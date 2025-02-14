ROH on HonorClub from the Jericho Cruise starts …NOW!

Jay Lethal defeated Mason Madden (w/Mansoor)

Hey! Jay Lethal made it on board! Since defeating QT Marshall at Final Battle 2024, Lethal has had… one match. At WrestlePro’s Wrestlepalooza event. So, nice to see him getting some reps in. Madden, who last week decided winning a tag title was just too much trouble and stole Sammy Guevara’s belt instead, is bigger than his speedo-clad partner and could bring the fight to the similarly small Lethal. After tip-touching, of course.

MxM made Lexy Nair announce them as the “Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion” (singular) and showed off a newly-bedazzled, albeit stolen, belt. Madden and Lethal perched on opposite corners and tried to get the crowd on their side. It seemed like an even split.

Madden got the drop on Lethal, offering up a tip, but jumping him before they could officially touch. Madden tried to hit an atomic drop on Lethal, but he was able to dodge it and grab the momentum. Lethal tried a splash form the top rope, but Madden caught him midair and dropped him with a modified powerbomb.

Lethal used his speed to run circles around Madden, knocking him off his feet. Madden fought back and the two exchanged shots. Madden flattened Lethal with a big boot, but Lethal dodged the following lged drop. Lethal hit a Lethal Ejection, which put Madden down. Lethal climbed up to the top and hit a big leg drop to get the pin.

-A promo, taped last week I assume, with Athena and Billie Starkz aired. Athena ran down Starkz, her family and her hometown. Then screamed “GET IT TOGETHER” at her before stomping off.

Harley Cameron defeated Billie Starkz

I was so excited for this match and also dreading it at the same time. Cameron is one of the best to do it right now and one of my favourites in the ring. Starkz has been moping around with ROH Women’s World Champion Athena, but her Minion-In-Training status is bumming her out. The good news is Starkz is also one of my favourites so this match had the potential to be amazing, but also sad because I hate to see either of them lose! Conflict!

Starkz arrived smiling which was rare and probably due to the fact she was in international waters and not bound to her MIT contract. Cameron tried to get her off the top, but Starkz not having Athena around, was energized and took control, including a smack on Cameron’s bottom.

Cameron sent Starkz to the mat with a drop toe-hold and slapped her rear in retaliation (rear-taliation?). Cameron then dropped Starkz with a dropkick and sent her to the corner for exactly 9 punches. She then rubbed Starkz face in her chest. Starkz responded by pushing her off and hitting a DDT.

The crowd (chanting “we are wasted”) began to distract Cameron, allowing Starkz to send her to the corner. Cameron battled back, trying a spinning heel kick. Starkz ducked it though and put her in a submission move, driving her knee into Cameron’s back. Cameron wiggled out and landed a few lariats.

Cameron took full control, again attempting to suffocate Starkz with her chest. Cameron got a pumphandle back suplex, but the cover was lax and Starkz kicked out at two. Starkz then got a two of her own with a twisting neckbreaker.

Cameron dodged a swanton from Starkz from the top rope and then rolled her up before she could regain her composure. 1-2-3 and Cameron gets the win!

AEW International Title Eliminator Match: Konosuke Takeshita [c] defeated Tommy Billington

These two met last year on Collision in an instant classic, but this match was to be contested under “Eliminator Rules.” That means that if Billington can pin Takeshita, he’ll earn a future shot at the AEW International Championship. So that’s neat. Takeshita, for his part, is just back from winning NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Championship so he’s riding high. No word on if a win for Biillington counts for shots at BOTH titles, but exciting none the less.

This match kicked of with two things: Speed and hard, hard hitting. Because of the Cruise setting, movements and slams around the ring made a lot more noise and the closer camera angles made for a really fresh look at talent like Billington and Takeshita. That said, it also caused the lighting to be pretty bad, so it was hard to see at time.

Anyway, Billington and Takeshita ran each other around the ring hitting lariats, switchbacks and slams. Billington went up top, but Takeshita knocked him off the rope and set him up in the corner for wat turned out to be a plastic spoon to the head of Billington. Takeshita did a great Abdullah impression with it.

Billington finally made it to the top rope and hit a missile drop kick. Billington managed to get Takeshita into a pile driver and scrambled up top for a falling head butt. Takeshita moved though and Billington kissed the canvas. Takeshita hit a blue thunder bomb which got him the pin and got me a chance to see a blue thunder bomb actually win a match.

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) defeated Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

Ah, the Outrunners. If there was one team that fit perfectly into the vibe of wrestling on a cruise ship, it’s them. Heck, they looked like they just stepped out of the pool (the indoor one for training, not the outside one) in order to have this match against the Grizzled Young Veterans (GYV). Gibson and Drake have been making some noise in ROH lately, but like a lot of teams, it hasn’t amounted to much. A win over the ultra-popular Outrunners would really send them up the rankings that no one keeps but me.

A pose-off started things, which let’s be honest, the GYV probably wouldn’t have won even if it wasn’t against the Outrunners. That gave Drake and Magnum the chance to start the match proper, with Drake falling victim to Magnum’s powerful wristlock. Magnum then landed a flying head scissor and tagged in Floyd.

Drake used a fistfull of what was left of Floyd’s hair to pull him to the GYV corner and catch a tag from Gibson. Floyd reversed the fortunes though and got back to tag in Magnum. The two hit Atomic Drops on Gibson, then grabbed an incoming Drake for double airplane spins followed by double Atomic Drops.

GYV fought back though, tapping into their speed and agility and knocking Magnum to the outside. Gibson took him out with an elbow and in the ring Floyd and Drake scrapped. Magnum made it back in and became legal with Gibson. Gibson hung Magnum up on the rope and tagged in Drake for a headlock, while Floyd tried to rally the crowd.

One flying hot tag later, Floyd hit the ring and took out both Gibson and Drake. He knocked their noggins like the coconuts the crowd was drinking out of and Floyd grabbed Gibson. Magnum hopped in and they set Gibson up for a Total Recall, but Gibson slipped out. Floyd hit in with a Snow Plow, but then Drake appeared and choked him with a scarf.

GYV set up Turbo for a Doomsday Device buy Magnum made the save and they hit Total Recall on Drake to pick up the victory!

-Backstage, Queen Aminata was interrupted by none other than Serena Deeb. Deeb challenged Aminata to a Pure Rules match to see who was the best and Aminata accepted.

Ricochet defeated Serpentico

Believe it or not, aside from a dark match from the dark times of 2009, Ricochet has actually never had a match in Ring of Honor, so this is his big debut. As a big fan of the former WWE wrestler Superstar I could not have been more stoked to see him pit against Serpentico, an ROH workhorse and one that could definitely keep up with Ric, even with the rocking of the proverbial (and literal) boat underneath them.

Ricochet was wearing some really unfortunate trunks that had a while border around the leg. That wouldn’t be worth mentioning normally, but with the lighting, it looked like he was wearing nothing but a jock strap.

Serpentico gave up a few inches to Ricochet, but that didn’t stop them from absolutely flying around the ring. Ricochet feigned an exit, but the crowd goaded him back to the ring. Serpentico switched gears and started brawling, a departure from his usual style. Ricochet was able to avoid it though and dropped some elbows on Serpentico’s head.

Ricochet sent Serpentico into the corner, bouncing him off the turnbuckle. He then hooked Serpentico’s head with his legs and drove it into the mat. Repeatedly. Ricochet then hit a Thez Press and did his People’s Elbow-type spot for a two count.

Serpentico fought back, hitting Ricochet with a flapjack and going up for a 450 from the top rope. He missed and Ricochet wall-walked UP Serpentico himself, hitting a big kick to the face. Ricochet tried for a pile driver, but Serpentico reversed it into a Mexican Destroyer, but Ricochet responded with Vertigo and hit Spirit Gun to get the pin.

ROH World Television Title Match: Komander (c) defeated Nick Wayne

Fresh off of his Proving Ground draw with Lee Johnson (Komander’s second such outcome since winning the TV Title), Komander hit the high seas to defend his title against Patriarchy member (and enthusiast) Nick Wayne. Wayne decided to leave his mother at home for this match, which was strange because what son doesn’t want to give his mom a Cruise?

Wayne and Komander locked up in a classic test of strength which Komander won via kick. Kmander ran circles around Wayne, but Wayne easily kept up with him. They ran a series of spots ended with a missed double dropkick and kip-up which the crowd loved.

Wayne sent Komander to the corner but Komander ran up the ropes and cartwheeled off the top to get behind Wayne and send him over the ropes. Back stage, a single tear ran down Jack Cartwheel’s face as he beamed with pride.

They battled up the raised entrance ramp with Wayne, dumping Komander really far from the ring. He then ran back and tried to get the countout (even though it wouldn’t win him the title). Komander staggered back in time though and Wayne resumed punching him in the face.

Wayne had Komander prone on his back in the middle of the ring but couldn’t get a three count. He stomped and leg-dropped Komander and went for another cover, but Komander rolled up Wayne for a two count. That brought the speed back up and Komander lured Wayne back onto the ramp, where he hit a springboard moonsault.

Komander went to the top for a high crossbody but it only got him a two-count. Komander went up top again, but Wayne knocked him onto the rope and he bounced to the mat. Wayne toyed with Kmander a bit, but that just gave the Champ a chance to recover. Komander matrixed away from a superkick, but Wayne couldn’t put him away.

Komander hit a Mexican Destroyer from the top rope followed by a 619. He then grabbed a fan’s captain’s hat and hit his running splash off the top rope to get the victory, his fourth successful title defense.

