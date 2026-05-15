ROH on HonorClub starts … NOW!

Tonight’s Supercard Showdown kicked off with Ian Riccaboni welcoming us from the SoFi Center in West Palm Beach, FL, the site of AEW Fairway to Hell last Saturday.

Maya World, Lacey Lane, Yuka Sakazaki vs. Athena, Billie Starkz, Marina Shafir

Sakazaki and Athena kicked it off for this match. Sakazaki too Athena down with a shoulder tackle, but the ROH Women’s Champion answered with one of her own. The two exchanged hip-tosses and dropkicks, but neither got the clear advantage here. Sakazaki struck Athena with a hard elbow to the face as Marina Shafir forced herself to enter the match in Starkz’s place.

Shafir held onto Sakazaki’s arm and tried to work it over, but got hit with a kick to the face instead. Sakazaki attacked Shafir in the corner before Lacey Lane tagged in. Lane and Maya hit Shafir with attacks in the corner, as Maya continued the attack with a dropkick on her foe. Maya attempted a suplex, but Shafir blocked it. Sakazaki entered and tried to help Maya with the suplex. Soon all the remaining competitors entered and we got a suplex tug-of-war of sorts. However, it was Athena, Shafir, and Starkz who got the better of their opponents in this exchange as they nailed the suplex.

Athena and Shafir got into a bit of an argument as we had all six women in the ring at the moment. Shafir shoved Lane away before she held Sakazaki in a gutwrench position. Starkz struck Sakazaki with a running knee afterwards. Shafir kept Sakazaki isolated from her corner as Athena blind tagged into the match, much to Shafir’s consternation. Athena took control and pummeled Sakazaki with strikes as Starkz was now the legal woman for her team. Starkz went for the cover, but Sakazaki kicked out at two. That moment of solace was brief as Athena re-entered the match and kept the damaging assault on Sakazaki going. Athena tried to play defense to prevent Sakazaki from making the tag with a scoop body slam for the near-fall. Athena applied the cravate on Sakazaki, who tried to fight ouf the hold. Sakazaki missed with the kick, but not the elbow. However, she couldn’t get the tag as Shafir stopped her at the pass. Sakazaki hit the dropkick on Shafir, while Athena and Maya World took each other out with clotheslines.

Back in the ring, Lacey Lane got the tag and she took it to the Minion-in-Training with a fierce kick. Athena got a capoeira kick from Lane, but she responded with the pumphandle driver. Maya took Athena out with the dropkick, as Shafir then began to fight with her outside the ring. Sakazaki leapt from the top to take out both Shafir and Maya. In the ring, Starkz hit Lane with the knee to the face as she then put her foe down with a snapmare. As Starkz headed up the top rope, Athena blind tagged just as Starkz connected with a swanton bomb. Athena then slid in and got the pin and win, much to Starkz’s frustration.

Athena, Billie Starkz, & Marina Shafir def. Lacey Lane, Maya World, & Yuka Sakazaki vai pinfall

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(H/T to Marc Quill and F4WOnline.com)