ROH On HonorClub starts NOW!

Lee Johnson (w/EJ Nduka) defeated Bishop Kaun (w/Toa Liona)

Last week, Johnson lost a fight to Toa Liona that resulted in a beatdown until Nduka came down for the save. Not satisfied with the level of punishment Linoa gave him, Johnson this week faces Kaun, but he’s skipping the waiting and just bringing Nduka to the ring with him right away. One can only assume that a tag match between all four men is on the horizon.

The two men locked up with Kaun having the obvious size advantage. Johnson’s speed and agility though more than made up for it and he remained defiant of the bigger man, shoving him in the corner. That got Johnson a big shoulder to the chops though, with Kaun keeping the match slow and heavy, exactly in his wheelhouse.

Johnson caught Kaun with a big dropkick, sending him to the outside and following it up with a front flip over the top rope onto Kaun. Back in the ring, Kaun flipped things and tied Johnson up in the ropes, leaving him prone to multiple dropkicks. Kaun worked Johnson’s knee over and over again, trying to take away his speed and possibly ability to walk.

Kaun flipped Johnson over with a lariat and hit a big driver. Johnson looked like he was done, but fought back with a neckbreaker and a standing moonsault. Kaun resumed the beatdown, but Johnson was able to sneak in a quick rollup for the 1-2-3!

After the match, Kaun wanted to shake Johnson’s hand, but Liona stopped him and shoved Johnson. That brought in Nduka to stare down both of them. Liona and Kaun backed away out of the ring slowly.

-Lee Moriarty was interviewed backstage about his open challenge for the ROH Pure Title. Moriarty said he’s ready for Final Battle, and anyone who answers the challenge. Moriarty wants to face the best to show everyone that he’s the best!

– After a commercial for Final Battle, Leyla Hirsch and ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet were interviewed back stage under the condition there be no violence. The two jawed at each other and got in each other’s faces, but that’s about it.

Queen Aminata defeated Lady Frost

Aminata and Frost were once top contenders for the ROH Women’s World Championship, but lately have been spending more and more time just being around. Aminata failed to win the Wrestle Dynasty International Women’s Cup Qualifier Tournament Semi Final (boy, that’s a lot of words) she was part of in November, and Frost has taken losses from Billie Starkz, Reyna Isis and Athena in the last few months. Both women are looking to right the ship here.

The two tied up with Aminata getting the upper hand. She blocked a Frost suplex attempt and followed up a gymnastic exchange with a huge kick. Frost was not that easy to get by though and Frost rained down elbows on Aminata, which she no-sold. Frost finally got Aminata off her feet and kicked her into the corner for some chops.

Frost hit a Fisherman’s Suplex on Aminata for a two count before putting her into a sleeper hold. Aminata does not sleep though (I can’t back that up) and battled out of it, driving Frost into the turnbuckle. Aminata followed that up with a backbreaker and snap suplex. She hit Frost with a huge knee that looked like it put her away, but only got a two.

Frost delivered a Snowball Fight to Aminata in the corner and climbed the turnbuckle for a tornado clothesline. At this point it was a really exciting match, with lots of near falls and big moves, but the crowd was sitting on their hands.

The perked up a bit when Aminata locked in a modified tarantula stretch, pulling Frost’s arm practically out of it’s socket and forcing her to tap out (with the other arm, of course).

-The camera switched to a shot of the parking lot of a training facility where Dustin Rhodes got out of his truck and entered the building. The camera turned around to reveal Dutch and Vincent, the Righteous, lying in wait for him. They snuck in and found Dustin… vacuuming the ring? Sure. Anyways, they jumped him from behind and beat him down, choking him with cables and smashing his head with the cowbell. Vincent stole Rhodes’ phone and Facetimed Sammy Guevara (Rhodes’ partner) to show him the devastation. The Righteous left laughing, leaving Rhodes in a pool of his own blood.

Murder Machines (Brian Cage & Lance Archer) (w/Don Callis) defeated Iron Savages (Beefcake Boulder & Bulk Bronson) (w/Jacked Jameson)

I haven’t made it a secret that I’m not a huge fan of the Iron Savages schtick. I find it pretty derivative and obnoxious (which as heels, maybe I’m supposed to?). Anyways, watching them get beat up by Cage and Archer, each taking a break from their usual teams, was a pretty great time. Cage is using this as a warmup for Final Battle where he’ll defend his ROH TV Title in a 6-Way Survival of The Fittest Match.

With four gigantic men in the match, it was no surprise that it was a hard hitting affair. Big clubbing chops, huge strikes and lots and lots of posing. Cage and Bronson started things off and literally just punched each other back into the ropes over and over. Boulder tagged in and stomped over to Cage who was more than happy to do the same thing with this big man. Boulder managed to knock Cage off his feet, so Archer tagged in and the hitting resumed.

Boulder (who looked a little jaundiced for some reason) found himself in the corner taking big running elbows from Archer. Archer put Bronson and Boulder in a choke hold and tried to choke slam them both, but they are very big men and were able to fight out of it for a Beefcake bomb. The Savages were in control as they tried a double team on Archer, but he rolled out of the way causing Bronson’s face to meet the mat. Cage jumped in and suplexed Boulder out of the ring.

All four men battled in the ring until Boulder was sent to the outside with a clothesline and Bronson was the recipient of a Choke Bomb (Chokeslam and powerbomb at the same time) giving Murder Machines the victory. After the match Don Callis got a few stomps in on Bronson, much to the joy of Cage and Archer.

-QT Marshall and Jay Lethal are fighting at Final Battle for… reasons. They were interviewed in what appeared to be a hotel conference room, but Marshall was late. They started anyways, but before Lethal could say anything, Marshall arrived and interrupted. Lethal started talking about how it feels to return to Ring of Honor (it feels amazing), Marshall talked about he’s been disrespected. He asked for the match with Lethal, but Lethal doesn’t think it’s a big deal. Lethal retorted saying no offense to Marshall, but he wanted to be in the Title Picture, not wrestling a random match (I feel the same way). This conversation went on for way, way too long, with both men trying their hardest to make the match mean something, but it didn’t really work. In the end, Marshall sucker-punched Lethal and they’ll fight tomorrow. Moving on…

-It was then announced that on the Final Battle Zero Hour pre-show, the Infantry would take on the Undisputed Kingdom, Harley Cameron will be up against Hanako of Stardom and two big tag matches. First, LEEJ vs the Gates of Agony and then the Dark Order vs The Grizzled Young Veterans.

ROH Classic Match: ROH Women’s Champion Athena vs Billie Starkz at Final Battle 2023

A preview of the rematch happening tomorrow night, this was as good a match as one can get from two women who are very, very good at wrestling. Athena had a facemask on due to injury and Starkz’ bratting was top notch. The two fought in a hard hitting, near 30-minute violent battle and I’m pretty sure you know who won. If we get a match half as good tomorrow night, it’ll be an easy Match of The Year contender.

Serpentico defeated Sidney Akeem

Serpentico and his partner Angelico have spent 2024 as standouts in ROH. Their laid back but also exciting at the same time matches have always been a highlight. Serpentico goes at it solo here, taking on Akeem who is looking to avenge his loss in his ROH Debut in November to Johnny TV.

Serpentico matches are always fun, so it was no surprise that this one was as entertaining as it was. Akeem has always been underrated as a worker and was able to keep up with all of the speed and high-flying of Serpentico. He even managed to get the drop on Serpentico with a big kick! Akeem then flew over the top rope, almost seeming to pause in midair before dropping onto Serpentico.

It was like watching two video game characters. The moves with crisp, the shots landed and the big showcase spots were just that. Akieem was very impressive hitting a Skywalker stomp and a moonsault in quick succession. Battling on the top rope though, Serpentico took over, sending Akeem to the mat and following it up with a big senton to get the win.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena & Billie Starkz defeated Blair Onyx & Missa Kate

In reference to Starkz and Athena, this match dares to ask the most burning question in all of wrestling: Can they coexist!? The answer is yes, their existence on this plane in the same place at the same time is not in any question. However, the tag team they are forming just a day away from their showdown at Final Battle is less clear. They will be taking out their frustrations with each other on Blair Onyx and Missa Kate. Starks beat Onyx back in October, but this will be Chicago-native Kate’s ROH Debut.

Athena sent Starkz out to start things off against Kate. It didn’t last long though as Starkz got a blind tag as soon as Athena was near enough. She and Kate battled for a bit before Onyx tagged in. Starkz hit a flying headscissor and laid her out in the corner. Athena distracted Starkz, trying to “warn” her about a DQ allowing Kate and Onyx to get the drop on her with a double team.

Athena grabbed a bind tag and jumped in to pick up Starkz and use her as a weapon. She threw Starkz at Onyx, then grabbed her again to do the same to Kate. Athena then used Starkz in an unwilling Flapjack to take out Kate and locked a submisson on Onyx, getting a quick tapout.

Starkz, furious, grabbed Athena’s personalized belt and ran up the entrance ramp. Starkz ripped the photo of Athena off the title and smashed the belt. Athena tried to attack, but Starkz laid her out with a huge forearm. They two fought until security showed up, at which point Athena laid out Starkz with a massive dropkick. She thew Starkz into the barricade and then beat her up until more security came. Athena took out the guards and started ramming Starkz’ head into the steel ring steps. She then smashed Starkz’ face with the title belt and left her lying, screaming her way into the back. Great end to a great show!

Oh, wait, there’s more!

-It was announced that two more matches have been added to the Final Battle card: Mansoor vs Atlantis Jr and Katsuyori Shibata Vs Tommy Billington!

-Next, ROH World Champion “The Nueve” Chris Jericho crashed Game Changer Wrestling’s HIGHEST IN THE ROOM 3 event on Saturday to take out his Final Battle opponent, “The Complete” Matt Cardona. They showed footage of the attack while Jericho ran down Cordona in a promo. At Final Battle, these two will fight it out for the first time since 2016, when Cardona pinned Jericho in March 2016.

Eight Man Tag Team Match: Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno, w/John Silver) & The Undisputed Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

This team up makes perfect sense. The Grizzled Young Veterans and Shane Taylor Promotions have a similar bad attitude and the Dark Order and the Kingdom are both looking to elevate themselves back into ROH Tag Team Title contention. Also, last week Taven failed to win the ROH Pure Championship from Moriarty, so there’s already beef on both sides. As mentioned earlier, Moriarty has laid out an Open Challenge for his title at Final Battle so maybe this sets up a rematch? Let’s find out!

In a great case of “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” the Kingdom and Dark Order did a synchronized pose to kick things off, signalling that they are going to be working as a unit. GYV and STP were not so cordial.

Gibson and Reynolds started things off and as expected it was a fast, technical exchange. Lots of kicks and whips. Uno tagged in and Gibson begged off, choosing to tag in Moriarty instead. Uno ended up getting the better of the Pure Champion, chopping him into the ring. Bennett, Taven and Reynolds all put their boots up on the top turnbuckle and Uno rammed Moriarty’s face into them.

Bennett tagged in and Drake got a blind tag so that he and Moriarty could double team Bennett. Bennett responded with at Thez Press and tagged in Taven who knocked Drake into next week. Gibson tagged in and a double clothesline from him and Drake put Taven on his back. That brought in the big man, Shane Taylor.

Taylor isolated Taven in the corner so Moriarty could tag in and the GRV could stomp Taven into the ground. Taven fought back and hit a spinning heel kick on the legal Gibson, giving him the chance to get a hot tag to Bennett. Bennett stacked up Moriarty, Drake and Gibson in the corner for chops. Then he delivered spinebusters to them all and went for the pin on Moriarty, but Taylor broke it up.

Uno and Taylor ended up facing off in the ring with Uno getting the upper hand until Moriarty hit him from behind. Then Reynolds hit HIM from behind and a brawl with all 8 men broke out. The dust settled with Uno and Moriarty legal. Drake and Gibson took out Silver on the outside, drawing the dark order into a brawl at ringside. These two teams fought to the back while Taylor hit Bennett with a big elbow in the ring.

Taylor missed a running elbow and Bennett tried to take advantage, but Moriarty tagged in, rolled him up and used the ropes for leverage to get the pin.

