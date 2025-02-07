ROH On HonorClub starts …NOW!

Blake Christian defeated Adam Priest

Christian has developed a real bad attitude over the last few months and has put it on full display in wins over Parker Li, Serpentico and Evil Uno. He’s on a hot streak and one has to assume that puts him in line for an ROH title sooner than later. Priest (the OTHER Priest), survived a beating at the hands of The Beast Mortos on Collision is making his ROH Singles debut, which I’m sure will go great for him.

Christian gave a Code of Middle Finger to Priest off the top who grabbed it and tried to twist it off. From there, the two went back and forth with a technical, but speedy style. Priest turned out to be a pretty good foe for Christian, as they both had similar styles and sizes.

Christian bailed from the ring to reset and Priest took advantage with a big uppercut as he climbed back into the ring. Christian blocked some Irish Whip attempts and followed up with a flying forearm off the top turnbuckle.

Christian went up top again and Priest tried to throw him off, but Christian managed a big legdrop for a two count. They ended up on the outside, where Christian dragged Priest’s face around the barricade, followed by a back suplex onto the floor.

Christian tossed Priest back into the ring where he chopped him in the throat and mugged for the crowd. Priest reversed a pumphandle slam into a suplex and the two traded chops. Priest landed a huge DDT for a two count, almost getting the upset.

Speaking of getting upset, Christian got mad and laid Priest out with a big powerslam. Christian went up top again and hit a 450 Double Stomp. He then locked in a new submission move called Vanilla Choke Zero and Priest was forced to tap out.

Griff Garrison & Preston Vance (w/Cole Karter) defeated The Parea (Eli Theseus & Gabriel Aeros)

While Cole Karter continues his rehab from injury, Garrison has been hanging out/teaming with Vance. Oddly enough, that has formed a “cool guy” triad that for some reason Jacked Jameson really wants to be a part of. He approached the trio two weeks ago and they decided to straight up bully him about wanting to hang out with them, so I guess I like Jameson now? Anyways, Garrison and Vance were taking on the ROH-debuting The Parea who are currently double champions, holding both the WSW and MCW tag titles.

Garrison kicked things off tying up with Theseus who was the beefier of the two, but Garrison is very, very agile and was able to keep control. Theseus tagged in Aeros and they used some double team offense followed by a huge knee to the face to keep Garrison away from a tag.

Aeros began dancing in the ring and that summoned Jacked Jameson who sauntered down to the ring to cause a distraction. Garrison sent Theseus to the outside where Vance beat him up against the barricade. Jameson hung around on the outside, getting in a sneaky shot on Aeros.

Vance became legal in the ring and was joined by Theseus. Vance got him up in a stalling suplex and drove him back to the mat. Garrison tagged in and they worked over Theseus, keeping from a hot tag. Jameson and Karter stayed to the outside, chilling and being shirtless.

Garrison scooped up Thesus with a slam and some mockery, but only got a two count. Theseus fought back with a big backdrop and got the hot tag to Aeros who actually managed to lay in a few big strokes to the now-legal Vance.

Garrison hopped in and he and Vance delivered duelling discus lariats to Theseus, which knocked him clean out and got them the pin. After the match, they let Jameson hang out and pose with them on the apron. How nice.

-Backstage, A somber Billie Starkz pretended to hold a mic in place of the excommunicated Lexy Nair. She sadly introduced Athena who informed Billie that their match tonight would not be a tag match, but a singles bout in order to teach her a lesson. Starkz rolled her eyes and said “fine” as Athena left.

Lee Johnson (w/EJ Nduka) defeated Jon Davis

Johnson and Nduka have been on a tear lately. A pouty, mean-spirited tear, but a tear none the less. They helped Shane Taylor Promotions beat up the Dark Order and Friends a couple of weeks ago and last week, Johnson lasted 10 minutes with Komander in a Proving Ground match to earn a shot at the ROH World Television Championship. Davis, still not the lead singer of KoRn, but is in his first ROH match since 2010 when he lost to Rhett Titus, who apparently worked there at the time.

Davis actually would have had a good match with Nduka as he was much bigger than Johnson. That said, the veteran can work. He was able to overpower Johnson off the top and keep the match a slower pace. Davis powered out of a waistlock and twisted Johnson into a wristlock. Johnson begged off and Davis resumed pacing around the ring.

Davis picked up Johnson and threw him, not unlike a bale of hay or sack of proverbial potatoes. Johnson pretended to show respect in order to lower Davis in for a taunting slap to the face. Nduka lured Davis to the outside where he faced off with Nduka. Johnson dove through the ropes to take him out, claiming it was all “too easy.”

Johnson pulled him back into the ring for a rough looking knee to the face and a standing moonsault. Johnson called Davis a “nothing” and that seemed to wake the big man up. He threw elbows and big slams, planting Johnson with a huge suplex. Nduka grabbed Davis’ ankle and pulled him to the outside, crushing him.

Tossing him back in the ring, Johnson hit a big frog splash from the top and got the 1-2-3 (with Nduka getting the assist). Davis looked great though!

ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match: Athena [c] (w/Billie Starkz) defeated Carolina Cruz

The ROH Women’s Forever Champion made her triumphant return after an international world tour! Starkz made her mopey return to being a minion and Cruz gets caught in the middle. It is a Proving Ground match though, so if Cruz can last that 10 minutes or pin/submit the champion, she’ll get a title shot. I cannot stress enough how unlikely that is though.

Athena started the match by yelling at Starkz before delivering a huge dropkick to Cruz. Cruz tried her best, but was gravely outmatched against Athena. She threw Cruz around the ring while Starkz sat quietly on the outside.

Athena hit a great front legsweep and rained down punches on Cruz. Cruz managed to get a forearm in which just made Athena madder. She hit a one handed powerbomb and stacked Cruz up to get the win. This was Athena’s 30th straight Proving Ground win. She may actually be champ forever…

After the match, Athena tried to smash Cruz’ face on the title belt while Starkz watched. Athena mercilessly beat up Cruz until Starkz tried to calm her down. Athena then turned her fury on Starkz, while the ref begged her to let up. Athena got ahold of herself and stomped off with her belt and Starkz in tow.

Sammy Guevara defeated Mansoor (w/Mason Madden)

While Guevara’s partner Dustin Rhodes takes care of some MJF-related business in AEW, Guevara is holding down the ROH Tag Team Championship business. MxM have declared that they need some new accessories to complete a Championship look, and the Tag Titles go with everything!

Poses were struck (six in fact!) and a tip was offered, but when Sammy went to touch his, Mansoor gave him the finger! A perfectly posed finger, but a a finger none the less.

Mansoor and Guevara were pretty evenly matched in size and speed, which made the slow start to the match a little puzzling. However, when things picked up, Mansoor was able to land some big elbows. Guevara responded with some poses of his own, dodging dropkick in the process.

Mansoor started ot lose his cool as Guevara had an answer for everything he threw at him. Madden feigned posing on the ring apron (the hardest part of the ring) but grabbed Guevara’s ankle, eading to Mansoor putting him in a figure four around the bottom rope.

Mansoor began working Guevara’s leg with a series of hamstring pulls and drop knees. Mansoor got Guevara in a Boston Crab, but Guevara worked his way out of it. Mansoor put on a stepover grapevine but Guevara was just barely able to get to the rope, his leg now really hurting.

Mansoor tried to set up a Shattered Dreams to taunt Guevara’s partner Dusting Rhodes, but Guevara was able to dodge it and land a dragonscrew takedown. Guevara returned the favor, working over Mansoor’s leg and knee. Madden got involved, but Guevara dodged his kick, hanging him up on the ropes.

Mansoor tried to take advantage, but Guevara caught him with a figure four and Mansoor had to tap out. After the match, Madden and Mansoor beat up Guevara in the ring, hitting a Centerfold and pretending to pin Guevara to send Rhodes a message. They then posed with Guevara’s ROH Tag Title Belt.

ROH Women’s World Television Title Match: Red Velvet (c) defeated Robyn Renegade

Red Velvet is fast becoming the fighting-est champion on the ROH Roster. She has successfully defended the ROH Women’s TV Title against Diamante, HANAKO, and a pair of Leylas (Leyla Hirsch and Leila Grey) just to name a few. She’s also held her own in a boatload of Proving ground matches. This will be Renegade’s first crack at the title and Velvet, so we’ll see if a fresh matchup hurts or helps the champ.

Renegade stood about 6 inches taller than Velvet, but when wrestling Velvet, size is rarely a factor. The two locked up with Renegade coming out on top, slamming Velvet to the mat. Not phased, Velvet stood up and did the same thing back to her. Velvet went for a big kick, but Renegade had it scouted and caught her in midair, slamming Velvet to the ground.

Renegade delivered a punch that staggered Velvet in a way rarely seen. Velvet tried to retaliate, but Renegade seemed to have her number, countering everything Velvet threw at her. Velvet was playing possum though, as Renegade tried a baseball slide, but Velvet caught her in the ring apron (the aproniest part of the ring!) and delivered some heavy shots.

Velvet hit a double knee to the abck of Renegade’s head on the ropes. She began talking trash to the camera, and Renegade tried a quick rollup. Velvet kicked out and tried one of her own. Renegade kicked out and planted Velvet with a side slam.

Velvet got a sneak DDT in (kinda) and laid out Renegade. The two climbed up, face to face and traded punches. Renegade began talking her own trash, which woke up Velvet in a big way. She unloaded on her, sending Renegade to the corner. Renegade fought out though and went for a pumphandle slam that Velvet managed to counter into a Mama’s Kitchen and pick up the win to retain her title. A great, hard-hitting match!

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) defeat Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) and The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno) and The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Josh Woods & Mark Sterling)

If there is one thing that ROH loves its multiple teams in the same match. This one was more of a “four corners” situation though, with each team fending for themselves. All of these teams have had issues with one another at some point, except the Outrunners. Everyone loves the Outrunners. Everyone came to the ring with their usual schtick(s) and managed to get through the intros without chaos erupting.

Magnum and Daivari kicked things off, but Nese quickly tagged in. Magnum took a shot to the throat and stumbled into the corner of the Dark Order. Reynolds tagged himself in and flattened Nese with a crossbody. Gibson tagged in, and Uno and Reynolds doiuble teamed him.

Then the chaos broke out, with all 8 men brawling in the ring. The Order and Outrunners managed to get an opponent each in the corners and delivered synchronized punches. The ring was cleared, leaving Uno and Gibson as the legal men. The Athletes grabbed Uno and dragged him out of the ring, making Nese and Reynolds legal for some reason.

Reynolds managed to tag in Uno, but Daivari jumped in and he and Nese double teamed him. Uno fought back though, knocking them both against the turnbuckle. Magnum made a blind tag on Uno and he and Daivari mixed it up. Gibson tagged in and hit a back suplex on Magnum. Drake jumped in off a Gibson tag and the two double teamed Magnum. That brought in the Athletes who worked with the GYV to keep Magnum from making a tag.

Finally, Magnum dodged a big lariat and got the hot tag to Floyd. He cleared the ring of everyone. At this point, the Dark Order seemed to have disappeared. The Outrunners hit a big double elbow and set up for a Total Recall, but Nese interrupted. Reynolds appeared out of nowhere and dove through the ropes, taking out Sterling and crew.

The Veterans and Athletes found themselves in the ring with the Outrunners. Floyd and Magnum cleared out both teams and nailed a total recall on Drake. That gave them enough time to make the pin and get the victory!

(The above report was written by Jeff Moss of F4WOnline.com)