pulled down the top rope and he flew to the outside. Then Hechicero dove over the top rope, crushing Bandido into the barricade.

Hechicero hoisted Bandido onto his shoulders and then dropped him ribs-first onto the barricade. As he was hanging there, Hechicero stomped Bandido’s head, then exposed a gate. He slammed the gate on Bandido’s shoulder, then tossed him back into the ring to break the count.

Bandido writhed in the ring, while Hechicero put on a hammerlock and twisted his arm around the bottom rope, further damaging the shoulder. Bandido sent Hechicero to the ropes and tried to pick him up off the riccochet, but his arm gave out and Hechicero went out of the ring.

Bandido followed, but Hechicero was waiting and put him on the barricade. Hechicero went to drop kick Bandido on the barricade, but Bandido moved and Hechicero took the brunt of the impact. Bandido scrambled up and hit a twisting moonsault from the ring apron onto Hechicero’s ankle.

Both men headed back into the ring, with Bandido going up top and landing a frog splash, but Hecicero kicked out at two. Bandido kicked the knee out from under Hechicero and tried a tight cover, but no dice as Hechicero kicked out again, but the knee damage was done.

Hechicero grabbed Bandido in a spinning bear hug, tossing Bandido into the corner. Hechicero charged, but Bandido moved and picked up Hechicero in a high millitary press slam. He scrambled up top and hit a 450, but on what seemed like a slow count to this reporter, Hechicero kicked out at 2.5.

Hechicero hit a European upper cut followed by a sunset flip. He tried to put on a kimura lock, but Bandido got out of it right away, writhing in pain. Officials checked on Bandido who insisted on continuing,. They literally popped his shoulder back in place, taped it up and the match continued.

Bandido threw off the tape and one-handed, started throwing punches at Hechicero, who immediately went back to working the arm and shoulder. He put on the kimura lock, but Bandido wouldn’t give up. Hechicero hit a hight knee in the corner and Bandido resoonderd with a shot of his own. Hechicero charged, but Bandido moved and he hit the ropes.

Bandido hit a poisonrana followed by a shining wizard. The two answered a standing ten count and Hencicero rolled through into a body scissor and armbar on Bandido. Bandido rolled him into a stack position though and Hechicero kicked out and hit a headscissor off the ropes, then right back into the armbar. Bandido got his foot on the ropes, forcing him to break the hold.

Bandido with one arm got Hechicero up for an X-Knee, but couldn’t land the 21 Plex. Bandido flipped Hechicero over and managed to tie him up for a pin. 1-2-3 and Bandido retains the ROH World Title!

Match Result: Bandido defeated Hechicero

Shane Taylor (w/Carlie Bravo, Shawn Dean & Trish Adora) vs BEEF

Oh BEEF. Poor, sweet, delusional BEEF. When Large Epsilon coined the phrase “Meaty men slapping meat” a few years ago, he might as well have been talking about this match. Taylor is a large and violent man and BEEF is no slouch himself in the size department.

Taylor literally spat on BEEF’s attempt at a code of honor and started throwing jabs as the bell rang. Taylor sent BEEF off the ropes, but BEEF avoided the backdrop and laid in some right hands of his own. The ring literally shook as Taylor whipped BEEF into the corner. BEEF roared out of it though and hammered Taylor with more punches.

The Infantry then distracted the Ref and Taylor dumped BEEF on the outside. Bravo and Dean laid into him and threw him back in the ring where Taylor leg dropped him on the ring apron (the BEEFiest part of the ring!).

BEEF fought back though, laying shots into the gut of Taylor. Taylor recovered and laid him out with a lariat for a two count. Taylor slapped BEEF and threw him to the ropes. BEEF cartwheeled (seriously) back at him and landed another set of punches.

Eventually Taylor ducked and knocked BEEF in the noggin before hitting a standing splash. He went for the pin, but BEEF kicked out at two. The two brawled in the ring and BEEF went for a hig kick, but Taylor had it scouted and punched him in the face. Hard.

BEEF crumpled and Taylor got the pin to pick up the victory.

Match Result: Shane Taylor defeated BEEF

After the match, Taylor and the Infantry laid a beating (or tenderizing?) into BEEF, but were interrupted by BEEF’s sometimes-cousin Anthony Henry and JD Drake, the Workhorsemen! They ran off Taylor and Co, but the Workhorsemen were then jumped by LFI! The tag champions (and Dralistico) stood tall as thje segment came to and end.

Billie Starkz vs Viva Van

“Hey! It’s Viva Van!” cheered my 8-year old as Van came down to the ring. She then told me that Billie Starkz looked like Zoey from KPop Demon Hunters. Kids just get wrestling, I swear.

The two locked up and Starkz got a side headlock on Van. Van twisted it into a wristlock and Starkz rolled out of it after several attempts. She delivered a big boot to Van’s midsection, but Van ducked the following lariat.

Starkz grabbed a handful of hair and whiffed on a kick, giving Van the opening to punch her in the face. Van landed a hurricanrana and charged Starkz in the corner. Starz avoided it and grabbed a handful of hair, wrenching Van back and down to the mat.

Starkz pulled Van up and Van bounced off the ropes, avoiding Starkz until she could hit a face buster. Starkz rolled through it and started raining down forearms on Van. Starkz sent her to the corner exclaiming “I hate your face!” She went for a kick and then tried a pin, but Van kicked out at two.

Starkz chopped Van in the corner then booted her in the head. She went for a suplex, but Van blocked it and went for a punch of her own. Starkz responded with a pump-kick and Van did her best Undertaker impresson and rose up. Starkz laid her own and went up top for a Swanton, but Van got the knees up.

Van hit a clothesline and then a backfist. Van tried for a gutwrench but Starkz worked around it and hit a closed fist followed by a swandive. That was it for Van as Starkz pinned her for the win.

“Yay! Zoey won!”

Match Result: Billie Starkz defeated Viva Van

Next a QTV featuring Harley Cameron segment aired. Marshall and Solo discussed Big Boom AJ needing a mystery partner for a tag match. Solo asked if QT would tag with AJ and that summoned AJ into the room, with QT noting that AJ was “running out of options.” Then it was over and left us all asking why wasn’t there more Harley Cameron?

Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) vs Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

Cruz and Perez were making their ROH debut against the coolest guys in neon, Serpentico and Angelico.

The bell rang and Perez and Cruz locked up. Angelico had a signifcant lankiness advantage and used it to tie up Perez in a wristlock. He then tagged in Serpentico who hit a double stomp on Perez’ arm. Angelico hit a tilt-o-whirl backbreaker and then exited to leave Serpentico to take on Cruz.

Serpentico hit a hurricanrana and sent Cruz into the corner. Perez tried to help out, but Serpentico poked the eye. That left him open for a shot from Cruz though, who dragged Serpentico over to the corner. Perez tagged in and hit a standing moonsault for a two count.

Angelico reached as far as he could (which was pretty far) but Cruz and Perez held Serpentico far enough away to prevent the tag. They then had a miscommunication allowing Serpentico to get the tag and Angelico to clean house.

He hit a high heel kick, but Cruz and Perez tried a double team. Serpentico came in to help out and dove over the ropes onto Cruz on the outside. Back in the ring, Angelico put Perez in a grapevine and pulled back, causing him to tap out instantly.

Match Result: Spanish Announce Project defeated Logan Cruz & Tyshaun Perez

Next, a Frat House segment aired. The House was at the Jacksonville Jaguars game and nearly 4 people recognized them as they partied in the parking lot. This segment had nothing to do with Glacier, so it was entirely missable. They did announce that The Frat House would take on the Von Erichs next week, so that will be a nice, clean match I’m sure.

The bigger story was that Shannon Moore will be making his ROH Deubt next week against Blake Christian. Christian joined us from the back, saying that ROH is feeding him another has-been. Or perhapos a Never-Was.

IWGP Women’s Title Match: Sareee (c) vs Alex Windsor

These two shared the ring in a tag match last week, after which Windsor issued this challenge to Saree. Saree said yes, so here we are.

Windsor had a size advantage over Saree, but Saree has held the IWGP Title for over 100 days, so she knows how to get around stronger opponents. The two locked up and Windsor immediately tried to overpower Saree. Saree held her own though and they broke it up on the ropes.

Saree grabbed a wristlock and transitioned into a headlock, grinding Windsor’s head. Windsor used leverage to reverse it and put on a headlock of her own. Saree dropped down, but Windsor saw it coming and kicked her.

Saree rolled through and landed an arm drag. Windsor came back with hard strikes and threw Saree to the ropes. As the bounced back, Windsor caught her and slammed her, but off the two count, Saree popped right back up. She went for an Irish Whip, but Windsor sent her to the corner instead.

Windsor started hammering the back of Saree and then put her over her knees in a surfboard type hold. Saree kicked out of the pin attempt and put on an Octopus hold. Windsor staggered to the ropes with Saree on her back, but Saree pulled her back and dropped them both to the mat. Windsor got her foot on the ropes to beak the hold.

Saree went for a charge but got caught in the ropes and Windsor hit a baseball slide to send her out of the ring. Then she landed a cannonball from the ring apron and tried to get back in the ring. Saree caight her though and landed some big shots before putting her back in the ring.

Saree went up top for a missile dropkick, laying Windsor out. She then hit a double stomp from the top turnbuckle, but Windsor kicked out at two.

Saree landed a fisherwoman’s slam and went up top again. Windsor met her there though and picked her up for a powerbomb, then transitioning it into a Sharpshooter. Saree countered it though and hit a boot to the stomach. She followed that with a spinning heel kick, laying Windsor out.

The two started trading strikes in the middle of the ring. They went back and forth until they transitioned from chops to slaps. Saree landed a big forearm, but Windsor responded with a clothesline. Saree then hit two dropkicks and positioned Windsor on the mat.

Saree went up top and hit another double stomp, but Windsor kicked out at two. Windsor grabbed Saree and slammed her for a two count and tried to put that Sharpshooter on again. Saree blocked it though and sent her into the corner. When Saree charged, Windsor kicked her in the face and the dragged her to the top turnbuckle.

Saree headbutted her and went for a superplex, but Windsor blocked it. Windsor then hit a twisting super screwdriver suplex, but Saree kicked out at two. Windsor finally locked the Sharpshooter on Saree, but she was able to crawl to the ropes to break the hold.

Windsor went off the ropes, but Saree caught her with a punch and a bunch of headbutts. Saree then hit a double stomp out of the corner, but Windsor kicked out at two. Saree wrenched her over for a shoulder slam and that was it. Saree got the pin and retained her IWGP Women’s World Title!

Match Result: Sareee defeated Alex Windsor

(H/T to Jeff Moss F4WOnline.com for the above results.)