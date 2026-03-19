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ROH Women’s Pure Title Match: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs Billie Starkz

Purrazzo fell for Starkz’ left-handed code of honor and took a knee to the gut for it as the bell rang. Purrazzo came back with a clothesline though and Starkz went to the outside to yell at the audience for a moment.

Starkz begrudingly got back in the ring and grabbed a waistlock into some clubbing arms. Purrazzo came back with a shot to the midsection and then got Starkz in the fugiwara. Starkz went to the ropes and used her first break at 58:30.

Starkz came right back with a tornado DDT and it was Purrazzo’s turn to exit the ring to recover. Purrazzo came back in and Starkz leapt on her with some stomps. Starkz landed a suplex and a cover, but Purrazzo was up at one.

Starkz started slapping Purrazzo who came back with some strikes of her own. The ref issued Starkz her closed fist warning at 56:22, meaning another would disqualify her. Starkz continued with the stomps, but Purrazzo came back with some forearms of her own. They traded shots until Starkz was sent reeling.

They both came off the ropes and collided in the middle of the ring. Starkz got to her feet first and charged. Purrazzo didged it and nailed her with a rope-assisted single arm DDT. Purrazzo went for a piledriver, but Starkz rolled through. Purrazzo came back with a sling blade into a sleeper.

Starkz got out of it and countered with a sleeper of her own. Purrazzo was charged a rope break at 53:12 to get out of the hold.

Purrazzo hit a chinbreaker on Starkz then went to work on her arm. Starkz tried to power out of it with strikes and knees and ended up going up top. Purrazzo pulled her off the turnbuckle and landed a powerbomb into a fujiwara. Purrazzo transitioned into a Venus De Milo and Starkz was forced to quit, giving Purrazzo the win.

Match Result: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Billie Starkz

After the match, Hyan and Maya World came down to celebrate with Purrazzo, but that brought Diamante and ROH Women’s Champion Athena to ringside as well. They all brawled and Starkz, Athena and Diamante were run off by the trio in the ring.

Next week, Athena and Maya World will have a match for the ROH Women’s Championship that has been held by Athena since dinosaurs roamed the Earth.

Mark Davis vs Angelico

Angelico grabbed a headlock off the top, but but Davis muscled out of it and growled like a bear. Angelico came off the ropes, but Davis was waiting with a shoulder block. Davis bounced Angelico’s head off the turnbuckle then hit a press slam.

Davis went for a senton, but Angelico got out ot of the way and threw some strikes. He twisted Davis’ wrist around, but Davis punched his way out of it. Davis started throwing forearms in the corner, absolutely devastating Angelico with them.

Davis went for a second senton and Angelico moved out of the way again. Davis put a knee in Angelico’s bread basket then scooped him up for a piledriver. Angelica got out with a kick and threw a back elbow out of the corner. He hit a second-rope clothesline but could only get a two count as Davis kicked out.

Angelico went for an abdominal stretch, but Davis turned that into a back supex for a two count. Davis hit a big insiguri and then a massive spinning lariat to knock Angelico clear across the ring. He made the pin and got the victory.

Match Result: Mark Davis defeated Angelico

Alec Price & Jordan Oliver vs The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

Price and Reynolds kicked off the match with a battle of the Alec/Alex’s. Reynolds tried a backslide, but Price countered it as the two ran through a great technical exchange. Oliver tagged in and Uno came in with him for a classic test of strength lock up.

Uno tried to grab an ankle, but Oliver saw it coming and went for a drop toe hold, sending Uno’s face to the mat. Oliver sent Uno off the ropes, who levelled him with a shoulder tackle. Oliver started throwing chops and sent Uno to the corner. Price came in and they ran through a double team for a two count.

Oliver tagged back in and they hit double leg drops on Uno. Uno came up and Reynolds grabbed a blind tag so they could double team Oliver. Price came in with a high crossbody on them both to break it up though. That gave Oliver a chance to slam Uno, who went outside.

Oliver went for a a rope dive, but Reynolds caught him on the way out. Price tried to get involved and Uno powerbombed him on the ring apron (the evilest part of the ring!). Reynolds and Oliver were the legale men and Reynolds sent Oliver to the Dark Order corner.

Reynolds and Uno tagged in and out to knock Oliver around. Uno hit a back breaker and Reynolds dropped an elbow from the top turnbuckle in quick succession. Oliver started fighting back, chopping Reynolds, but Reynolds countered into a pin for a two count.

Reynolds cut off Oliver’s tag attemp and Uno knocked Price off the apron to put a point on it. Uno stomped Oliver’s hand and tagged in Reynolds for an abdominal stretch. Oliver got out of it and tried a sunset flip, and tagged in Price.

Price hit a dropkick on Reynolds and then a blockbuster on Uno, but could only get a two count. Oliver came in and they hit stereo moves on Uno. Oliver hit some high knees but Uno started fighting back and threw Price off the top turnbuckle to a waiting Reynolds for a cutter.

Uno nailed a piledriver on Price, but only got a two count. Reynolds and Uno hit a Gory Special and went for the pin but Oliver flew in and broke it up. Uno threw Oliver out of the ring and Reynold went up for a moonsault. Price moved out of the way though and Reynolds accidentally took out Uno.

Reynolds tried to end it himself, but Price and Olver ran roughshod over him. Oliver hit some flying knees int he corner and Price climbed up for a flying facebuster and that was it. Price and Oliver win.

Match Result: Alec Price & Jordan Oliver defeated The Dark Order

-Backstage Persephone was interviewed about how she’s having a great 2026. She said that the Gods want her on top since she keeps getting win after win. She said that ROH now belongs to Persephone, then she left.

Robyn Renegade vs Rachael Ellering

Ellering grabbed a waistlock off the top,b ut Renegade countered into a wristlock. They struggled back and forth until Renegade got a twisting armbar on and rolled it through for a two count.

They locked up again and Ellering used her power to land a big shoulder tackle. Renegade went for a kick, but Ellering blocked it. She tried again and connected, then went up top. Ellering pulled her down though and hit a spinning shoulder.

Ellering hit some big chops and threw Renegade from post to post. She threw some shoulders into Renegade’s midsection and hit a gutwrench powerbomb followed by a “big squish” senton.

Renegade got back to her feet and the two started trading open handed strikes. Renegade hit a leg lariat but Ellering counterd into a TKO. Renegade kicked out of the cover at two though.

Renegade hit a big boot followed by a springboard moonsault and managed to make the cover and get the victory over Ellering.

Match Result: Robyn Renegade defeated Rachael Ellering

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(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)