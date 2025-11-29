ROH On HonorClub’s ‘Black Friday’ starts … NOW!

A video aired featuring Sammy Guevara announcing that his ROH World Tag Team Championship has been hanged up again due to RUSH’s injury this time. Guevara then introduced The Beast Mortos as his new partner for his tag titles match at Final Battle 2025.

1) Six-Man Tag Team match – Shane Taylor Promotions (Anthony Ogogo, Lee Moriarty, & Shane Taylor) defeated Dark Order (Alex Reynold, John Silver, & Evil Uno) via Border City Stretch (submission)

Blake Christian gave a promo backstage talking about his upcoming Survival of the Fittest match for the ROH World Championship at Final Battle 2025.

2) The Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) defeated Zack Mason & Warren Johnson via The Claw (pinfall)

A video aired featuring Jay Lethal & Adam Priest involving Lethal issuing an apology to Priest over their Trios loss to the Death Riders and him accidentally hitting Priest with a Lethal Injection during it. Priest accepted the apology and the two made amends.

3) Six-Man Tag Team match – Jay Lethal, Adam Priest, & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington defeated The Frat House (Jacked Jameson, Cole Karter, & Griff Garrison) via Top Rope Flying Headbutt (pinfall)

It was announced that the ROH World Tag Team Championship has been vacated due to RUSH’s injury but LFI will get the chance to regain their tag titles at Final Battle 2025. It was announced that The Beast Mortos & Sammy Guevara will be facing off against Adam Priest & “Dynamite Kid” Tommy Billington for the vacant titles at Final Battle 2025.

4) ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament Quarterfinal Round match – Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb via Magical Merry-Go-Round (pinfall)

A video aired hyping up the ROH Women’s World Championship match between Persephone and Athena at Final Battle 2025

5) Mixed Six-Person Tag Team match – Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari, Tony Nese, & Stori Denali) defeated enhancement talents via Carpet Ride (pinfall)

6) The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson) defeated BEEF & “Main Man” Oro via The Swirl Stomp (pinfall)

A video aired featuring Ricochet and The Gates of Agony talking about Ricochet’s AEW National Championship victory at AEW Full Gear 2025. It was announced afterwards that Ricochet will be defending his title at Final Battle 2025.

Nigel McGuinness was seen backstage and issued a challenge to Lee Moriarty for a 30 Minute Iron Man match for his ROH Pure Championship at Final Battle

7) Komander defeated Mansoor via Rope Walk Shooting Star Press (pinfall)

