ROH Wrestling returned with a special Tuesday show on December 2, 2025, which streamed via the company’s official YouTube channel.

Featured below are quick-match results of the 12/2 ROH TV show.

* The Beast Mortos defeated Gravity

* Dalton Castle & The Outrunners (Turbo Floyd & Truth Magnum) defeated The Frat House (Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison) & Rosario Grillo

* Ricochet will defend his AEW National Title against Dalton Castle at ROH Final Battle.

* Leila Grey defeated Trish Adora

* Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, & Evil Uno) defeated Vin Parker, Jimmy House, & Jay Alexander

* Zayda Steel challenges Leila Grey. Grey accepts

* Persephone def. Diamante

* Athena confronts Persephone. Diamante attacks, but Persephone runs them off and poses with the ROH Women’s Title.

