Episode 114 of ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Mina Shirakawa defeated Leila Grey

Shirakawa was last seen in ROH in August of 2024 and has been predominantly hanging out in Stardom ever since. Her return took place against Leila Grey, who may or may not still be a flight attendant, and picked up a win against Lady frost in her last ROH appearance.

Shirakawa is fantastic to watch in the ring (in spite of some quesitonable entrance music). Grey has been climbing the ladder in ROH, getting better with each match and still managing to make time to hang out with Top Flight. Shirakawa had an edge in speed, but Grey was able to keep up with her.

Grey got the first near fall and caught Shirakawa looking with a running neckbreaker. Shirakawa had a smile on her face the whole time though, using the ropes to her advantage with several springboard strikes. She also worked Grey’s knee over a bunch, trying to keep Grey off her feet.

There was a lot of dancing between moves, as well. A lot.

Shirakawa almost got Grey with a slingblade off the top rope that was really impressive. From there she went back to working Grey’s knee, but Grey fought back with a shotgun dropkick. Shirakawa got Grey into a figure four though, wrenching that softened up knee. Grey struggled to get out of it, but in the end had to tap.

Match Result: Mina Shirakawa defeated Leila Grey

MxM Collection (Mansoor & Madden) and Johnny TV defeated Rosario Grillo, Cameron Russell and Alan Russell

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again; MxM and Johnny TV are a match made in heaven. They are like peanut butter & jelly, bronzer and spray tans, hair gel and… well, hair. They have to be worrisome to the ROH Six-Man Champions, Dustin Rhodes and the Von Erichs, and not just because they keep stealing belts.

Grillo and Mansoor kicked things off with a Tip-Touch of Honor. Immediately, Mansoor asked aloud “Why am I doing this?” and tagged in the much bigger Madden. Madden took Grillo so seriously, he didn’t even bother to take off his sunglasses.

Alan tagged in next, but Madden made short, short work of him. Madden dragged Alan to the corner, isolating him in the corner and tagging in TV. TV and Mansoor double teamed him with chops and stomps. Madden used some butt-based offense to knock Alan across the ring and MxMxTV all posed in the ring.

TV went up top, but missed the mark, allowing Alan to tag in Cameron who battled with Mansoor. From there, MxMxTV just collectively beat up their opponents. Eventually, they landed a Super Centerfold and executed a triple pin for the win.

Match Result: MxM Collection (Mansoor & Madden) and Johnny TV defeated Rosario Grillo, Cameron Russell and Alan Russell

ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet defeated La Catalina

As of this writing, Red Velvet has held the ROH Women’s TV title for 279 days. Not too shabby when you consider she’s only the second person to hold the title, after Billie Starkz. Velvet put Ashley Vox down in under 5 minutes in a Proving Ground match last week and this week takes on #1 Contender La Catalina, who beat Taya Valkyrie for the honor.

These two are both really good at what they do. Velvet had the veteran’s edge, but Catalina wrestles a luchadore hybrid style that Velvet hadn’t faced before. Catalina was able to roll her up out of nowhere quite often in the opening minutes.

Once Velvet was able to get Catalina out of the ring though, we saw her toughness. On the outside Catalina brought a straight up slugfest until Velvet got the upper hand and wrapped her knee around the ringpost.

Catalina hit a huge fisherwoman’s suplex and came within a half-second of becoming the champion. Velvet stayed in it though, even through a shotgun dropkick from the top rope and a big electric chair.

Catalina went up top for her signature splash, but Velvet climbed the ropes and brought her down and put her into a vicious half-crab hold. Catalina struggled to get to the ropes, but couldn’t last when Velvet grabbed the rope for leverage. Catalina tapped and Velvet retains the title.

Match Result: ROH Women’s World TV Champion Red Velvet defeated La Catalina

The Frat House (Griff Garrison & Cole Karter w/Preston Vance & Jacked Jameson) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

In another universe, I feel like The Frat House and Spanish Announce Project probably attended a lot of the same house parties in high school. They hung out on different floors of the house, but were still there. SAP took a loss last week as one half of a team with The Kingdom in an 8-man battle and The Frat House picked up a trios win a couple of weeks ago and have probably started eyeing the titles held by Dustin Rhodes and The Von Erichs. Mainly to use as beer coasters, I presume.

The Frat offered up some red solo cups of Honor, but immediately threw their contents in SAP’s face. SAP responded by kicking their butts, leaving Karter alone in the ring for some double teaming. Angelico bowed out and Serpentico went one-on-one with Garrison, who had quickly tagged in.

Serpentico took out both Garrison and Karter with a dive through the ropes while Jameson and Vance… watched? Serpentico tried to go high, but Karter pulled him off the turnbuckle, sending him into the Frat Corner, where all four got their shots in.

The Frat House took control from there, with Garrison and Karter trading quick tags to hit Serpentico with a succession of moves. They threw him out of the ring and Vance and Jameson added their two cents as well.

Off of a hot tag, Angelico finally returned to the match, clearing the ring of Frat-people. Garrison got back in and the two collided in a double cross-body. That left Serpentico and Karter in the ring, and Jameson tried to hit on the ref at ringside. That let Vance get a few shots in on Serpentico, softening him up for Karter to get the pin through nefarious means.

Match Result: The Frat House (Griff Garrison & Cole Karter w/Preston Vance & Jacked Jameson) defeated Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

After the match, the Frat House beat up SAP in the ring, trying to steal Serpentico’s mask again. That brought out ROH World Champion Bandido who picked apart the Frat House, clocking Vance specifically with the title belt. SAP Got to their feet and the three hugged in the ring.

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com for the above results.)