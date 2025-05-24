Ring of Honor aired the 117th episode of ROH TV on May 23, 2025. The event aired on HonorClub.

The show was headlined by Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Neón facing Volador Jr., Bárbaro Cavernario & Hechicero.

* Athena cut a promo from her house, announcing that Billie Starkz will be part of the ROH Women’s Pure Championship Tournament.

* Marina Shafir def. Laynie Luck.

* Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson) def. Gringo Loco.

* Pure Rules Match: Queen Aminata def. Allysin Kay.

* Serena Deeb cut a promo, saying she had never felt more sure about anything in her career, stating the title was everything she was fighting for. Deeb said she was done waiting and vowed to become the first ever ROH Women’s Pure Champion because it was made for her.

* Atlantis Jr., Fuego & Neón def. Volador Jr., Barbaro Cavernario & Hechicero.

