ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

La Catalina defeated Trish Adora (w/Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean)

Adora definitely had the bruiser advantage, but Catalina brought luchadore speed to the match. Adora tried to power over Catalina off the top, but Catalina actually remained in control, keeping the match to her chosen pace.

Catalina showed off her hard-hitting skills as well with some really stiff dropkicks on Adora. Adora easily won the posing game though, taking many opportunities to work the crowd as she focused on Catalina’s arm.

Catalina turned the tables though with a really devastating high knee out of the corner. Catalina then went for a modified facebuster with a certain pedigree, but Adora kicked out at two. Things slowed down considerably here which gave Adora more chances to hit big moves, but she couldn’t put Catalina away.

Catalina hit an electric chair on Adora then climbed up for a big frog splash. That was it for Adora as Catalina pinned her and got the win. After the match, Adora showed respect and shook hands with Catalina.

-Taya Valkyrie joined us from the back to let us know that the impending Women’s Pure Tournament is a casting call and she’s the main character. She said that she was the headline, not the conversation.

Lance Archer defeated Diego Hill

Archer got caught with a kick off the top and started bleeding, leading him to quote the classic movie Dodgeball and exclaim “nobody makes me bleed my own blood!” That was about the end of Hill’s offense as one can probably imagine.

The talkative Archer proclaimed “you done messed up now” as he pummeled HIll, actually attempting to bend him in half in some kind of reverse crab hold. Hill tapped out and Archer didn’t even wait for the music to stop before hitting him with a Blackout for good measure.

-Next a vingette aired announcing the return next week of ROH’s Forever Champ, Women’s World Champion Athena.

ROH Pure Title Match: Lee Moriarty (c) (w/Shawn Dean) defeated Matt Mako

The match started off a little strange for Moriarty, who was forced to use two of his rope breaks within the first 1:44 of the match. He also went for the Border City stretch very early, forcing Mako to use his first rope break at 2:32.

Mako clearly studied Moriarty and seemed to have everything scouted pretty well. he was able to reverse or deflect most of what Moriarty threw at him, but used up his second rope break at 3:25.

The only rough part of the match was that it took place outside at night in Waterdance Plaza in Glendale, Arizona. It looked like kind of a Times Square type place, but the only outdoor lighting was from big LED signs. So it was hard to see the match at times as the ring was flooded with red and blue lights every few minutes.

As the match passed its halfway mark, it was a pretty even affair. Mako changed tactics and tried to over power Moriarty with some big strikes and spinning kicks. Moriarty held on though luring Mako into the corner and dropping him on his face. A second Border City Stretch (complete with hand stomps) forced Mako to use his last rope break at 7:14.

Mako locked in an armbar at 8:44 causing Moriarty to use up the last rope break of the match. With time ticking away, Mako tried to put Moriarty down with a quick rollup into a rear choke, but Moriarty locked in a third Border City Stretch that Mako had to tap out of because he was out of rope breaks.

Torneo Cibernetico Ten Man Elimination Match: Blue Panther, Hologram, Neon, Valiente & Virus defeat Averno, Dr. Cerebro, Euforia, Volador Jr. & Xelhua

For the first ten minutes or so, it was pure luchadore madness. In spite of the allegedly organized manner of the match and the aforementioned lighting issues, it was very, very hard for anyone watching, including the commentary team, to keep track of who was in the ring against who. They were great about calling out eliminations though, so I kept up as best I could.

Virus survived Blue Panther, Dr Cerebro and managed to eliminate Xelhua (via tapout) before being eliminated himself by Euforia. Volodor Jr entered after that and the tags started flying. Hologram entered to a big ovation and showed why he’s a star against Averno before a huge brawl broke out.

Volador Jr. managed to eliminate Valiente via backbreaker into pinfall before Hologram & Neon jumped in and teamed up to eliminate Euforia after dueling top rope stomps and moonsaults, bringing the match down to 3-on-3.

Next, Blue Panther eliminated Dr. Cerebro with a move that seemed to even surprise him, but that brought in Neon who battled Averno, but found himself eliminated after Averno hit a big facebuster from the top rope.

That left Blue Panther & Hologram against Averno & Volador Jr. They hit a superplex on Panther from the top rope, but Hologram broke up the double pin attempt. Panter returned the favor a few minutes later, saving Hologram.

Panther and Hologram then double eliminated Volador Jr and Averno. Panther eliminating Averno with the move he used earlier to eliminate Dr Cerebro and Hologram used a spinning blue thunder bomb to pin Volador Jr.

Satnam Singh defeated Facade

Singh threw Facade around and pie faced him in the corner for a bit before chopping him hard enough that the first row felt it. He did that a few more times before throwing him across the ring, literally. From post to post.

Facade managed to get a quick chinbreaker on Singh, who simply shrugged it off and threw Facade at the ground a few times until he stopped moving. Singh made the pin and that was it.

Hologram & Rhino defeated The Frat House (Cole Karter & Griff Garrison) (w/Jacked Jameson & Preston Vance)

Garrison started things off against Hologram which was really fun as they both have similar fast-moving styles. Hologram got the better of Garrison until he got caught in a headlock. Garrison couldn’t hang onto Hologram long though as Hologram put on a show.

Garrison tagged in Karter who waited until Hologram’s back was turned to jump him. Hologram tagged in Rhino though to a massive ovation. Rhino did was Rhino does which is scrunch up his face and beat the ever-loving heck out of whoever is in front of him. In this case, Karter.

Vance and Jameson saved Karter from a Gore by pulling him outside and giving him a chance to regroup. Garrison tried to help but ate a superkick from Hologram. Jameson tried to cause a distraction, which allowed Vance to pull Hologram out and deliver a few stiff shots before sending him back in.

The dust settled and Karter and Hologram were the legal men. Hologram ran into Karter’s high knee, but hit a Spanish Fly to retaliate. Hot tags were made and Rhino and Garrison charged in, with Garrison eating a big belly-to-belly suplex.

Hologram dove out of the ring and got a 3-for-1, taking out Vance, Jameson and Karter. In the ring, Garrison tried to use the pledge paddle on Rhino, but left himself open for a Gore straight from this history books. Rhino made the pin, and the Frat House was defeated.

