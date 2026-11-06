ROH Wrestling returns tonight.

Ring Of Honor takes place this evening at 8/7c on HonorClub.

ROH Men’s Pure Championship Proving Ground: Lee Moriarty (c) vs. A.R. Fox

We kick things off with Pure Rules action as Lee Moriarty and A.R. Fox exchange holds in the early going. Moriarty works a side headlock before Fox counters with one of his own. Fox is forced to use his first rope break to escape a submission, but quickly turns things around with a stomp on the apron. Fox follows with a takedown off the barricade and a rolling suplex for a two-count.

Moriarty regains control with a leaping uppercut from the middle rope. He begins targeting Fox’s fingers and applies a hammerlock, forcing Fox to burn his second rope break. Moriarty continues attacking the hand before connecting with a stungun. Fox responds with a facebuster as the five-minute warning is announced.

Fox builds momentum with clotheslines, an enzuigiri and a rolling cutter. He applies a modified dragon sleeper, forcing Moriarty to use his first rope break. Moriarty answers with a bridging belly-to-belly suplex for a near fall. Fox fires back with a corner stunner and another pin attempt, but Moriarty gets his foot on the rope.

With less than three minutes remaining, Fox connects with a rolling DDT before heading to the top rope. Moriarty avoids a 450 splash and immediately applies an ankle lock. He transitions into the Border City Stretch, but Fox refuses to submit. Moriarty snaps Fox’s fingers and reapplies the submission as the final thirty seconds tick away.

The two exchange pinning combinations before Fox catches Moriarty in another hold. The clock expires before either man can secure the victory.

Match Result: Lee Moriarty vs. A.R. Fox ends in a time-limit draw. A.R. Fox earns a future ROH Men’s Pure Championship opportunity.

Backstage, Athena confronts Billie Starkz and Diamante about taking a vacation and leaving her without support. She introduces Hyan as her solution and announces that she will face Hyan at Final Battle. Athena says Hyan needs to be beaten down to understand why she needs her. She also claims Maya World doesn’t care about Hyan and reveals that Starkz and Diamante will face Maya World and Hyan in tag team action.

Robyn Renegade vs. Rachael Ellering

The two lock up to begin the match, with Ellering applying a hammerlock before Renegade escapes. Renegade scores an early two-count with a bridging pin and follows with a dropkick. She delivers knees in the corner and begins a series of punches, but Ellering interrupts with an inverted powerbomb.

Ellering takes control with a spinning European uppercut, chops and shoulder thrusts in the corner. She follows with a gutwrench suplex and a senton for a near fall. Renegade fights back with elbows and a lungblower before connecting with a corner clothesline for another two-count.

Renegade applies an abdominal stretch, but Ellering counters into a pinning combination. The two exchange clotheslines until Ellering connects with the Bosswoman Slam. Ellering goes for the cover, but Renegade reverses the pinning attempt into a crucifix roll-up to steal the three-count.

Match Result: Robyn Renegade def. Rachael Ellering via pinfall.

Adam Priest & El Phantasmo vs. Dante Casanova & Kiran Grey

Before the match, it is announced that Dante Martin will be sidelined for at least a month following a bounty attack carried out by the Computerized Kingdom.

El Phantasmo and Dante Casanova start things off. ELP gains the advantage with a stomp to the foot and a shoulder tackle before tagging in Adam Priest. Priest delivers chops, but Kiran Grey enters and catches him with a neckbreaker. Priest responds with a European uppercut and a snap suplex for two.

ELP wants the tag, but Priest refuses, allowing Grey to mount some offense. Casanova tags in and connects with a powerslam for a near fall. Priest eventually escapes trouble with an enzuigiri and tags ELP, who immediately picks up the pace.

ELP dives to the floor onto Grey and takes control of the action. Priest then makes a blind tag and catches Casanova in a single-leg crab, forcing the submission.

Match Result: Adam Priest & El Phantasmo def. Dante Casanova & Kiran Grey via submission.

After the match, Priest and ELP continue showing signs of tension. Action Andretti suddenly attacks Priest with the ROH Men’s Television Championship, but ELP fights him off. ELP helps Priest back to his feet, and the two appear to reach an understanding about pursuing Andretti’s championship.

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Tehuti Miles, Capt. Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) vs. TJ Crawford, Ori Gold, Hadar Horvitz & Sean Maluta

Shane Taylor Promotions waste no time taking control as Tehuti Miles connects with a big boot and the remaining members attack their opponents. Miles plants Sean Maluta with a spinebuster before STP isolates him in their corner.

Carlie Bravo delivers a series of punches and a facebuster, while Capt. Shawn Dean joins in with additional punishment. Shane Taylor gets involved as Maluta struggles to escape the opposing corner. Dean continues the attack before Maluta finally creates an opening and tags TJ Crawford.

Crawford immediately runs into a superkick. Ori Gold and Hadar Horvitz attempt to get involved, but STP quickly dispose of both men. Crawford finds himself surrounded and attempts to fight back against Taylor, who responds with a rolling elbow.

Taylor follows with the Marcus Garvey Driver and makes the cover for the three-count.

Match Result: Shane Taylor Promotions def. TJ Crawford, Ori Gold, Hadar Horvitz & Sean Maluta via pinfall.

Marcus Mathers vs. Mark Davis

Marcus Mathers makes his ROH debut against Mark Davis, who is coming off his appearance in AEW’s Blood & Guts match. Davis starts aggressively with a dropkick, slam and running senton. Mathers kicks out at one, but Davis keeps the pressure on with a big boot and a lariat for a two-count.

Mathers battles back with strikes and sends Davis to the floor. Davis attempts to regain control, but Mathers avoids his attacks and connects with a kick from the apron. Mathers follows with a dive over the top rope, taking Davis down at ringside.

Back inside, Davis catches Mathers with an O’Connor Roll German suplex and delivers several heavy chops. Davis connects with a neckbreaker out of the corner for a near fall. Mathers refuses to stay down and eventually counters a suplex attempt with one of his own.

Mathers unleashes a series of strikes and connects with a corner dropkick for two. He follows with the Skywalker Kick, but Davis kicks out again. Mathers attempts to lift Davis onto his shoulders, but Davis escapes and connects with an elevated cutter and a massive lariat for another close near fall.

Davis looks for the Doctor Driver, but Mathers counters and sends both men toward the apron. Davis connects with another lariat, but Mathers escapes a piledriver attempt and plants Davis with a DDT on the ring apron.

Both men return to the ring and exchange strikes. Mathers connects with a springboard stunner, a deadlift German suplex and a Spicolli Driver, but Davis somehow kicks out before three.

Mathers delivers another kick and heads to the top rope for a 450 splash. Davis gets his knees up to block the attempt, then immediately follows with the Doctor Driver for the pinfall victory.

Match Result: Mark Davis def. Marcus Mathers via pinfall.

After the match, Don Callis makes his way out to celebrate Davis’ victory.

Darius Martin vs. QT Marshall

Darius Martin and QT Marshall begin with a technical exchange, trading waistlocks, hammerlocks and headlock takedowns. They briefly show respect with a handshake before Martin connects with a shoulder tackle. Marshall responds with an arm drag, but Martin answers with an inverted atomic drop and a rebound arm drag.

Martin takes control with strikes in the corner and catches Marshall with a dropkick as he attempts to dive back into the ring. Martin follows with a suicide dive to the floor. Back inside, Martin connects with a snapmare and basement clothesline for a two-count.

Marshall turns things around with a clothesline and later connects with a handspring enzuigiri. Martin responds with a Spanish Fly for a near fall. Martin heads to the top rope, but Marshall cuts him off and attempts a superplex.

Martin looks for a sunset flip powerbomb, but Marshall lands on his feet and connects with a powerbomb for another near fall. The two exchange several pinning combinations before Martin counters a backslide attempt with one of his own and holds Marshall down for the three-count.

Match Result: Darius Martin def. QT Marshall via pinfall.

After the match, Bryan Keith, The Grizzled Young Veterans, RPG Vice and The Kingdom attack both competitors. Big Boom AJ, Scorpio Sky, Matt Sydal and Bustah & The Brain rush to the ring and clear out the attackers.

Backstage, A.R. Fox discusses studying the Pure Rules and says his preparation will help him defeat Lee Moriarty when he challenges for the ROH Men’s Pure Championship.

ROH Women’s Pure Championship Proving Ground: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Jody Threat

The match begins under Pure Rules with a ten-minute time limit. Deonna Purrazzo and Jody Threat exchange hammerlocks before Purrazzo begins targeting Threat’s arm. Threat is forced to use her first rope break to escape.

Purrazzo continues working the arm and applies the Fujiwara armbar. Threat attempts to counter into a pin, but Purrazzo maintains the hold, forcing Threat to use her second rope break.

Threat fights back with an aggressive attack in the corner and applies a single-leg crab. Purrazzo escapes and connects with a running big boot. The two exchange strikes as the clock continues winding down.

Threat gains the advantage but throws a closed-fist punch, earning a warning from the referee. She follows with a German suplex for a near fall and attempts a fireman’s carry maneuver.

Purrazzo escapes near the ropes and immediately catches Threat in another Fujiwara armbar. With no way out, Threat submits with 4:22 remaining on the clock.

Match Result: Deonna Purrazzo def. Jody Threat via submission.

Backstage, SkyFlight, Boom & Doom and Bustah & The Brain address the Computerized Kingdom. They criticize the group’s reliance on artificial intelligence and issue a challenge. Big Boom AJ promises that they are ready to bring the boom.

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta)

It’s main event time!

Eddie Kingston and Ortiz attack RPG Vice before the opening bell, sparking a brawl around ringside. Kingston and Ortiz initially control the action, but Trent Beretta connects with a double stomp onto Ortiz across the barricade. Kingston attempts to fight off both opponents before being thrown into the steel steps.

Rocky Romero rolls Ortiz into the ring and the match officially begins. RPG Vice isolate Ortiz in their corner while Kingston recovers. Ortiz briefly fights back and connects with a backbreaker on Beretta before taking Romero down with a suicide dive.

Ortiz heads to the top rope, but Romero grabs his foot, allowing Beretta to connect with an avalanche belly-to-belly suplex. Kingston is busted open at ringside as RPG Vice continue working over Ortiz.

Beretta and Romero connect with a double suplex for a near fall. Ortiz creates separation with a scoop slam, but Beretta cuts off his comeback with a snap German suplex. Romero knocks Kingston from the apron as RPG Vice connect with a double stomp and dropkick combination for another two-count.

Ortiz finally fights back with a series of strikes. A miscommunication between Romero and Beretta gives him the opening to make the hot tag to Kingston.

Kingston storms into the ring and unloads on both opponents with running attacks and chops in the corners. He connects with a neckbreaker on Romero, but Beretta breaks up the pin. Kingston and Beretta exchange strikes and headbutts before Kingston connects with an enzuigiri.

Romero makes the save, allowing Beretta to connect with a corner DDT. Romero follows with a double stomp, but Kingston kicks out at two.

Ortiz sends Beretta out of the ring and into the steel steps. Romero attempts a Shiranui, but Ortiz counters into a victory roll. Kingston follows with a DDT on Romero and scores the three-count. That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

Match Result: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz def. RPG Vice via pinfall.