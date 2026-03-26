ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Lacey Lane Talks CMLL Title Shot

Lane was asked about her match tonight against Persephone for the CMLL Women’s Title. Lane said that she has more Lucha Libre chops than people realize and people are not going to want to miss her match later.

Persephone responded immediately, saying that people don’t really know her. She then told us she was born in Texas, speaks English and Spanish, and that she’s ready for tonight’s fight against Lane

CMLL World Women’s Championship

Persephone (c) vs Lacey Lane

And to complete the trifecta, that very match kicked off the show! Then the one and only Tony Khan himself came over from his office across the street to present the CMLL World Women’s Title belt to the crowd.

Introductions were made, bells were rung and the fight was on. The two flipped and moved through a set of chain wrestling moves until Persephone got a crucifix pin for a two count. Lane returned the favour and armdragged Persephone across and out of the ring. Persepone chased Lane around the ring, but Lane was able to dodge just about everything, until an errant electric chair gave Persephone a chance to drop Lane onto the apron face-first.

Back in the ring, Persephone sent Lane into the corner for some stiff shots. Persephone started working Lane’s leg, kicking it and wrapping it up in the ropes. She dropped some hard knees into Lane’s gut, but could only get a two count on the cover.

Persephone grabbed a headlock, and then whipped Lane off the ropes. Lane countered and came off the ropes with some big kicks. Persephone caught her last one though and turned it into an exploder suplex. She tried a few cover attempts, but Lane kicked out of them all.

Persephone dragged Lane up and kneed her in the stomach a bunch before slapping on a double wristlock. Persephone tried to split Lane’s fingers, but Lane countered into a pin attempt. Persephone kicked out and took back momentum until Lane it a casadora to drag her down.

Lane landed a kick from the ground and sent Persephone against the ropes for a running knee. Lane hit a spingboard dropkick from the second rope and chopped Persephone until Persephone countered into a suplex for a two count.

Persephone rained down headbutts on Lane, and set her up for a Crucifix Bomb, but Lane countered and sent her into the ropes, landing a big boot of the recoil. Lane elbowed Persephone in the back of the head and then dropped an elbow from the second rope.

Lane dodged everything Persephone threw at her until she threw a spear. That caught her and Persephone was able to land the Crucifix Bomb and get the pin to retain the CMLL Women’s Title.

Match Result: Persephone defeated Lacey Lane to retain the CMLL Women’s World Championship

Mixed Six Person Tag Team Match

SkyFlight (Dante Martin, Darius Martin & Zayda Steel) vs Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & Isla Dawn

I’m not sure if the Martin boys are going by Skyflight when Scorpio isn’t around, but as a group, I like it so I’m going with it. The Vets and Isla don’t seem to have the same name consistencies, but they do operate as a team more often, so they could have an adventage here.

Darius and Drake kicked thing off with a lockup. Drake worked through wristlocks into hammerlocks into waist locks, all while swinging his gorgeous locks.

Darius jumped up and he and Drake tried to get ahold of each other but couldn’t. Gibson whispered some advice into Drake’s ear and he came out swiging, slapping on a facelock. Drake couldn’t get the suplex he wanted, so Gibson tagged in for a double team.

Gibson threw Darius with a suplex and then wrapped his arms up to try and force his shoulders to the mat. Darius kicked out and started throwing punches. He got a quick tag to Dante who hit an atomic drop on Gibson as Darious shoulder tackled him.

Drake grabbed a blind tag and they tried a double clothesline, but Dante went off the ropes in a double crossbody. Steel tagged in, but Darius and Dante clotheslined Gibson out of the ring before Dawn could get in.

When the ring cleared, Steel and Dawn brawled with Steel landed a dropkick on a prone Dawn. Drake caused a distraction and Dawn hit a superkick on Steel for a two count. She started driving knees into Steel’s back and European uppercuts in the corner.

Dawn hit Steel in the back of the head with her knee for a two count. Steel fought back and came off the ropes, but Dawn was ready and she hit a big boot before slapping on a modified Cobra Clutch. Steel got out of it and hit a pump-kick, and the both crawled to the corners for tags.

Dante and Drake made it in and Dante hit a spingboard dropkick that levelled Drake. Dante avoided Drake’s charges and Gibson tagged in. Darious came in and hit a DDT that sent Gibson rolling out of the ring.

Dawn got in the ring and got in the Martin’s faces, but Steel sent her out of the ring. All three then dove through the ropes to take out the other team on the outside.

Drake made it back into the ring and Darius hit a German suplex. Gibson tried to interfere, but Darious sent him out and rolled Drake up with a roll. Drake reversed it and tried to steal one with a handful of tights, but Darious kicked out.

Dawn and Steel tagged in and traded slaps that quickly turned into punches. Steel went for a waistlock, but Dawn hit a back elbow. Gibson tried to offer advice, but Dante pulled him off the apron. Steel hit a ripcord heel strike to Dawn’s head and rolled her up to get the pin and victory for Skyflight.

Match Result: SkyFlight defeated Grizzled Young Veterans & Isla Dawn

-Backstage, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian, who were going by the “swirl” again for some reason, said that Jay Lethal was already in Windsor for Global wars and that they would win their six-man match there. Cool.

Myron Reed (w/Dezmond Xavier & Zachary Wentz) vs Mansoor (w/Johnny TV & Mason Madden)

The still newly-bald Johnny TV and Madden were at ringside to even up the numbers game as Mansoor offered his tip for Reed to touch. The bell rang and they locked up with Mansoor getting an armbar.

As Mansoor worked the arm of Reed, there was a lot of smack talk from Madden and TV. Reed reversed the lock though and they got quiet. Mansoor rolled through and managed to fishhook Reed, but Reed shoved him into the ropes.

They ran the ropes and Reed hit a mid air leg drop (a somewhat fame-ass move, if you will) and Mansoor went to the corner for some reassurance from TV. He got back in the ring and Reed offered a consensual tip touch, but Mansoor kicke dhim at the last minute.

Reed ran Mansoor into the corner. TV caused a distraction and Mansoor raked Reed’s eyes before hitting a bulldog. He stomped Reed in the ring and started throwing chops. Mansoor dumped him over the ropes to where TV and Madden were waiting to poke him in the eye. Wentz and Xavier came over to run him off while Mansoor dragged Reed back into the ring.

Mansoor hit an elbow on the bridge of Reed’s nose and chopped him into the ropes, where he raked his face along the top one. Mansoor put on a smiling headlock in the middle of the ring, but Reed powered up and came out swinging, landing some right hands on Mansoor’s head.

Mansoor tried to go up top, but Reed pulled him off the turnbuckle. Reed hit a guillotine and then a parkour-flavoured insiguri. He went for a suplex, but Mansoor countered it. Mansoor went for a suplex and Reed countered it. Mansoor went for another, but Reed countered it into a DDT

TV got up on the apron to cause a distraction and Mansoor went for an eye poke that Reed blocked. Mansoor hit a death valley driver and pretended that he got his eye poked as everyone brawled outside. Madden went to poke Xavier in the eyes, but he dodged and TV caught the fingers. Mansoor took out Xavier and Zachary with a baseball slide, but then Reed hit a diving cutter to take out the whole field.

Back in the ring, Reed hit a a picture perfect 450 splash off the top rope and pinned Mansoor to get the win. Madden then carried Mansoor to the back like Batman holding a dead Robin.

Match Result: Myron Reed defeated Mansoor

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(H/T: Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)