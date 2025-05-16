ROH On HonorClub episode 116 starts … NOW!

Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako

And so did Wheeler Yuta! It’s been a few months since we’ve seen Yuta in ROH, pre- his Dave Grohl lookalike phase. Yuta’s been busy in AEW being a Death Rider. Speaking of which, do they like, ride the grim reaper? Is that it? Anyways, he’s been doing that, so it’s cool of him to show up here to take on Mako, in what is technically his ROH Debut. Mako had a couple matches in the 2021 version of Ring of Honor, but went by Makowski at the time. He’s hit the reset button here though and so shall we all.

After a traditional test of strength lockup, waist locks were traded and Mako actually got the drop on Yuta with a cross arm-breaker hold. Yuta got out of it bu standing on Mako’s head until he let go. Yuta relied on his Pure Wrestling skills but a lot meaner in order to keep Mako off his feet and on the mat.

Yuta set in with a very casual bridged Indian death-lock, before dragging Mako to the corner for some patented chopping of the chest. Mako showed a flurry of offense, but Yuta was able to quickly recover, putting an end to it with a right angle slam.

Mako locked in a really vicious armbar, but Yuta wiggled free and delivered a high knee to the face. Yuta then put Mako in a Cattle Mutilation and Mako passed the heck out, giving Yuta the victory

Wheeler Yuta defeated Matt Mako

-A promo aired showcasing Tom Lawlor and Josh Woods’ history and their match at AEW x ACTION DEAN~!!!2 on May 24th. It was about 17 minutes long. TLDR: They know each other and are going to fight.

Trish Adora (w/Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) vs. Rachael Ellering

Ellering and Adora have only met one other time in ROH, way back on Episode 93 in November of last year. Adora came out on top in that match and is looking to do the same here with Bravo and Dean in tow. Ellering is more than likely looking ahead to the ever-impending Women’s Pure Title Tournament that’s right up her alley. The wild card(s) here would be Shane Taylor protegees Dean and Bravo.

These two were pretty evenly matched in terms of strength and size, as well as attitude. It felt like the match could devolve into a brawl at any second. Both women worked with hard strikes, Ellering a particularly nasty shoulder block and Adora with a huge fisherman bridge suplex.

Adora managed to get the drop on Ellering with a huge lariat that actually put Ellering down for the three. Quick and dirty with no Infantry involvement.

Trish Adora (w/Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) defeated Rachael Ellering

-Red Velvet cut a promo in the back, saying that her TV Title is much more important than a Pure Title that no one has even won before. She then tried out a few new catchphrases that didn’t really land and ended it off demonstrating how she stirs it up.

The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) (w/Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

The story here is as old as time: The Frat House are the cool, cocky jocks and the Dark Order are the kids who spend their lunchtime plotting DnD campaigns. They are natural enemies in the wild and even if you raise them as puppies, there is bound to be some conflict. In this case, the conflict is simply two groups of people who (in wrestling parlance) cannot co-exist.

A couple of NPC pledges accompanied the Frat House to the ring. The best part of the Frat House intro was the much thinner Garrison flexing next to Jameson and Vance. the Dark Order arrived with their usual poses and the fight was on.

Karter and Reynolds kicked things off, with Karter casually addressing Reynolds and Reynolds exploding with anger, causing a flailing Karter to get a quick tag to Garrison. Uno joined the fray and the Order hit a double neckbreaker on Garrison and Karter.

Uno and Garrison carried the match into the next phase where Vance tried to get involved in an attempt to distract Uno. It didn’t work, but Karter managed to trip Uno up and leave him open for a double team. The numbers game (6 against 2) began to catch up to the Order here.

Uno was dragged to the outside where the Pledges, Vance and Jameson worked him over. The ref saw it but couldn’t really do much about it. Back in the ring Uno finally managed to get a a tag to Reynolds who cleared the ring of Garrison and Karter. Uno took out the Pledges and Reynolds went up top for a double stomp on Karter.

The Order hit a Gory Special on Garrison, but Jameson distracted the ref so that they couldn’t get a pin. Karter grabbed a pledge bat, but Uno wrestled it away. The ref caught it and gave it back to Jameson. While he was doing that, Vance hit a lariat on Uno, knocking him silly. Garrison got the pin when the ref’s attention returned.

The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) (w/Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance) defeated The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds & Evil Uno)

The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross Von Erich) vs. MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese)

At this point, I think that everyone in this match has wrestled each other so often over the last few months, they should know how to do this in their sleep. Rhodes’ worlds collide here as his Tag Team Champion Partner (Guevara) teams up with his Six-Man Championship partners (The Von Erichs). All of them as Sons of Texas, but I’m just going to call the team Dustin’s Pals for simplicity. MxM and the Premier Athletes (or MxMxPA as I’ll be referring to them) have been making the Frat House look like polite gentlemen with their antics over the last few months, but have failed to claim any of the gold on the other side of the ring with resorting to thievery. Also, whatever happened to Danhausen?

Guevara and the Von Erichs have benefited greatly from Rhodes’ veteran influence and it showed by the pile of gold (well, silver) around their waists. The Crowd was hot as a chili dog for this one too, loud and raucous.

Nese and Marshall kicked things off and immediately, Nese isolated Marshall in the MxMxPA corner. MxM tagged in and double teamed him. He got a little help from Eric who managed to tag himself in and isolate Mansoor. Guevara tagged in and put on a show of dropkicking Mansoor. He played a little too long to the crowd though and Mansoor nearly got the drop on him.

The match progressed and Eric and Daivari locked up. Daivari went up top for a splash, but Eric dodged it and got a tag to Rhodes to a huge ovation. Rhodes played his greatest hits on Nese and Daivari and went for a pin, but MxM broke it up.

Sterling caused a distraction which sent Rhodes into Marshal and left Guevara open to a powerbomb neckbreaker from MxM. Rhodes pulled Sterling into the ring and set him up for a Shattered Dreams that would surely result in a lawsuit. Marshall and Eric locked dueling Iron Claws on Nese and Daivari and both tapped out simultaneously, ending the match.

The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross Von Erich) defeated MxM Collection (Mansoor & Mason Madden) & The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese)

After the match, strange music hit and who should come wandering out for reasons unknown? Cru; Action Adretti and Lio Rush. They have a match against Guevara and Rhodes coming up and stared them down as the show came to a close.

