Persephone vs Sara Leon

Leon and Persephone locked up with Persephone getting a quick headlock. Leon ran the ropes bug was caught by a dropkick from Persephone. She hit a snapmare on Leon and then stood on her hand while dancing. Like you do.

Leon went for a running knee, but Persephone caught her and countered it into a suplex. Persephone grabbed a hammerlock and drove her knee into Leon’s stomach. Leon fought back, but it was shortlived as Persephone started throwing lariats.

Leon managed to get a headscissor on Persephone and send her into the ropes. She hit her with a knee then threw her with a German suplex for a two count. Leon locked in a rear naked choke but Persephone rolled it over for a two count.

Persephone threw a head butt and then a missile dropkick off the top turnbuckle, but Leon kicked out of the cover at two. Persephone got Leon up for a Crucifix Bomb, but Leon got out of it. Persephone put her away with a spear and then landed the Crucifix for the 1-2-3.

Match Result: Persephone defeated Sara Leon

Komander vs Sidney Akeem

They tied up with Akeem getting a wristlock, but Komander reversed it by flipping around the ropes. Akeem was pretty flippy himself and the two tried to catch each other off the ropes. Neither one could, so they stopped for a reset.

Akeem caught Komander with a head scissor and nailed a meteora. Komander had gone for a rollup, but Akeem flipped out of it. Akeem hit a standing moonsault and chopped Komander into the corner. Komander dodged the charge and hit a spingboard crossbody for a two count.

Akeem blocked a DDT then popped up with a kick to Komander’s head. Komander came back with a few of his own. Akeem managed a pumphandle slam/elbow combo but could only get a two count. Akeem hit a Spiccoli Driver, but Komander reset and flipped over him. Akeem, not to be out done, backflipped over and delivered a stunner.

Akeem went up top and went for a senton, but Komander moved and Akeem rolled through. Komander leapt off the top rope with a spingboard dropkick sending Akeem to the outside to receive a suicide dive. Komander tossed him back into the ring and hit his rope-walk moonsault to pick up the victory.

Match Result: Komander defeated Sidney Akeem

Top Flight (Darius & Dante Martin) w/ Zayda Steel and Christopher Daniels vs Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake) w/Isla Dawn

Gibson and Darius kicked things off with a lockup. They traded wristlocks in a lightning fast exchange until Darius dodged a leg sweep and hit an atomic drop. Gibson tagged in Drake and Darious slapped the palm of Dante.

They had their own quick exchange until Drake dropped Dante with a dropdown and then an armbar (darmbar?). Dante managed to get a flying headscissor in, but Drake sent him to the mat via fistfull of hair.

Gibson tagged in, but Dante blocked the double team with hurricanrana. Darius came in to help and fought off Drake, leaving Gibson and Dante to fight. Darius tagged in officially and he and Gibson traded chops.

Drake few across the ring to knock Dante off the apron and send Darius to the outside with some stiff shots. Gibson held him while Drake flew over the top rope and came down on him with a slingshot backbreaker.

Gibson threw Darius back into the ring and held him while Drake sent some fists into his gut. Darius slapped Drake which seemed to make him angry, so he stomped and punched him for a minute before tagging in Gibson.

Gibson went for a pin, but Darius arched his back to get his shoulders off the mat. Gibson responded with a sleeper hold, but Darius fought back but Gibson dragged him down and went for a suplex. Darius blocked it though and when Gibson tried again, he hit a suplex of his own.

Drake and Dante tagged in and the fresh men fought with Dante hitting a springboard dropkick and whipping Drake into the corner. Dante hit a springboard clothesline, followed by a press slam, but Gibson broke up the cover.

Darius and Dante sent Gibson to the outside just in time for Dawn to level Steel, causing a distraction. that gave Drake and Gibson control of the ring, but Dawn and Steel fought into the ring, knocking Drake off the top rope.

That let Darius and Dante get a double team on Gibson with a double facebuster to pick up the win.

Match Result: Top Flight defeated Grizzled Young Veterans

Paid In Full (Big Bill & Brian Keith) vs Kiran Grey and Darian Bengston

As per usual, Keith started off by throwing his poncho at Bengston, who was in his best Headbangers cosplay for the match. Keith knocked him around the ring a bit, hitting an exploder suplex for a two count.

Bengston caught Keith with an elbow, but Keith came roaring back with a big forearm. Grey tagged in and Bengston held Keith while Grey threw some punches. Bill tagged in and charged at Grey, crushing him in the corner. He hit another big splash in the corner and then axehandled Grey in the chest.

Keith tagged in, but Bill shoved Bengston out of the ring for good measure. Bengston knocked himself out on the railing, and Bill hit a big boot on Grey. Keith made the cover and that was it.

Match Result: Paid In Full defeated Kiran Grey and Darian Bengston

Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods vs Nathan Cruz

The clock began and Woods threw Cruz around the ring with a could of armdrags into an armbar, forcing Cruz to use a rope break at just 20 seconds in. Cruz tried a wristlock, but Woods easily worked him into a bent arm hold.

Cruz hit a back fist, trying to get some control, but Woods put him on his back and went for a hip toss. Cruz blocked the first three, but the last one sent him tumbling out of the ring. Woods got him back into the ring and a staaaaaaaaaallllling suplex, but Cruz kicked out of the cover at two.

Woods continued to work Cruz’ arm, until Cruz pushed him up against the ropes and Cruz hit a neckbreaker. He stomped a prone Woods, until Woods popped up with a back elbow. That didn’t stop Cruz who hit a back suplex for a two count.

Cruz got Woods in a neck vice, but Woods fought back until Cruz went for a sleeper. Woods turned it unto a judo throw and an arm bar in the middle of the ring, forcing Cruz to tap out at 4:23.

Match Result: Josh Woods defeated Nathan Cruz

-Tommy Billington and Adam Priest were interviewed backstage. Priest complained about The Lethal Swirl, before turning his attention to The Workhorsemen. He said they will come up short and then Billington spoke on Jay Lethal. He warned Lethal that he’s coming for him after they are done with The Workhorsemen.

Adam Priest & Tommy Billington vs The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Priest and Henry kicked things off, with Priest getting control early on. Billington tagged in for a double team and then took over with a shoulder tackle and series of armdrags on Henry. Billington went up top for a picture perfect missile dropkick and a two count.

Priest tagged in and they tried a double suplex, but Drake came through the ropes and caught his partner. They escaped to the outside, and Billington dove after him, but Henry got him with a snap piledriver on the outside.

Henry turned his attention to Priest, slamming his hand on the steps then throwing him back into the ring for some chops. Drake tagged in officially and took over the chopping. Priest fought back though until Drake sent him off the ropes for a shoulder tackle.

He kicked and head butted Priest, standing on his neck and talking trash. Drake hit an insiguri, which should not be possible for a man that size, and got a two count on Priest. Henry tagged back in and fishhooked him until the ref made him stop.

He stomped on Priest’s hand and set him up for a piledriver, but Priest countered it only to find that Billington was still hurting on the outside and couldn’t get to a tag.

That gave the Workhorsemen a chance to wear him down, with Drake hitting an impressive Shining Wizard from behind. Drake hit a senton and tagged in Henry who stomped on a beaten up Priest. BIllington finally got back up on the apron, so Drake dragged Priest to the opposite corner to tag in Henry and continue the assault.

Priest fought back though and got a hot tag to Billington who dropkicked his way into the fray. He sent Drake to the outside to catch a DDT From Priest, and then dove onto Henry on the outside. Henry got abck into the ring and Billington rolled him up once, twice and then finally got him on the thrice.

Match Result: Adam Priest & Tommy Billington defeated The WorkHorsemen

Mina Shirakawa vs Zayda Steel (w/Christopher Daniels and Top Flight)

Steel looked like her earlier fight with Isla Dawn didn’t slow her down much and Shirakawa looked like a neon dream as always.

Steel and Shirakawa locked up off the top with Steel getting a wristlock, but Shirakawa getting a reversal on a Irish whip into the corner. Steel went for a rollup, but Shirakawa wasn’t going down that easy and climbed the ropes for a big kick followed by a sling blade.

Steel went for a kick, but Shirakawa caight her in a Texas Cloverleaf into a backbreaker. Shirakawa smashed Steel’s knee into the mat. Steel tried throwing some forearms but Shirakawa no sold them and knocked her down into a figure four.

Steel rolled them both to the ropes, forcing the hold to be broken. Shirakawa went back to the knee but Steel hit a Thez Press and peppered her head with shots. Steel landed a neckbreaker for a two count and went up top for a crossbody.

Steel tried to get a double underhook, but Shirakawa punched her way out of it. Shirakawa dragged her to the mat and then hit a twisting crossbody over the top rope. Shirakawa went up top again for a missile dropkick and then a sling blade from the opposite corner.

Shirakawa went for the Glamorous Driver, but Steel countered and stacked her up for a two. Shirakawa caught Steel in a dropkick with a dragon screw and then discus elbow. The locked on the figure four in the center of the ring and Steel was forced to tap out.

Match Result: Mina Shirakawa defeated Zayda Steel

-Backstage, ROH Women’s Champion Athena pulled a camera man into her locker room where Deonna Purrazzo was laid out. Athena said that Maya World should take note and then announced that Billie Starkz was going to face Purrazzo for her ROH Pure Title. At some point. Maybe next week? Maybe Global Wars? Who’s to say.

