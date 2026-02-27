ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

The show kicked off with the Infantry, Trish Adora and Tall Lady Who’s Name I Forget talking about how great Adora is going to do in her match tonight against Deonna Purrazzo. Adora said that Purrazzo has be lucky up until now and her luck ends tonight.

JD Drake vs Adam Priest

Drake actually called out Priest two weeks ago, and as the match started Drake over powered Priest, throwing him to the mat twice and then no-selling a chop. Drake knocked Priest down every time he got back up, clearly in control in the early going.

Priest managed to get a spinning kick in, sending Drake out of the ring. Priest dropkicked him through the ropes, but Drake came back and dropped a hammer across the skull of Priest. He threw him back in the ring and crushed him with a senton.

Drake hit a drop-down head butt and Priest came up swinging. Priest tried a sunset flip, but Drake turned it into a leg drop over Priest’s throat. Drake manhandled Priest, sending him to the corner and choking him on the ropes.

Priest came back with some chops, but Drake dodged it. Priest tried another sunset, but Drake countered again with a leg drop. This time though, Priest got out from underneath, causing Drake to hurt his butt, I guess.

Either way, that changed the momentum and Priest was able to get a satellite DDT in for a two count. Priest went back up top, but Drake shoved the ref into the ropes to knock him off. Drake went up for a superplex, but Priest countered it into a sunset bomb for another two count.

Priest went for suplex, but Drake countered witha shining wizard followed by a lariat to the ear. Drake started screaming for Priest to “stay down!” but I don’t think Priest heard him because he rolled up Drake and stole the win.

Match Result: Adam Priest defeated JD Drake

TMDK (Bad Dude Tito & Shane Haste) vs The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) w/ Jacked Jameson and Preston Vance

Garrison and Karter jumped Tito off the bell and double teamed him with some fast tags. Karter hoisted him up on his shoulders and Garrison came off the ropes with a a dropkick. Tito started fighting back though, chopping both Fratters until Garrison kicked him in the gut. He then launched both men across the ring with a double underhook suplex.

Haste tagged in and made short work of Karter with the highest cannonball in the corner I’ve ever seen. Karter came back with an elbow, but Haste countered with a falcon arrow. Tito tagged back in and he and Garrison fought until Tito suplexed him across the ring.

Garrison slid out, so Tito dove after him, taking out the frat house. In the ring Haste hit a spinning slam on Karter and that was it. TMDK gets the win.

Match Result: TMDK defeated The Frat House

ROH Women’s World Television Title Match: Red Velvet (c) vs Zayda Steel

The two locked up off the top, with Steel holding her own against Velvet. She grabbed a wasitlock, but Velvet reversed it into a headlock. Steel reversed that, and then dropped Velvet with a shoulder block.

Steel came off the ropes and Velvet took her down with an armdrag into an arm bar. Steel sent Velvet into the corner and tried to get her with a backslide, but Velvet kicked out at two. Steel rolled her up again, but only got a two count.

They locked up and rolled around the ring, pinning combinations going back and forth untl Steel begged off. Velvet knocked her down with a big scissor kick and tried a cover for a two count.

Steel caught Velvet with a lungblower off the ropes followed by a code breaker. The two traded shots in the corners with Velvet getting a big knee, then Steel responding with one of her own. Velvet caught her though and hit a powerbomb for a two count.

Steel hit a heel kick to the head, knocking Velvet to the mat. Steel dragged her to the corner, but Velvet came back with a power bomb of sorts. Steel hoisted Velvet up for a swinging slam, but could only get a two count.

Velvet started throwing hands and then a spinning kick to the face. Steel slumped over and Velvet grabbed the pin and the victory.

Match Result: Red Velvet defeated Zayda Steel

-TMDK cut a promo in the back about how they are back in ROH. The Infantry showed up and called them “fartsniffers” before all of Shane Taylor Promotions jumped them. Shane Taylor told TMDK to tell Robbie Eagles that talking trash online gets people hurt. Then they left.

Eight Man Tag Team Match: Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) (w/Isla Dawn) vs Che Cabrera, CJ Tino, Dom Kubrick & Richie Slade

Keith started off against Slade, throwing his poncho on him to get the advantage. Keith hit a big boot tot he face and Kubrick tagged in. Drake caught a tag from Keith and came in to trade blows with Kubrick. Drake eventually knocked him down and Gibson came in so they could double team him.

Gibson threw some stiff forearms in the corner, and Cabrera tagged in. Big Bill took a tag from Gibson and Cabrera started throwing elbows. Bill no-sold them and then knocked him down with a lariat followed by a splash in the corner.

Bill tagged Gibson back in and Cabrera caught him with a chinbreaker. Cabrera tagged in Tino, who tagged in Kubrick. Drake and Gibson took him out easily with a double team. Bill and Keith came in and threw tandem big boots at Kubrick. Bill made the pin and that was it.

Match Result: Big Bill, Bryan Keith & Grizzled Young Veterans defeated Che Cabrera, CJ Tino, Dom Kubrick & Richie Slade

After the match, Drake handed Bill a stack of cash, insinuating that they were mercenaries for the Vets. Suddenly, Sky Flight arrived for their six-man match. They stared down the Vets, Bill and Keith as they made their way to the ring.

Six Man Tag Team Match: SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin & Scorpio Sky) vs Los Suavecitos (Adrian Quest, Danny Rose & Ricky Gee)

Sky started off against Quest, who kicked away the Code of Honor. Sky got a wristlock, but Quest reversed it quickly. Sky got out of it and came of the ropes for the two to trade arm drags. Quest went for a back drop, but Sky double stomped him instead. Dante tagged in and brought Darius with him.

They double teamed Quest with Darius arm dragging him face first tot he mat. Quest resorted to hair pulling and Gee and Rose came in to help him triple team Darius. Rose tried a headlock, but Darius just stood up. Gee tagged in and hit a sunset bomb for a two count.

Darius got a hot tag to Dante who cleared the ring, hitting a springboard dropkick on Gee. Gee charged into the corner, but Dante dodged it and hit a splash from up top. Quest and Rose came in, but Sky cut them off with a double clothesline.

Sky threw Quest into the corner for a three-way double knee from all members of Sky Flight. Sky hit a spinebuster on Rose and Darius used the ropes to slingshot Rose into a cutter from Dante. Presumably, those two were legal a Dante made the pin and got the win for his team.

Match Result: SkyFlight defeated Los Suavecitos

