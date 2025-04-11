ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Johnny TV & MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) (w/Taya Valkyrie) defeated Drake Daniels, Jordan Kross & Ryan Matthews

TV and Kross kicked things off like anyone would: by engaging in a dance battle (TV won). He used that advantage to deliver some really devastating knees to the face of Kross. Mansoor and Madden isolated Kross in the corner and doubled teamed him with various pose-based offense. Matthews tried to help, but it did not work.

While Valkyrie and TV made out over the title belt at ringside, Daniels entered the match and was immediately destroyed by the much, much bigger Madden. Kross and Matthews were easily dispatched while TV, Madden and Mansoor hit a three-way Centerfold and posed with the beaten Daniels.

Marina Shafir defeated Nixi XS

XS looked straight out of an episode of GLOW, which was a great juxtaposition to the more straight forward look and style of Shafir. Shafir used the Code of Honor to whip XS around in a series of Judo throws. XS had a very, very expressive face, so she was able to really sell Shafir’s offense. Shafir on the other hand, no-sold everything that XS threw at her. One Mother’s Milk submission later and XS was tapping out.

-Backstage the ROH Trios Champions (with all three belts?) cut a promo. The Von Erichs talked about how it made them mad that MxM stole Rhode’s title belt. Rhodes called MxM stupid. Yes, Stupid. Rhodes then issued a challenge to MxMxTV to show up next week so he could take his belt back.

Tomohiro Ishii defeated Preston Vance (w/Jacked Jameson)

Vance tied up with Ishii and even though he had about a foot on him in height, Ishii has the density of a dying sun and was able to shrug off just about everything Vance threw at him. Vance tried to turn up the speed of the match, but Ishii ended up being grabbed by Jameson and pulled out of the ring.

Jameson gave Ishii a few shots while Vance distracted the Ref and tossed him back into the ring. Vance hit Ishii in the back of the head and delivered a suplex which seemed to enrage Ishii who began growing with every elbow Vance threw at his head.

The match devolved into the two of them just punching each other until Ishii caught Vance with a side slam. Vance ran the ropes and brought down Ishii with a football-style tackle. He tried for a discus lariat, but Ishii avoided it and clotheslined Vance.

Jameson jumped up on the ring apron (the highest part of the ring!) and tried to cause a distraction, but Ishii knocked him off and he and Vance traded strikes until Ishii landed a big head butt followed by a brainbuster to pick up the victory.

After the match, Ishii called out Jameson, who claimed that he had a “broken nose” so he couldn’t fight.

-An interview with Bandido aired from backstage at AEW Dynasty. He’s very excited to be ROH World Champion and was grateful to God to be there with his family. He declared his mom “the real champ” for her support. Then he challenged her to a Ladder match for the belt.

Non Title Six Man Tag Team Match: Dustin Rhodes & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) defeated Davey Bang, Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku

Bang and Garrini tried to isolate Ross in the corner with a double team. Garrini tried to do the same with Ku, but that allowed Ross to get the tag to Marshall who cleaned house. When the dust settled, it was Marshall and Ku, with Ross and Rhodes keeping the other two at bay.

Bang tried to go up top, but ended up jumping right into an Iron Claw from Marshall. Marshall transitioned it into a front slam and got the pin to pick up the victory for his team.

-Backstage, Taya Valkyrie cut a promo about how she has the opportunity to take on Red Velvet and get a shot at the ROH Women’s TV title. The one thing stopping her is La Catalina, who Valkyrie claims copied her by coming to ROH via Mexico. The two will face off next week, with the winner getting a shot at Red Velvet’s ROH Women’s Television championship.

ROH World Title Proving Ground Match: Bandido [c] defeated Jay Lethal

The two locked up and almost immediately the action left the ring. Lethal landed a running dive through the ropes, knocking Bandido almost back up the ramp, before tossing him back into the ring. Lethal tried to get a figure four on, but Bandido reversed it into a small package for a two count.

Lethal and Bandido then traded chops with Lethal having the advantage because he has “calloused hands from years of weightlifting” according to Ian Riccabonni. Lethal spun Bandido around with a bit lariat and tried for another figure four, which Bandido reversed into another small package, and got another two count.

Third time was the charm though as Lethal got a figure four on Bandido in the center of the ring. Bandido wormed his way to the ropes though and Lethal broke the hold, but continued working the knee of the Champion.

Lethal went for a Lethal Injection, but Bandido caught him midair and threw him to the ropes. The Champion then hit a 21 plex and picked up the win over Lethal. After the match, Lethal shook Bandido’s hand, showing respect to the new Champion.

That’s how this week’s show wraps up. Thanks for joining us!

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)