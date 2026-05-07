ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Eddie Kingston & Ortiz vs. The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) (w/Shane Taylor)

Middle fingers were thrown, bells were rung and Bravo and Ortiz kicked things off with Otiz landing a scoop slam. They fought until Dean was able to grab a blind tag and exploded through the ropes laying hands on Ortiz.

The Infantry went for a double team, which brought in Kingston and a brawl ensued. The only one not involved was Taylor at ringside. When the dust settled Ortiz and Bravo were legal. Bravo put Orrtiz in a tree of woe and he resorted to biting to fend off Bravo.

Ortiz stayed in the tree of woe while Kingston chased Bravo and Dean around the ring. Bravo got back in and dropkicked Ortiz, ending his time in the tree. From there Bravo took him to stomp city and sent him to the Infantry corner for a double team.

Otiz came back with a jawbreaker, but when he went for the tag, he found nothing but a clothesline. The Infantry tagged in and out, splashing Ortiz in the corner. The BBC was deployed by Dean and Bravo turned to the camera to encourage kids to “please try this at home.”

Otiz finally got a tag to Kingston who set up the Infantry in opposite corners for big splashes and belly rubs, I mean open hand chops. Ortiz hit a spinebuster on Bravo, but he kicked out of Kingston’s cover at two.

Dean came in and dropped Kingston with a lungblower. Ortiz tagged back in just in time to eat a combination neckbreaker from the Infantry. The Infantry went for Boot Camp, but Kingston interrupted with an exploder on Dean.

Ortiz then came in and wrapped up Bravo in a trap pin to get the 1-2-3.

Match Result: Eddie Kingston & Ortiz defeated The Infantry

After the match, Taylor joined Bravo and Dean in a brief beatdown, but Mance Warner of all people came down to make the save and run off STP.

Pure Rules Match: Josh Woods vs. Beef

Unless there is something I don’t know (which according to my wife is DEFINITELY possible) I cannot see a reason why Beef is in this match.

Beyond that though, the bell rang and the two big men did a bunch of striking. Eventually, Woods got Beef in a lec scissor and Beef used his first rope break at 0:33. Beef started throwing bombs, sending Woods to the outside, but it cost him his one closed fist warning at 1:22.

Woods met Beef where he lives, throwing strikes and suplexes. He bridged a German Suplex, but Beef kicked out. Beef threw a dropkick followed by a splash in the corner and a series of lariats. He then hit a bulldog on Woods followed by a second rope crossbody.

Woods finally managed to get Beef off his feet and put on an ankle lock. Beef countered it, but Woods went right back with a triangle leg/waist lock. Beef immediately tapped out and everyone went “ok.”

Match Result: Josh Woods defeated BEEF

-Backstage, ROH Women’s Pure Champion Deonna Purrazzo cut a promo on Diamante, calling her out for copying her after Diamante used the fujiwara last week. They will meet at Supercard of Honor.

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(H/T: Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)