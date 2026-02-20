ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Zayda Steel (w/Christopher Daniels) vs. Johnnie Robbie

Steel and Robbie came out swinging, delivering a kick and a slap repsectively right off the bell. Steel used a headscissor to send Robbie to the corner, but Robbie fought out and right into a back elbow followed by a stunner.

Steel went off the ropes, but Robbie bailed to the outside, luring Steel to the apron where she kicked her in the face. Back in the ring, Robbie threw some chops and a couple of high kicks before suplexing Steel for a two count.

Robbie locked in a Camel Clutch, bending Steel in half before clubbing her with some forearms. Steel started to fight back, throwing elbows at Robbie’s jaw. Steel hit Robbie with a big move that was so fast I barely saw it and that was it, Steel made the pin 1-2-3.

Winner: Zayda Steel

Six Man Tag Team Match: SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin & Scorpio Sky) (w/Christopher Daniels & Zayda Steel) vs Che Cabrera & TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste)

Darius and Haste started things off with both bruisers getting in some hard strikes. Darius tagged in Sky who grabbed a wristlock that Haste reversed, sending Sky to the outside where Cabrera ran him over. Tito and Cabrera stomped him before throwing him back into the ring.

Haste tagged in Cabrera who threw some elbows as they got together for a double team ending in a backbreaker from Cabrera. Haste tagged back in and hit a cannonball, isolating Sky from his team. Sky managed to roll through and tag in Dante.

Dante used his high flying abilities to dropkick Haste and dodge his attacks. He hit a crossbody on Haste for a two count, but Haste came back with a drop kick and a tag to Tito. Darius tagged in and he and Sky threw shoulders and knees at Tito in the corner.

Darius hit a satellite DDT, but Haste broke up the pin. Dante and Darius threw Haste out and then hit a stereo dive on him and Cabrera on the outside. Sky wanted to join the fun, but Tito cut him off so Sky (apparently legal now) hit a cutter and got the pin to pick up the victory.

Winners: SkyFlight

Mark Davis vs The Tuckman

When the match started, it was fast and hard hitting. The both threw strikes until Tukman got a head lock. Davis got out of it and knocked him down off the ropes. Davis started throwing chops that sent Tuckman to the mat repeatedly.

Tuckman ducked the last one and tried to get Davis up for a slam, but Davis countered and went for a senton. Tuckman moved and tried to pick him up again, but Davis was too much for him and he got squished.

Davis took over from there, stomping Tuckman in the corner. Tuckman picked up some momentum, sending Davis out of the ring with a dropkick. Tuckman sailed through the ropes onto him and Davis escaped back into the ring.

Tuckman went for a sunset flip, but Davis dropped down on him. Tuckman came back and finally landed that scoop slam. He went up top for a springboard cutter and nailed it, but Davis kicked out at two. Tuckman went off the top turnbuckle, but Davis met him with a superkick.

He laid out Tuckman with a “thunderstruck” lariat and that was it. Davis made the pin and got the victory.

Winner: Mark Davis

Sisters Of Sin (Julia Hart & Skye Blue) vs Aysha & Frankie B

Frankie and Blue started things off with an extended feeling out process, before locking up with Blue falling victim to a headlock. Blue countered into a headscissor and Frankie countered that by… standing up.

Frankie took over, throwing Blue around until she was able to tag in Hart. Aysha tagged in as well and Hart knocked her head against the mat. Hart charged Aysha in the corner, but Aysha moved and went for a bulldog. Hart countered before she could hit it, but Aysha came back with a shining wizard.

Frankie came in for a double team, but Blue broke up the count. Hart and Frankie fought in the ring, with Blue grabbing her ankle from the outside. That let Hart get some momentum with a standing moonsault. Hart hit a DDT and threw Frankie into the corner. Hart got her in a tarantula around the ropes and Blue dropkicked her in the gut.

Blue and Frankie exchanged blows and ended up falling victim to the simultaneous clothesline. Both crawled over and tagged in their partners, with Aysha throwing lariats at Hart and Blue. Aysha hit a lungblower on Hart, but only got a two count.

Hart cut off a double team, sending Aysha to the outside. She tagged in Blue and they hit a flapjack on Frankie, but could only get a two count. That gave Aysha a chance to come back in and let Frankie spear Hart. She then suplexed Blue into the corner.

Frankie went for a cannonball, but Blue countered and threw superkicks at her and Aysha. All four started brawling until Frankie was sent out of the ring and Blue hit a superkick on Aysha. Blue hit a swinging side slam assisted by Hart and then Hart pinned Aysha.

Winners: Sisters Of Sin

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)