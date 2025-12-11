ROH on HonorClub returns tonight with episode 245.

On tap for tonight’s show is new ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo in non-title action, ROH Women’s World Champion Athena will celebrate three years with the title, ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet vs. Lacey Lane in a Proving Ground match, Zayda Steel vs. Rachael Ellering, Hechicero vs. Josh Woods, Dark Order vs. Frat House, plus eight and ten man tag-team action.

Featured below are complete results of the December 11 episode of ROH on HonorClub.

* Updates to begin momentarily. Stay tuned …

Refresh this page often to view the latest ROH On HonorClub results.

OTHER RECENT NEWS: Possible Spoiler On WWE Completely Changing Plans At Last Minute For John Cena’s WWE Retirement Match