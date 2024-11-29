The following report was written by Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com:

Things kicked off with the ROH Champion, Chris Jericho addressing the audience. He had a tough time against Ishii on Dynamite, but he persevered! Jericho announced that he will be at Final Battle on December 20th in NYC, defending his title. He declared himself King of New York, and the show began!

LEEJ (EJ Nduka & Lee Johnson) defeated Anthony Gangone & Kubes

Our first tag match of the night featured the potentially unstoppable and definitely poorly named LEEJ. Nduka and Johnson have been teaming for a few months now and have yet to find a team to take them down. Gangone and Kubes were also a team. This was Gangone’s debut, but Kubes apparently hadf a match a few months back.

Johnson and Gangone started things off, but it wasn’t long before the looming figure of Nduka was involved. Kubes jumped in, but Nduka made very short work of him, tossing him to the outside. Johnson jumped in and he and Nduka hit a double team cutter on Gangone to get the quick win.

Queen Aminata defeated Christina Marie

Animata has been running around Dynamite, Collision and Rampage lately, which isn’t to say she’s taken her eyes off the ROH Women’s Prize(s). Her return here against Marie might just be the start of her trip towards the Women’s TV or World Titles. Marie for her part, is still looking of that elusive first win in ROH, having gone 0-4 in various singles and tag matches.

Marie started things off throwing fists, but the agility and strength of Aminata was able to easily deflect them. Marie landed a dropkick, sending Aminata to the corner. She tried a bulldog, but Aminat athrew her off and hit her with a big hip in the corner.

Aminata dragged Marie to the middle of the ring and locked in a trap submission leaving Marie no alternative other than to tap out.

MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) defeated Iron Savages (Beefcake Boulder & Bulk Bronson) (w/Jacked Jameson)

The MxM Collection is here and not just to sell shirts this time! They are taking on what could only be described as their polar opposites in the Iron Savages. The only question in this match would be who had the most pose downs and if the Savages would be open to touching tips! Jameson did his usual 1999 Scott Steiner impression on the mic as the Savages entered, but the big pop was reserved for Mansoor and Madden.

Mansoor kicked things off against Bronson and Mansoor’s speed kept him out of the clutches of the bigger man. The even bigger man, Boulder, tagged in next threatening to “Bite [Mansoor’s] tip off” which was all kinds of gross. That brought Madden in to match up against the big man. Madden knocked him out of the ring, allowing the MxM Collection to pose.

Jameson got involved, catching Mansoor’s foot and giving Bronson an opening to isolate the smaller man in the corner. Boulder tried to get Mansoor up for a big slam, but he was able to wriggle free and try for a hot tag, but Boulder dragged him back to the middle of the ring. He went for a second rope moonsault, but it was speculated he pulled his groin dancing.

Mansoor finally got the hot tag to Madden and he cleaned house, but the Savages caught him and tried to send him to (sigh) Titty City. MxM reversed it though and Madden hit a big choke slam. MxM hit a massive Centerfold, and got the pin on Boulder.

Matt Taven defeated Josh Woods (w/Ariya Daivari & Mark Sterling)

The ROH PURE Championship is the only ROH title that’s eluded Taven in his career. His win in a Pure Rules match over Aaron Solo showed that he can hang in that division and caught the attention of current Pure Champion, Lee Moriarty. A win over former Pure Champion Woods would definitely put Taven closer to a shot at the title.

With all that said, for those just joining us, a Pure Rules Match grants each participant one warning for a closed fist and three rope breaks. If there isn’t a winner by pinfall or submission by the time limit, a panel of judges will award the win based on points. Jerry Lynn, Christopher Daniels and Nigel McGuinness would serve as judges.

Woods and Taven were pretty evenly matched in terms of size and speed, but Woods’ technical background definitely gave him a leg up. Speaking of which, Taven used his first rope break at 0:47, putting his foot on the bottom rope.

Taven has been doing his homework though and was able to match Woods, hold for hold. Woods wrenched Taven’s arm on the top rope and made it his primary target. Woods worked over Taven’s arm again and again, using the ropes and whatever else he could to render it useless. Woods landed a huge knee to the face that echoed throughout the venue.

Taven fought back with some foot-based offense, but Woods caught him and tried to lock in an Armbar. The tricky Taven though manged to push Woods onto his back and pick up a quick three count. That brought out current ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty who jawed at Taven from the ramp.

-ROH Women’s World Champion Athena joined us with Lexy Nair for an Emergency MEM to discuss her “World Tour.” Athena announced that the World Tour would begin at WrestleDynasty with a 4-way qualifier match (even though she doesn’t think she should have to qualify) for the Women’s International Tournament.

The Righteous (Dutch & Vincent) defeated BEEF & JD Drake

The 3rd tag match of the night began with the The Righteous snapping their way to the ring. Dutch and Vincent have been locked in a blood feud with the current ROH Tag Champions, the (sigh) Sons of Texas, aka Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara. BEEF and JD Drake have been reluctant partners after BEEF’s cousin and Drake’s tag partner Anthony Henry had to take some injury time off. The Righteous are anything but an orthodox tag team, and BEEF and Drake seem to be able to find creative ways to win. If the match isn’t interrupted, it should be a good one!

Dutch started things off against BEEF while Vincent battled Drake on the outside. Then the match started. BEEF was isolated in the Righteous’ corner and Dutch and Vincent double teamed him with absolutely no regard of who was legal. It ended up being Vincent, who hammered BEEF in the center of the ring.

Vincent distracted the Ref while Drake choked BEEF with his Official Dusty Rhodes Cowbell & Rope. Drake paced furiously on the outside of the ring while BEEF took a beating. A hot tag was finally made to Drake who picked up and slammed Dutch. Dutch responded with a side slam and he and Vincent hit Orange Sunshine. Dutch then landed a big Dusty Rhodes-style elbow and got the pin.

After the match, the Righteous taunted Rhodes and Guevara. They appeared at the top of the ramp, Rhodes looking to fight, jumping in the ring with a chair. The Righteous split as the teams yapped at each other.

AR Fox defeated John Silver (w/Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

Fox has been getting a lot of opportunities lately, taking on Brian Cage, Nick Wayne and Riccochet just to name a few. He’s still sitting at a 4-13 record in 2024 though, so a win here would be good. Silver spends most of his time with his pals Reynolds and Uno in the Dark Order, playing DnD or designing cool jackets or whatever it is they do in their spare time. In singles matches, Silver is 2-1 this year, so I guess he’s on a roll? Kind of?

Fox had about 10 inches of height on Silver, but Silver makes up for his height in girth and definitely won the strength battle off the top. Fox had the speed though and after sending Silver to the outside nailed him with a big dive over the top rope.

Back in the ring, Silver powered into a massive suplex after Uno was caught trying to interfere on the outside. Fox battled back and hit a big swanton on Silver from the top rope. Silver and Fox threw forearms and traded big kicks until SiFox lver hit a Brainbuster for a two-count.

Fox surprised Silver with a big cutter and managed to scramble to the top rope to hit a 450 and get the win.

-Next, the first official match for Final Battle 2024 was announced: ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet will defend her title against Leyla Hirsch!

ROH Classic Match: Match Without Honor – Chris Hero vs Eddie Kingston (ROH Final Battle 2009)

As you’d expect, this was one hell of a brawl. Hero and Kingston tore each other up in NYC at the Manhattan Center. Chains were the weapons of choice for most of the match. I’ll be honest, I often forget that Hero is very good at what he does, and this was him in his prime. Kingston is, as a certain Texan used to say, one tough SOB. I’m looking forward to when the Mad King returns from injury in AEW.

Six Man Tag Team Match: The Conglomeration (Kyle O’Reilly, Mark Briscoe & Rocky Romero) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Pat Buck

The Main Event of the evening switched up the Tag format but adding more people! this 6-man match was a fun way to bring in some big name ROH Talent in O’Reilly, Briscoe and Romero AKA The Conglomeration. The Veterans were part of a 4-team tag match a few weeks ago that was ultimately won by The Undisputed Kingdom. Pat Buck, who sadly is not the NFL play-by-play guy, hasn’t been seen in ROH since around this time last year when he lost to then Pure Champion Josh Woods.

O’Reilly started things off against Gibson, both men highly decorated in their respective fields. This match kinda had it all. Brawlers, technicians, speed and lots of high-impact moves and sequences. Briscoe knocked Drake from post to post before Romero tagged in and kept Drake off his feet with a headscissor takedown.

Gibson and Drake are the current NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team title holders, so they had a cohesiveness that in spite of the Conglomeration’s closeness, kept them in control. Buck for his part was there, but barely made a difference, spending most of the match on the ring apron waiting for a tag.

Buck finally made it into the match, only to run up against Briscoe who made short work of him. Drake a Gibson jumped in to double team Briscoe and a miscommunication with Buck caused them to get knocked to the outside. Reilly (who apparently was the legal man) put an arm bar on Buck (who apparently was also legal) causing Buck to tap out almost instantly.