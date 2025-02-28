ROH on HonorClub starts …NOW!

Atlantis, Esfinge & Fuego defeated Euforia, Gran Guerrero & Rocky Romero

Atlantis is 62 years old. That’s it. That’s all you need to know. Joining him are Esfinge, the CMLL Mexican National Light Heavyweight Champion and CMLL mainstay Fuego. They’ll be taking on Rocky Romero, who ROH fans may remember from another episode of ROH that he was undoubtedly on. He’s teamed with his CMLL pals Euforia who at 50 is not the oldest person in the match and current CMLL World Heavyweight Champion Gran Guerrero (sadly no relation to Eddie).

Atlantis and Guererro kicked things off with Guererro feigning respect for Atlantis, then sucker punching him. Fuego and Romero then took a turn with Fuego sending his head into the mat with a big headscissor. That brought in Euforia for a moment before Gran found his way back in.

I should mention, this match was being contested under Luchadore Rules, which meant that if a wrestler exited the ring under the bottom rope, one of his teammates could enter just like being tagged.

Back in the match, Romero and Esfinge flew around the ring, with Romero taking the brunt of the punishment. Euforia came in for a double team with Gran, flattening Romero. Fuego jumped in though and the triple team was on. Guererro landed a big package tiger driver on Fuego, bringing Atlantis back into the fray.

The triple team contiuned as Guererro, Euforia and Romeo all took turns wailing on the legend. The ref managed to shoo two of them out, leaving Romero and Atlantis. Romero tried to remove Atlantis’ mask, but Euforia got in before he could. Atlantis went up top and hit a great crossbody. He then spammed tilt-o-whirl backbreakers, a move attributed to Atlantis.

Esfinge ended up in the ring with Romero and Esfinge manged to get him in a bridged pin that led to a three count. Great opener!!

La Catalina defeated Lady Frost

The ladies of CMLL join the fray next as La Catalina faced off against Lady Frost Along with Catalina’s mexican escapades, she also appeared in WWE’s NXT in a Women’s World Title #1 Contender’s Battle Royale in 2020, where she was eliminated by Shayna Baszler. Catalina also has an upcoming shot at Athena’s ROH Women’s World Title. Frost has been splitting her time between AEW and ROH all while holding the WrestlePro Women’s Championship. Her last ROH match was a loss to Taya Valkyrie in January.

The two wrestlers were fairly evenly matched in terms of size and speed. They locked up off the top and Catalina managed to work Frost into an early pin attempt. Catalina focused on the leg, trying to keep Frost off her feet. Frost met her head on though and a speedy exchange followed.

Catalina controlled the pace of the match, putting Frost on her back, then flipping her into various submission moves. Perhaps it was the vigour of youth or the excitement of the evening, but Catalina tended to put on a submission move, but if Frost didn’t submit right away, Catalina moved on to another one. She might want to give a bit more time in the future.

Frost battled back and caught Catalina with a lariat off the ropes. Frost sent her too the corner, but was spending a little too much time playing to the crowd. She hit a Snowball Fight, but only got a two count. A slugfest broke out as the two traded blows against the ropes until Catalina inserted her knee in Frosts face.

Frost planted Catalina with a spinning backdrop, but it was just another two count. Frost went up top and Catalina caught her midair for a quick pin attempt. It was a two-count though as both women began to show signs of fatigue. Frost charged Catalina in the the corner, but Catalina dodged and nailed her with an electric chair.

Catalina went up top for a big splash and that was the end for Frost. 1,2,3 and Catalina picks up the win and the momentum heading into her match against ROH Women’s Champion Athena.

The Beast Mortos defeated Adam Priest

Mortos hasn’t been on ROH since the landmark 100th episode, when he ate up and spat out the surprisingly impressive Lord Crewe. Tonight though, he takes on a technical specialist in Priest, so this was a definite mixing of styles.

Priest tried to run around Mortos and pepper him with chops. Unfortunately Mortos does not feel pain like a regular human so he was able to turn the momentum with the extremely technical move called “punch him in the face very hard.”

Mortos tried a chokelsam, but Priest wiggled free and took out Mortos’ leg. Priest has scouted Mortos via a match with him on Collision, so he knew taking him off his feet would be key. Mortos, however, is unkillable by conventional means, so he rose up and hit a massive samoan drop on Priest, gaining control.

Mortos grabbed priest and executed a tilt-o-whirl back breaker into a torture rack followed by a piledriver that put Priest down for good, giving The Beast the win.

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) w/Shane Taylor defeated Jimmy Wild & Rosario Grillo

The last time we saw Bravo and Dean on ROH was back in December in a wild 8-man tag match, teamed with Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty. Since joining up with Shane Taylor Promotions, the Infantry have looked great, leaning into a more aggressive style. It still hasn’t translated into championship gold though, which I’m sure was on their minds as they checked out the opposition. Wild got beat up by Toa Liona last April in ROH, while Grillo is no stranger, having taken on the Outrunners with Jon Cruz on episode 100.

Dean and Grillo kicked things off, with Dean immediately sending Grillo to the Infantry corner for a double team. Off of that, Wild tagged in and Dean dragged him to the outside and Bravo delivered a huge axehandle onto him on the ring apron (the hardest part of the ring).

Bravo and Wild were up next and history repeated itself as Wild was sent to the corner for Bravo to wrench on behind the refs back. Bravo tagged in and was about the get the pin on Wild, but pulled him up after two for some more punishment instead.

Wild tried for a hit tag, but the Infantry cut him off. Wild actually executed a double DDT on Bravo and Dean, but just couldn’t get that tag as Bravo pulled Grillo off the apron and onto the floor. Bravo and Dean took Wild to Boot Camp and then did a double curb stomp. Dean then pinned Wild’s lifeless body as a matter of protocol.

Blake Christian defeated Fuego Del Sol

Fuego Del Sol (Not to be confused with his fellow Fuego; Fuego) has been hanging around ROH for the last year or so with mixed results. He’s lost a few singles matches, won a few trios matches and generally been a stalwart workhorse for ROH. Christian, leaning into a grumpy, bully persona, has not lost a match in ROH since Final Battle 2024 back in, well, 2024. That puts him on a 5-match win streak and he’s mad as hell about it.

Christian attacked Del Sol before the bell as Del Sol was soaking up the crowds adulation. Christian worked him over on the outside, stepping on his head against the barricade. Del Sol dodged a flip from Christian and threw him back in the ring. Christian responded with a hige knee to the face and stood on Del Sol’s head again.

Del Sol kept trying to gain the upper hand, but Christian had an answer for him every step of the way. They both matched up on big speed, but Christian was in control through most of the match, including trying to tear of Del Sol’s luchadore mask. Twice.

Christian tapped his wrist like a watch as if to say “time to end this” but Del Sol fought back before Christian could do much damage. He caught Christian with a big back elbow and double stomp to the back of the head. He tried an around the world DDT, but Christian fought back.

Del Sol went up top to end it, but Christian kipped-up and knocked him off the turnbuckle. Christial climbed up and hit a C$ from the top rope before locking in Vanilla Choke Zero. Del Sol was forced to tap out, giving Christian his sixth win.

-Backstage, ROH Women’s Champion Athena cut a promo on La Catalina. Athena is tired of “bi*ches” coming into her show trying to take her title. So when they meet next week, Athena will not be nice to Catalina. Her words, not mine.

Dark Panther defeated Gravity

Last week, Panther teamed up with Fuego and Sammy Guevara in a losing effort in the six-man main event. Now he’s looking to audition for Wicked Part 2 by defying gravity. Wait, hold on, no I was incorrect, Panther is facing off against Gravity, a Bandito-traind Luchadore who’s a double champion, currently holding the Loko Championship and the Lucha Libre Elite Welterweight Championship. The ROH World TV Champion, Komander, watched from the crowd as he and Panther have a match for the title coming up.

Like The Beast Mortos, Panther’s hugeness set him apart from most Luchadores. Gravity tried his best to get him off his feet in the opening exchange, but no dice. Panther went low and put Gravity in an ankle lock. Panther locked Gravity in a standing surfboard, but Gravity wriggled free.

Panther slowed things down with a big lariat, keeping Gravity off his feet. Panther hit a rewind (kind of a double 619) which he shouldn’t have been able to do given his size (physics!). From there, he and Gravity exchanged forearms until Gravity executed a German Suplex.

Gravity tried to throw a lariat, but Panther caught his arm and put on an armlock, forcing Gravity to scramble to the ropes. Panther sent him to the outside and dove through the ropes, twice, once without his elbowpad. Panther went to the second rope for an elbow, but Gravity dodged it. Panther slipped by Gravity’s next move and hit a Knockout blow, getting the pin and the win.

Atlantis Jr., Mascara Dorada & Templario defeated Magnus, Soberano Jr. & Volador Jr.

Kicking things off with Magnus and Templario, this match was on fire from the start. Soberano followed Mangus in after Templario threw him out of the ring. Atlantis, Templario and Dorada hit a triple dive through the ropes to take out the otheer team.

Back in the ring, Magnus and Dorada went back and forth, with Volador jumping in and Dorada taking care of them both. From here, it was almost impossible to know who was legal in the match. a Lucha-Brawl broke out and when the dist settled Magnus and Templario were in the ring. Dorada tagged in, and the triple-team shifted to Dorada taking a beating from Soberano and Co.

Volador and Magnus hit a great double team move and then the Ref decided to make himself known byt forgetting that you can slide under the ropes to initiate a tag. That led to another Lucha-Brawl and Atlantis found himself in the ring alone against the opposing team. Volador tried for a pin, but only a two-count.

The trio kept Atlantis isolated and twisted his wrist and hand so it seemed like he was giving the finger to the crowd. They triple-kicked him and Atlantis rolled out allowing Templario to take his place in the 3-on-1 beating. Dorada found his way in and took his turn getting triple teamed. The ref was ok with all of this.

Actually he tried hard to keep control, but it was a fool’s effort. Atlantis managed to find an in and tookd down all three, ending with big tilt-o-whirl backbreakers on Magnus and Soberano. Volador was the legal man as the ring cleared and Atlantis tried for a pin, only getting a two-count.

Templario tagged in to take on a clearly dazed Volador. Templario tried to hit a powerbomb off the top rope, but Volador reversed it into a headscissor. That brought in Soberano who kicked Templario very, very lowly in the stomach. Templario paid him back with a massive pop-up blue thunder bomb.

Magnus and Atlantis faced off as the “this is awesome” chants rained down in Texas. Quick tags and Dorada (now the legal man) hit Volador with an inside out run. Atlantis hit a huge frog splash on the legal (maybe) man Magnus and managed to get a pin and the victory for his team.

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com for the above report.)