ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

ROH World Tag Team Title Proving Ground Match: The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) defeated The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) (w/Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance)

The Frat House came to the ring with custom balls for beer pong that were immediately snatched by Rhodes and Guevara and tossed into the crowd. That’s right, the Sons of Texas grabbed the Frat House’s balls and disposed of them.

Karter and Garrison tried to jump the champs off the top but they were ready for them and dispatched them to the outside quickly. That pit Karter against Guevara to start off the match proper.

Rhodes and Guevara have been working in perfect sync since teaming up last year. Garrison and Karter have been a team even longer, so both of the duos in this match were able to give it their best with some classic quick-tag chain wrestling. The wild cards were Vance and Jameson who got some shots in from the outside whenever the ref’s back was turned.

Since it was a Proving Ground match, Karter and Garrison kept the pace slow, isolating Guevara early to keep him from bringing in Rhodes. Guevara went for a hot tag to Rhodes but Vance pulled Rhodes off the ring apron, allowing Karter to continue the assault.

Guevara finally got the tag to Rhodes who played his greatest hits on Garrison and Karter’s repsective faces. It looked like it was over, but the puin got broken up. Guevara hit a senton from the top rope onto Vance and Jameson on the outside while Rhodes Shattered both of Karter’s Dreams in the ring.

Suddenly, the Dark Order slowly wandered to the down the ramp, distracting all four members of the Frat House and allowing Guevara to hit a big cutter on Garrison from the top rope. He pinned him and got the victory for the tag team champs.

Gates Of Agony (Bishop Kaun & Toa Liona) defeated Cal Bloom & Deonn Rusman

Bloom is very, very big so he started of the match against Kaun. Bloom held his own as the two pounded on each other, forcing Kaun to wrestle harder than he’s had to in a long time. Rusman tagged in and Kaun settled back into the hard hitting double teams with Liona that he’s used to.

Bloom continued to impress, hitting Kaun with side slams and big boots. Liona actually had to jump in and break up a pin, which is the first time I think I’ve ever seen that. Rusman tagged in to pick over the bones of Kaun and land a big spinebuster.

It was looking like an upset might be possible when Liona managed to tag in across from Rusman. Liona dominated the (slightly) smaller man, delivering huge elbows in the corners. Yes, corners. It went on for a while. Bloom tried to interfere, but Kaun took him out on the outside. Linoa pinned Rusman and added another win for the Gates.

The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd) defeated The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling)

Magnum kicked things off with Daivari and once it began I realized something: These two teams are perfect for each other. The Outrunners classic, hard hitting babyface style is the perfect foil for the modern, technical heeling of the Athletes. This showed as the two went back and forth in a great exchange.

Suddenly, Mark Sterling grabbed a mic and told Floyd that it was “illegal to use dropkicks” in Milwaukee. I cannot confirm or deny this.

In the ring, Daivari tossed Magnum out of the ring and while Floyd was trying to point it out to the ref, Sterling and Nese stomped a proverbial mudhole in him before tossing him back in the ring. Nese went for a big elbow, but Magnum managed to dodge it and tried to get a hot tag to Floyd, but Nese pulled him off the apron.

Daivari and Nese tried a double team, but a miscommunication led to a collision and that allowed Magnum to tag in Floyd who used Nese as a weapon, slamming him onto Daivari. A brawl broke out between all four with the Outrunners coming out on top. They grabbed a dazed Daivari and hit their patented double elbow. Floyd spammed a few clotheslines and Sterling jumped in to cause a distraction. That won him the prize for dumbest move in the match as Floyd laid him out.

The Outrunners hit Total Recall on Daivari and scored the pinfall to make the crowd very happy.

The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

Bravo and Reynolds started things off with some trash talk and face shoving with BRavo coming out the winner in both categories. Reynolds tried for an early pin, but Bravo kicked out and tagged in Dean, keeping Reynolds on the other side of the ring from Uno. When he finally tagged him in, Uno got a big cheer from the crowd.

From there, the Order were in control, giving Dean a taste of his own medicine by isolating him from his partner. Bravo pulled Reynolds to the outside and threw him into the steel staircase before popping back into the ring to double team Reynolds with Dean. Dean hit a huge clothesline on Reynolds, but Uno broke up the pin attempt by raking his back.

Uno jumped in for a one-man double team on Dean and Bravo, landing a double DDT on them. The Infantry fought back, but Reynolds evened the score and Uno landed a wheelbarrow German suplex. That brought out The Frat House in all their shirtless glory. They jumped up on the ring apron, distracting the Ref so that a low blow could be dealt to Uno. It broke both his Dark Orders and Bravo was able to pick up the pin and victory.

ROH Pure Title Match: Lee Moriarty (c) w/ Shane Taylor defeated AR Fox

After a Code of Honor, the match started out with an extended feeling out process, including a classic test of strength thing that Moriarty won. He quickly got an armbar on Fox, forcing him to use his first rope break inside of the first minutes.

Fox fought back and was gaining momentum until his face ran into Moriarty’s foot. That didn’t stop Fox’s agility though as he utilized a slingshot-rope-assisted-russian-legsweep into a crossface. Moriarty used his first rope break to get out of it at 2:23. Immediately afterwards, Fox was issued his one warning for a closed fist as he punched Moriarty in the face.

Moriarty worked the arm of Fox, wrenching it into a kimura lock at 3:53 and Fox used a rope break to get out of it. Moriarty continued working the arm of Fox, trying to force Fox to use up his last rope break so he couldn’t get out of the next submission. Fox used the top rope to hit a huge stomp on Moriarty on the ring apron (the hardest part of the LCD TVs around the ring!).

Fox hit a swandive from the top rope, but Moriarty managed to kick out at two. Moriarty went right back to the arm and locked in another crossface. Fox scooted back, looking for that last rope break. he finally landed it at 6:24.

Moriarty, with two roper breaks remaining tried a suplex, but Fox countered sending him to the corner. Fox hit a pendulum destroyer in the corner and Moriarty was about to be pinned before he got his foot on the rope, saving himself with a rope break.

Fox tried a 450, but Moriarty dodged it as the “This is awesome” chants broke out. Moriarty wrapped fox up in a modified tarantula hold around the ropes and with no breaks left, Fox was forced to tap out, giving the win to Moriarty.

