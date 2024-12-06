The following results come courtesy of Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com.

ROH on HonorClub starts NOW!

-The Grizzled Young Veterans kicked off the show with a promo lamenting that the extras get to eat before the talent does! They approached one such extra and smashed some cake in his face.

Katsuyori Shibata defeated Alex Reynolds (w/Evil Uno)

According to the detailed records kept on the internet, Shibata has gone 16-2 since returning to ROH in 2023. He’s only suffered defeats at the hands of Wheeler Yuta and Eddie Kingston. Earlier this year, he beat on the Dark Order’s Evil Uno and hopefully will get a trifecta match against John Silver in the future. Reynolds for his part has never won a singles match in Ring of Honor. But the Dark Order jackets still look cool, so he’s got that going for him!

Reynolds has had a taped up midsection for the last couple of weeks, but Shibata didn’t really need the advantage. Shibata was clearly the better technical wrestler here and once he got Reynolds on the mat he was able to completely control the match. Reynolds did his best to keep up but could only get out of it via rope break.

Uno got involved, grabbing the leg of Shibata to give Reynolds an opening. He brought a bit more hard hitting style to Shibata, getting a neckbreaker and a near fall followed by a DDT. Shibata fought back though, waking up after Reynolds dared to chop him. Shibata no-sold a series of chops before driving Reynolds into the corner with a series of his own.

Shibata planted Reynolds with a Spicolli driver followed by an octopus stretch. Reynolds held on as long as he could, but was forced to tap out.

BEEF and JD Drake defeated Waves and Curls (Jaylen Brandyn & Traevon Jordan)

BEEF’s enthusiastic displays of pro wrestling have won over the audience, but not so much Drake. I’ve never seen a person get so upset when his tag team partner is happy to be a wrestler and often gets the win! That said, they took on (sigh) Waves and Curls.

The match wasn’t really much more than a squash. Jordan started things off with Drake, who beat him up a lot. Then Brandyn tagged in and BEEF beat up him a lot. Then BEEF pinned Brandyn. Not exactly a match to send BEEF and Drake to the top of the tag division, but a win none the less.

-Jay Lethal and QT Marshall had a conversation in the back that was half action figure commercial, half challenge on the part of QT. Lethal declined the match and that was about it. But hey, new action figure for Lethal!

Trish Adora defeated Rachael Ellering

Adora has been pulling double duty as of late, wrestling matches (most recently a win against Erica Leigh) and managing The Infantry as part of Shane Taylor Promotions. Joining STP has given Adora a chance to explore her violent side and Ellering knows all about violence. Ellering is 3-7 this year in singles competition, but has been leaning into a newfound aggressive streak lately, but her most recent win is from back in August against Maggie Lee.

The match began with what seemed like an exceptionally long tie up grapple. Then Ellering moved into a wristlock. Tired of doing nothing at this point, Adora punched Ellering in the face. That woke her up and she levelled Adora with a huge shoulder off the ropes.

Adora rained down some hard strikes and kicks on Ellering, not giving her room to get set. Adora kicked Ellering’s shoulder out from under her and followed up with a drop down arm bar. Adora then stomped on Ellering’s wrist to drive home the point.

Ellering is kinda like the Juggernaut in that once she gets moving, she’s hard to stop. After reversing a suplex, she threw Adora around the ring hitting her with kicks, fists, shoulders and using sheer momentum to keep Adora off her feet.

Adora got her stride back though and hit a Lights Out lariat to put Ellering on the mat for good and pick up the win.

TV Time with ROH World Champion “The Learning Tree” Chris Jericho

Jericho won the ROH World title from Mark Briscoe several weeks ago in a Ladder War and successfully defended it against old foe Tomohiro Ishii. All this without actually stepping into an ROH Ring. The question of who Jericho will face at Final Battle has been on everyone’s mind. This ROH edition of TV TIme would hopefully give us some answers.

Jericho kicked off the segment by introducing Bryan Keith who demanded the crowd respect Jericho. Jericho said that he has some information on his Final Battle opponent. Jericho said that he came up with something special, someone from New York City. Someone with the Warrior Attitude of the Windy City. Suddenly, music hit and who should come walking out?

As the internet (that he was once champion of) spoiled 24 hours ago, it was the one and only Matt Cardona!

Cardona climbed into the ring and trashed the TV Time set. Jericho seemed to be confused, and Cardona grabbed a Mic to declare that he would fight and win in NYC and become the new ROH World Champion. He knocked Jericho’s hat off and then left.

While I am stoked to see Cardona vs Jericho at Final Battle, one does have to ask, was there not one person on the ROH Roster who’s there every week that would deserve a title shot? I know ROH is very faction and team-heavy these days, but surely someone like Lee Johnson or Shane Taylor or even a rematch with Mark Briscoe would make a great Main Event of Final Battle. That said, Woo woo woo!

-Alex Reynolds and Evil Uno talked in the back. John Silver joined them revealing he had stolen the scarves of the Grizzled Young Veterans in retaliation for how they treated those extras earlier.

Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Griff Garrison & Preston Vance

Garrison and Vance are still trying to find their footing as a team but did manage to pick up a win over Waves and Curls a couple of weeks ago. Kaun and Linoa, out of fresh meat in their troughs, have come looking to choose violence. It’s kind of all that’s on the menu for Gates of Agony who are currently 17-1 since arriving in ROH in 2022.

Vance and Garrison got the upper hand off the top by jumping Liona and sending him to the outside before double teaming Kaun. That gave them a chance to keep him isolate in their corner, working him over while Liona paced on the opposite side of the ring.

Kaun literally leapt across 3/4ths of the ring to dropkick Garrison and get a tag to Liona. Liona shasmed his way through both Garrison and Vance. Liona got Vance on his shoulders, but Garrison jumped in to try and break it up. Without missing a beat, Liona flattened them both.

Kaun tagged back in and he and Garrison battled while Vance threw Liona into the stairs on the outside. Garrison tried a torture rack bomb, but Kaun kicked out. Linoa returned from the stairs and took out Vance so Kaun could land a big slam on the legal man, Garrison, and get the pin.

-Lexy Nair interveiwed Rachel Ellering in the back but before she could say anything, Harley Cameron showed up. She passive-aggressively made fun of Ellering, and then produced a small trophy with a dog on it, saying that Ellering was “Top dog!’ Ellering was touched, and the two women awkwardly hugged with Nair in between them.

Billie Starkz defeated Lady Frost

Starkz and Frost have two things in common: They both like to beat people up and they both have something of a “tense” relationship with the ROH Women’s World Champion, Athena. Frost lost a Proving Ground match to the Champion back in October and Athena and Lexy Nair have been giving the demoted-to-Minion-in-Training Starkz the bums for months. With Athena’s dance card at Final Battle still open, this match had the potential to set something up for either of these women.

Starkz has been coming out in darker gear and with darker purple hair lately, signalling her ennui. That didn’t stop her from Bratting her way around Frost though, setting her into a tight choke hold. Frost did a bunch of gymnastics style moves, but failed to notice that Starkz was just standing there watching for the most part.

A giant kick from Starkz knocked Frost on her back a gave Starkz the opening she needed to get her into the corner. Frost tried to fight back with kicks of her own, but another face kick from Starkz stopped that offensive surge in it’s tracks. Starkz then caught Frost with a quick rollup and got the win.

-A graphic made it official: At Final Battle, The Righteous will try and take the ROH Tag Titles from Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara!

ROH Classic Match: ROH World Champion Nigel McGuinness vs Naomichi Marufuji (ROH Final Battle 2008 @ Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City, New York, USA)

It’s easy to forget that Nigel McGuinness was once ROH World Champion. Not because he’s a bad or unimpressive wrestler, but because I can barely remember last week, let alone 16 years ago. Marufuji is still wresting today, working in Pro Wrestling NOAH as recently as last week. He’s current one-half of the GHC Tag Team Champions in fact! A great match and worth a watch if you’ve got 18 minutes to get rid of!

-Back in the present, Matt Taven cut a promo in the back, calling out ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty. Taven said that next week, the powers that be have made it official: Matt Taven vs Lee Moriarty for the Pure Championship! Seems like an odd time to do that with a major event on the horizon, but who am I to judge?

Action Andretti & Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) (w/Leila Grey) defeated Shane Taylor Promotions (Carlie Bravo, Shane Taylor & Shawn Dean) (w/Trish Adora)

It’s a heavyweight Main Event this week and one that the current ROH Six-Man Tag Champions (Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs) would be keeping a close eye on. With so many teams in ROH right now, it’s kind of strange that the 6-Man Championships have been on the back burner, but when they return, it should be to a hot feud. Top Flight and Andretti have been solid in the past few months and once The Infantry joined up with STP they’ve been on a whole new level.

Andretti and Dean kicked off the match, each shoving the other, probably because they couldn’t decide who’s hair had more bounce. Martin tagged in quickly and he and Andretti double kicked Dean. Top Flight were all over Dean and Bravo as both teams tagged in and out in a flurry of moves. ON the outside, Dean dropped Andretti on his head on the apron (the hardest part of the ring!) and Taylor followed it up with a huge legdrop.

Andretti found himself trapped in the STP corner taking shots from Dean and Bravo one after the other. Finally he got a hot tag to Darious, which brought in Taylor. All three members of Top Flight triple teamed him, until Bravo and Dean caught some feet and threw Andretti and Dean to the outside. They hit Boot Camp on Bravo, but it wasn’t enough to finish him off.

A mele broke out and after a bit of brawling, Andretti cleared the house, and Duante climbed the top rope to hit a huge splash on a prone Dean int he ring. 1-2-3 and it was over with Top Flight getting the win.