ROH on HonorClub for Thursday, November 20, 2025, starts … NOW!

The show kicked off with Athena interrupting a Billie Starkz interview. The champ made an “apology” for picking Mercedes Mone as her tag team partner and she and Starkz tried to hug Lexy Nair, former minion.

ROH Women’s World Title Match: Athena (c) vs. Harley Cameron

Immediately following that, the Women’s World Title match kicked off with precious cargo Harley Cameron receiving a big ovation. Athena came to the ring alone with a graphic touting her current 69-0 record as Champion.

Cameron started off with a series of armdrags and shoulder blocks. Athena tried one of her own, but Cameron rolled through into a one-count. Cameron worked the arm of Athena and the two traded dropkicks until Cameron hit a side russian leg sweep for another one-count.

Athena racked Cameron’s neck on the ropes, followed by a side effect on the ring apron (the Aussiest part of the ring!). Athena started throwing punches into Cameron’s back, tossing her into the corner for some chops and a high foot to the throat.

Athena kicked Cameron in the chest and went for a cover, but only a two count. She fish hooked Cameron’s face and threw her into the corner, screaming that she was “nothing!” Athena landed a fierce punch out of the corner and Cameron seemed dazed.

Cameron fought back with some elbows to the gut of Athena, but lost the momentum when Athena put on a headlock. She missed on a senton, allowing Cameron to stack her for a two count. Athena picked up the speed after that, throwing Cameron’s head at the mat.

Cameron blocked a charge in the corner and splashed Athena, followed by a sling blade. She landed a shining wizard, but only got a two count as Athena kicked out. The two traded waistlocks and Athena hit a spingboard crossbody off the second rope.

Athena clubbed Cameron’s back on the ropes, but Cameron ducked back when she threw a knee and hit a Soul Food that sent Athena to the outside. Cameron threw Athena into the apron and the barricade before trying a suplex. Athena blocked it and grabbed Cameron, throwing her into the corner of the barricade and then the ringpost.

Athena threw Cameron back into the ring, but took a little took long working the crowd from the top rope. Cameron kicked her and the two traded punches. Cameron landed a superplex on Athena followed but a pumphandle back suplex for a two count.

Athena suffered a backstabber at the hands of Cameron and Cameron locked in an STF. Athena started biting Cameron’s arm, forcing her to break the hold. Athena twisted Cameron into a Koji clutch and Cameron tapped out, giving the 70th win to Athena.

Winner and STILL ROH Women’s World Champion Athena

Pure Rules Match: Billie Starkz vs. Katie Arquette

After a half-effort code of honor, the clock started and Arquette used her first and second rope breaks within the first thirty seconds. Starkz kept grabbing her in headlocks and pushing her into the ropes, forcing the breaks.

Arquette reversed a headlock next and Starkz pushed her into the ropes, meaning Starkz was charged a rope break at 1:36. Immediately after that, Starkz was given her only warning for a closed fist as she clocked Arquette square in the face.

Starkz appeared frustrated and started stomping Arquette. She whipped her into the corner and hit a falling DDT after that. Starkz went up top, but Arquette rolled out of the way. She planted Starkz with a headscissor and then a bronco buster in the corner.

Starkz raked the eyes and then hit a brainbuster on her own knee, but Arquette Kicked out. Starkz went up top for a diving swandive and that was it. Starkz got the victory with a quick pin.

After the match, Deonna Purrazzo arrived at the toop of the ramp, crossing paths with Starkz who tried to give her a cheap shot. Purrazzo shrugged it off and Starkz slunk away.

Winner: Billie Starkz

Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs. Viva Van

Purrazzo reversed a waist-lock off the top, but Van was able to knock her back right away. She hoisted Purrazzo up on her shoulders, but Purrazzo got free. The two traded moves until Purrazzo hit a big lariat to send Van to the mat.

Purrazzo tried a pile driver, but Van blocked it. The two traded forearms with Purrazzo transitioning into chops until Van hit a European uppercut followed by an axe kick to the back of the head. Van went up top, but Purrazzo got out of the way and threw a knee followed by a side Russian leg sweep and armbar. Van got to the ropes and used her first break at 2:51.

Van continued with the kicks to Purrazzo’s head, but Purrazzo responded with a powerbomb and another armbar in the center of the ring. Van had no choice but to tap and give the victory to Purrazzo.

After the match, Billie Starkz returned and jumped Purrazzo from behind. She threw a spinning heel kick at Purrazzo’s head and stomped off, leaving Purrazzo out cold in the ring.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

-Next, Persephone appeared backstage and called out Athena. She challenged her for Final Battle saying she was going to end Athena’s story.

Satnam Singh vs JP Grayson

OK, let’s do this. Singh came to the ring. The bell rang.

Grayson tried to suplex Singh. Singh threw him at the ground.

Singh charged him in the corner. Chop. Chop. Throw. Military Press. Chokeslam.

The end. #LOLSinghwins.

Winner: Satnam Singh

QT Marshall vs Jacked Jameson (w/ Cole Karter, Griff Garrison and Preston Vance)

Jameson said that this was his first singles match in ROH and that is actually surprisingly true. He hasn’t had a singles match in ROH despite being there since mid 2023.

Anyway, Marshall came to the ring with Big Boom AJ and Big Justice to watch his back and offset the Frat House numbers game, which I have to say, was pretty smart of him.

The bell rang and Marshall went right to Jameson who did not take off his baseball cap for the match. Marshall threw Jameson out of the ring and followed with a dive to take out all four. He dragged him back into the ring (sans baseball cap) and Jameson sent QT over the top rope where the Frat House stomped him.

Jameson started throwing elbows and and forearms in the corner, sending Marshall reeling. Marshall started powering up and hit an insiguri. He hit a Cookie Cutter and that was it. Marshall pinned Jameson.

After the match, the Frat House surrounded the ring, but Big Justice took out Vance and Big Boom hit a powerbomb on Garrison. Then Rocky Romero and Trent Barretta arrived and beat them up, taking out Marshall with Barretta’s cast.

They did the same to AJ and then wen for Big Justice. Romero pushed him out of the way and grabbed a chair. They put AJ’s arm in the chair and Romero stomped it from the top rope.

Winner: QT Marshall

-Footage was then shown from Collision, where Mercedes Mone cut a promo on Kris Statlander with the ROH Women’s TV title on her shoulder. That was about all it had to do with Ring of Honor because at Full Gear, Mone and Statlander will meet for the AEW Women’s World Title.

Persephone vs Valentina Rossi

Persephone went right to a head lock and dragged Rossi to the mat. Rossi threw her off, but Persephone hit a shoulder block followed by a hurricanrana. Rossi fought back with a splits slam and some really vicious elbows to Persephone’s traps.

Persephone leapt out of a whip to the corner and clubbed Rossi in the face. Rossi tried to steal one but only got a one count. The two rolled around until Persephone landed a powerful dropkick. She tried a suplex, but Rossi blocked it and countered with a slam.

Persephone hit a bridgeed slam, and then threw Rossi in a crucifix. That was enough and Persephone got the pin and the victory.

After the match, Athena arrived and marched to the ring. Seemingly accepting Persephone’s earlier challenge, the two stood toe-to-toe in the ring until Diamante attacked Persephone from behind. She held Persphone while Athena screamed that Ring of Honor is “her show!” and slammed Persephone’s head into the mat.

Winner: Persephone

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (w/Trish Adora) vs. Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (w/Christopher Daniels & Leila Grey)

Two-thirds of the ROH World Six Man Champions came to the ring for a 2-on-2 match with the Martin brothers of Top Flight. These guys have a long history as both teams have had great success in ROH. The Infantry hooked up with Shane Taylor Promotions and Top Flight were taken under the wing of Christopher Daniels.

A brawl broke out off the top with all four men fighting. The Infantry tried to double team Dante, but he fought them off and Darious joined him. They sent Bravo and Dean to the outside and Darius threw Bravo back in to be legal against Dante.

Quickly, Dean tagged in and hit a spear through the ropes on Dante. he added a second one sending him into the corner so he and Bravo could double team the isolated Martin brother. Bravo hit a spinning backbreaker and Dante reached for a tag, but was cut off.

Bravo hit a down low drop kick and held Dante so Dean could punch him in the stomach. Dean stayed in and pounded on Dante, keeping him from a tag and whipping him into the corner. Dean hit a Bronco Buster.

Bravo tagged in and hit an inverted atomic drop. Dante fought back, but took a big cutter from Dean. Bravo put on a headlock and brought Dante to the mat. Dante reached for a tag, but Dean cut him off. Darious, frustrated complained to the ref, but that just gave the Infantry a chance to double team Dante.

Dante finally got the hot tag to Darius who took out Bravo with some kicks and stomps. Darius threw a cutter and then hit a bridged suplex for a two count. Dante tagged back in and the two double teamed Bravo. Dean tried to help, throwing Darious out of the ring.

Dante and Bravo were legal, but Dean came in for a double neckbreaker. The pin was broken up by Darius though. Bravo threw Dari=us crotch-first into the ringpost on the outside and grabbed the Six Man belts. He slid one to Dean, but the Ref saw and took it away. Dante took advantage and landed a sunset flip to pin Dean and get the win.

After the match, Shane Taylor stomped down to the ring and he and the Infantry beat down Top Flight. The grabbed Christopher Daniels and were about to take him out, when Scorpio Sky appeared. The ring cleared and he fought Taylor for a moment, sending him to the outside.

Sky grabbed one of the Six Man belts that the Infantry left behind and raised it high, signaling that Sky Flight will get Shane Taylor Promotions at Final Battle.

Winners: Top Flight

