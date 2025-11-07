ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Championship

Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor & Shawn Dean) (w/Anthony Ogogo) (c) vs BEEF & The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Henry and Bravo kicked off the match with a fast collar and elbow exchange ending with Bravo workign the arm of Henry. Henry flipped it into an armdrag of his own and sent Bravo intot he Workhorsemen’s corner to get a tag from Drake.

Drake flipped over the rope to squash Bravo and then the two started throwing chops. BEEF tagged in and threw hands at Bravo, but Bravo pulled the ref into the line of fire so Dean could pull Beef to the ring apron. Taylor dropped a leg on him for good measure.

Somehow, that made Taylor legal and he threw headbutts at BEEF, sending him into the STP corner for some open handed chops. BEEF tried to fight out of it, but the numbers game overtook him. Taylor started throwing Bravo at BEEF in the corner and Dean tagged in for a bronco buster. Bravo tagged in and he and Dean hit a double neckbreaker on BEEF.

Taylor tagged in and splashed BEEF from the second rope. He went for the cover, but Henry broke up the pin. BEEF came back to life with a dropkick and got a hot tag to Henry. Taylor tagged in Dean and Henry hit him with a pop up knee and german suplex. .

Drake Taged in and he and Henry hit a combination powerbomb and duelling knee strikes. Bravo jumped in to break up a pin, but Henry sent him out. Taylor tagged in and Drake caught him with a belly to belly suplex, which if you’ve seen those guys, was no laughing matter.

Dean lay prone in the ring and BEEF, the legal man started jawing with Agogo. Suddenly, Rush appeared behind BEEF and drilled him with the ROH Tag Title Belt. Bravo got dean back up and they hit a double stomp on BEEF, knocking him cold.

Dean made a quick pin and STP got the win to retain their titles.

Winners and STILL ROH World Six Man Tag-Team Champions: Shane Taylor Promotions

After the match, STP laid a beating onto BEEF ending with Taylor going up top. Before he could execute, Sky Flight showed up and ran off STP. They also happened to be in the next match, so they stuck around.

Six Man Tag Team Match

SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin & Scorpio Sky) (w/Christopher Daniels & Leila Grey) vst The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) & Matt Menard

Bennett and Darious started things off with Darious getting a facebuster on Bennett before Dante tagged in and went for the cover. Bennett kicked out and Taven tagged in. Dante hit a crazy parkour-style flip off the bottom rope and Darious tagged back in.

Darious threw Taven into the corner, but Taven ducked the charge and Menard tagged in. Darious went off the ropes, but Bennett grabbed the ankle, pulling him out. Dante dove after him and took out Taven and Bennett.

Darious got back into the ring and Menard instantly DDT’d him and threw him into the corner for some uppercuts. Bennett tagged in and added some chops to the mix. Darious battled back, but Bennett sent him into a kick from Taven. Bennett tried a pin, but only got a two count. He stomped Darious, then chopped him against the ropes.

Bennett threw a bunch of lariats in the corner on Darius, then sent him off the ropes. Darius saw it coming though and suplexed him. Dairus got a hot tag to Dante and Taven tagged in, taking out both Martin brothers. Taven hit a spinning DDT on Dante and went for a spingboard moonsault, but Dante rolled out of the way. That allowed Darious to hit an around the world DDT.

Dante got a tag to Sky who started clearing the ring. He eneded up with Bennett who he dropkicked. Taven came in and Sky hit a Sky High powerbomb, but Taven kicked out at two. Taven hit s superkick and tagged in Menard. Bennett grabbed Sky in a spiccoli driver and Taven hit him with Just The Tip.

Sky threw Bennett out and caught Menard with a cutter and that was it. Skyflight picked up the victory.

Winners: SkyFlight

After the match, respect was show and everyone shook hands.

The Don Callis Family (Hechicero & Lance Archer) (w/Rocky Romero) vs Orion & The OXP

The bell rang and Hechicero faced off against OXP. Hechicero wasted no time in destroying the leg of OXP, wrenching and stomping it while he howled in pain. He set OXP up against the rope and whe OXP came off with a leapfrog, Hechicero caught him in a suplex.

Archer tagged in and continued the assualt. He thew a lariat, but Orion got a blind tag. So Archer threw OXP at Orion and flattened them both. Hechicero tagged back in, but OXP actually got a boot in before Hechicero hit a spinning facebuster.

Hechicero put OXP in a surfboard and Archer came off the ropes with a catalpult. Hechicero hit a high knee on Orion, and Archer chokeslammed OXP. Hechicero locked in a swinging cobra clutch and OXP tapped out.

Winners: The Don Callis Family

Alex Windsor & Yuka Sakazaki vs Robyn Renegade & Taya Valkyrie

Sakazaki and Renegade kicked things off. After a feleling out process, Sakazaki got a wrist lock on, which Renegade reversed into a headlock. Sakazaki broke free and tagged in Windsor, which brought in Valkyrie.

Valkyrie and Windosr traded shots until Windsor tried a suplex. Valkyrie reversed it and Windsor hit her with a dropkick. Sakazaki tagged back in and they hit her with stereo diving clotheslines. Windsor finally got that suplex on Valkyrie and Sakazaki went for a pin, but only got a two count.

Valkyrie got mad and started throwing kicks at Sakazaki, setting her up in the corner for a suplex. Renegade got a blind tag and took out Windsor with a forearm. Sakazaki tried to roll her up, but Renegade started punching her in the face.

Renegade and Valkyrie double teamed Sakazaki in the corner, with Valkyrie getting a high knee in before a pin attempt. Valkyrie set Sakazaki up in her corner and she and Renegade tagged in and out throwing strikes at her. Valkyrie set Sakazaki up in the middle of the ring for an arm bar, but Sakazaki fought out of it and started throwing dropkicks.

Renegade and Windsor got tags and Windsor started throwing lariats, knockingn Renegade to the mat. Windsor tried to lock in a sharpshooter, but Valkyrie interfered. Windsor sent her out of the ring and Renegade attacked. Windsor caught her with a blue thunder bomb, but Valkyrie knocked her over before she could pin.

Windsor went for a pumphandle slam on Renegade, but Renegade caught her with a big boot. The to came off the ropes and collided in a double crossbody. Sakazaki and Valkyrie tagged in and Renegade and Windsor fought on the outside, with Windsor hitting her with a diving cannon ball.

Sakazaki hung Valkyrie up in the ropes and threw her in a german suplex. She hit a Magic Girl Splash and got the pin 1-2-3.

Winners: Alex Windsor & Yuka Sakazaki

ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament

Trish Adora vs Deonna Purrazzo

The bell rang and the 60-minute time count began. Right off the bat, Purrazzo laid a big punch on Adora, getting her one and only warning for a closed fist. Purazzo began working Adora’s ankle, but Adora used her other leg to kick her way out of it.

Adora stepped on Purrazzo’s back, pulling back on her arms. Purrazzo rolled out of it, but Adora met her with a bulldog. Adora Set Purazzo up for a suplex, but Purrazzo broke free, wrenching Adora’s arm in the process. Purrazzo went up tom and stomped Adora’s arm, making that her clear target.

Purrazzo hit a side russian leg sweep into an armbar, but Adora got her foot on the ropes to use her first break at 56:39. Adora put a foot in Purazzo’s gut and wrapped her arm into a flying hammer lock. A headbutt from Purrazzo knocked Adora back, but only resulted in a two count.

Purrazzo tried to get Adora up on her shoulders, but Adora spun out of it into a bridged german suplex. Adora hoisted Purrazzo up into a suplex/brainbuster combo, but only got a two count. Adora set up Lariat Tubman, but Purrazzo dodged it and caught her in a fujiwara in the middle of the ring.

Purrazzo transitioned into a Venus De Milo, cutting off Adora’s ability to reach the ropes. Adora tapped out at 52:58 and Purrazzo goes on to face Queen Aminata in the semifinals.

Winner and ADVANCING: Deonna Purrazzo

Mixed Tag Team Match

The Death Riders (Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) vs Aaron Solo & Angelica Risk

Shafir, Yuta and Yuta’s hair all entered through the crowd and Yuta and Solo kicked things off. Yuta had Solo’s number from the jump, wrenching him over in a wristlock. He sent Solo into the corner, but Solo bounced out and hit an armdrag followed by a dropkick.

Yuta tagged in Shafir which brought in Risk who started talking trash. She shoved Shafir who grabbed her by the neck and thew her, following that with a side slam. Shafir tossed Risk around with some judo throws and locked in a Kimura lock.

Shafir took her boots and socks off while keeping Risk in the hold and threw them at Solo. That little distraction was enough for Risk to get loose and tag in Solo. Yuta came in and Solo hit him with sime knees and a double stomp in the corner.

Yuta hit a hurricanrana into an armbar, but Solo was able to get to the ropes to break the hold. Solo tagged in Risk who tried to push Shafir, but Shafir got her in a mother’s milk choke hold. Solo tried to break it up, but Yuta intercepted him with a high knee. Risk tapped out and that was that.

Winners: The Death Riders

Next, an adorable video package showing Bandido bringing his abuela to watch him wrestle for the first time aired.

Satnam Singh vs Gino Adonis

Adonis is a large man, but still gave up about a foot to Singh. The bell rang, Singh threw Adonis at the ground a few times, chopped him, choke slammed him and one minute and thirty-eight seconds later got the pin.

Winner: Satnam Singh

The Swirl (Blake Christian & Lee Johnson) vs Alex Zayne & Willie Mack

Jay Lethal was shown in the back watching the match at that odd angle that wrestlers watch tv at. He and Christian have had beef for a while now, so he was interested in seeing the Swirl rotate in a clockwise manner.

Mack started things off against Johnson, which was a good matchup because they both like crazy. A test of strength ensued and Johnson backed out of it. Mack put a headlock on, but Johnson forced him into the corner and threw a stiff kick. Mack punched out of that and hit a shoulder block sending Johnson to the mat.

Johnson tried a hip toss, but Mack blocked it via dancing. The two went off the ropes and Mack landed a ring-moving high knee, sending Johnson to his corner to tag in Christian. Mack tagged in Zayne and the two flew around the ring bouncing off the ropes and ducking moves.

Christian offered his hand for a shake and Zayne fell for it. Christian hit a dropkick, but Zayne responded with a shooting star press. Christian sent Zayne to the corner and threw hands at his midsection. Johnson tagged in and bounced Zayne off the turnbuckle, then raked his eyes on the ropes.

Christian got a blind tag and Johnson slid out of the ring taking Mack with him. Christian sent Zayne out and Johnson dropped him on to the barricade. Christian leapt off the ring apron (the swirliest part of the ring!) and guillotined Zayne off the barricade. He threw him back in the ring and locked in an arm strretch, dragging him around.

Johnson tagged back in and stomped Zayine in the corner. Quick tag and Christian was back in. Lethal was shown in the back, not approving of Christian’s antics. Johnson and MAck tagged in and Mack absolutely levelled Johnson with a lariat. Christian tried to help, but Mack knocked him into kext week and set them up in the corner for hip drops.

Mack hit a cannonball on Johnson and went for the pin, but Johnson kicked out at two. Zayne tagged in and ate a Superkick from Johnson. Christian knocked Mack off the apron and Johnson and Christian hit a spinning kick brain buster combo, but Mack came back to break up the pin.

Christian sent Mack out, and went to set Zayne up for a finisher, but He sent Johnson into Christian who was on the top rope. Mack climbed up and Johnson went up with him. Zayne hit a ripcord hurricanrana, and Mack grabbed Christian for a stunner off the top rope.

Mack went for the pin, but Christian kicked out at two. Zayne went up top, but Christian dodged the stomp and dove outside to take out mack. Johnson scrambed in and hoisted up Zayne for a double stomp driver and that was in. The Swirl got the win without even having to be jerks about it.

Winners: The Swirl

ROH Proving Ground Championship

Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Komander

The bell rang and the 10 minute countdown began. The two locked up and Komander flipped out of a Moriarty wristlock. Moriarty put Komander in a stretch, then an armbar,but Komander rolled out of it, locking in a full nelson on Moriarty.

Moriarty broke the hold and worked Komander into a Border City Stretch. Komander made it to the ropes and used his first break at 8:12 to break the hold. Komander and Moriarty locked up in a test of strength, with Moriarty working it into a powerbomba attempt. Komander dodged out though as three minutes passed on the clock.

Komander put a deadlock on Moriarty who grabbed the ropes, using his first break at 6:33. Moriarty, getting a little frustrated, shoved Komander and Komander hit a huricanrana. Moriarty went to the corner and Koomander followed. Moriarty grabbed him and smashed his face into the turnbuckle.

Komander kicked out of a pin attempt as the clock crossed the five minute mark. Moriarty put an octopus on Komander and Kiomander fell into the ropes, using his second break at 4:15. Moriarty went for a suplex, but Komander wormed it into an abdominal stretch, forcing Moriarty to use his second rope break at 3:25.

The speed picked up from there with Komander walking the ropes into a hurricanrana followed by a DDT. with 2:30 left on the clock, Komander caught a kick from Moriarty and the two ran the ropes, resulting in a double dropkick, leaving both men on the mat.

Moriarty charged Komander in the corner, but Komander dodged it into a tornado DDT. Komander went up top with a minute left on the clock and hit a spingboard moonsault from the top rope. The two rolled around on the mat trying to get a pin but neither could.

Moriarty managed a sleeper hold with 0:32 left on the clock. Komander rolled out of it though and and grapevined him into a knee bend hold but time expired and the bell rang. The match was declared a draw, meaning Komander gets his future title shot at Moriarty’s Pure Championship.

Moriarty wasn’t happy about it, but showed respect anyway with a handshake after the match as the show came to a close.

Lee Moriarty retains ROH Proving Ground Championship after fighting to a 10-minute Time-Limit Draw with Komander

