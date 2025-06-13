Episode 120 of ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Magnus & Volador Jr. vs. Atlantis Jr. & Templario

“Lucha Libre” chants broke out as the Luchadores began to libre. Volador and Templario kicked things off at breakneck speed, swapping holds and moves. Atlantis tagged in to face off against Magnus, but caught a kick through the ropes from Volador which lead to a double team.

Atlantis was able to fight them off, sending Volador to the outside. Templario tagged in but Mangus and Volador took their time deciding who would join him in the ring. It ended up being Volador who kept up with Templario until MAgnus tagged in. Templario it an inside-out arm drag and that brought in Atlantis.

Atlantis dove onto Magnus on the outside and Templario went up to the top turnbuckle for a missile dropkick on Magnus. Magnus fought back though, setting Templario up for a 619 and then a superkick from Volador.

Atlantis jumped in and took his place getting double teamed in the corner. Volador went for a lazy cover and Templario broke it up. Magnus hit a low blow on Templario when the refs back was turned and Volador began working his ribs.

A hot tag was made to Atlantis but Magnus was heading straight for him with some rapid punches. Magnus tried to take Atlantis’ mask and almost got it off too. He then did some push ups and flexed. Really.

Atlantis found new life and hit backbreakers on Volador and Magnus. Templario delivered a split kick, sending Volador out of the ring. Atlantis went up top and hit a frog splash on Magnus to get the pin and the win for his team.

Winners: Atlantis Jr. & Templario

Evil Uno (w/Alex Reynolds) vs. Preston Vance (w/Cole Karter, Griff Garrison & Jacked Jameson)

It was no surprise to see that the Code of Honor did not happen. The bell rang, and Uno took it straight to Vance, knocking him from pillar to post. Vance bailed to the outside where the half a dozen Frat House members were waiting. Uno followed him out though, standing up to all of them.

Uno threw Vance back in the ring, but as Uno was climbing up to join him, the rest of the Frat House, led by Jameson, put the boots to him. That gave Vance the upper hand and he laid some shots in on Uno. Shocking no one, every time the ref’s back was turned a Frat House member would take a shot at Uno.

Vance started pie-facing Uno which fired him up. He hit a stunner on Vance and then went for a corner splash that Vance dodged and locked in a full nelson hold. Uno began to fade, but powered out of it, delivering a huge forearm to Vance’s huge face.

Uno dropped Vance with a DDT and went for a piledriver, but Vance reversed it into a fall away slam. Vance tried a discus elbow but Uno was able to land the piledriver and throw a discus elbow of his own. He went for the cover, but the Frat House distracted the ref from making the pin.

Vance was slipped the pledge paddle and Vance clocked him with it before the ref could see to get the pin.

Winner: Preston Vance

After the match, the Frat House began beating down Uno and Reynolds when suddenly a returning John Silver arrived to (not really) even the odds! It was enough to send the Frat House packing though as a full strength Dark Order reconnected in the ring.

ROH Women’s TV Title Proving Ground Match: Red Velvet (c) vs. Harleen Lopez

Lopez laid some killer shoulder tackles onto Velvet, temporarily knocking her silly. When she recovered, Velvet went to the boxing background she’s got a pummelled Lopez in the corner. Lopez threw some elbows back at Velvet followed by a butterfly suplex.

Lopez traded strikes with Velvet until she left herself open for a Mama’s Kitchen and Velvet pinned her, dashing Lopez’ title dreams.

Winner: Red Velvet

-The Dark Order cut a promo in the back, with the returning John Silver talking about meat. Uno declared that the three of them are better than six of the Frat House. They laid out a trios challenge for any time, anywhere.

Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty & The Infantry – Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo) vs Vaughn Vertigo, Martian Webb, Riley Reinhart and Joe Demaro

I don’t even really know how to describe this match. It was pretty much just members of STP taggin in and out to completely destroy whichever of the other four were in the ring. It almost became comical as between the four of them, neither Vertigo, Webb, Demaro or Reinhart got any offense in.

The only actual wrestling in the match was when Moriarty was in the ring and had a decent exchange with Vertigo. Then Taylor tagged in and offered his face for a free shot from Demaro. Taylor no sold it then beat him down and went for a pin… that was actually broken up, much to Taylor’s surpsise, by glutton-for-punnishment, Webb.

Moriarty tagged in and put the Border City Stretch on Demaro and he tapped out in seconds.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty & The Infantry – Shawn Dean and Carlie Bravo)

ROH World Title Proving Ground Match: Bandido (c) vs. Mansoor (w/Johnny TV, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie)

Mansoor came to the ring with his crew and it looked like Madden had borrowed his boots from Valkyrie, which was neat. Bandido arrived in a cowboy hat.

A Tip-Touch of Honor was adhered to and the ten minute time limit began ticking down. Mansoor was actually pretty evenly matched against Bandido size wise and wrestling the champion gave him a chance to show off his speed and agility. Bandido for his part looked like he was having a lot of fun.

Bandido put Mansoor on his back and gave him the finger guns, which incensed MAdden on the outside who screamed “no guns!” Bandido set Mansoor up for the 21 Plex, but Madden pulled him out of the ring and Bandido along with him. Mansoor took advantage and threw Bandido into the stairs. Madden, TV and Valkyrie stomped him while Mansoor distracted the ref.

Back in the ring, Mansoor hit a backbreaker, softening up the back of Bandido, stretching him over his knee. Bandido powered out of it (he’s a power lifter, you see) but Mansoor drove an elbow into his back. Bandido responded with a superkick and twisting tornado dive from the top rope.

Bandido went for a suplex, but his back wouldn’t handle it. He was able to recover for a one handed press-slam though and climbed the ropes for a huge frog splash, but Mansoor kicked out at two. Bandido tried a 21 Plex again, but TV caught him and laid him out giving Mansoor a chance to hit a butterfly suplex and get a two count of his own.

Mansoor distracted the ref and Madden and TV tried to steal Bandido’s mask. The ref saw it though and ejected everyone from ringside. This was seven minutes into the match and Mansoor used the chaos to try for a moonsault. Bandido saw it though and dodged, setting Mansoor up for the 21 Plex. He nailed it this time and pinned Mansoor, 1-2-3.

Winner: ROH World Champion Bandido

After the match, Lee Johnson came wandering down to the ring. This distracted Bandido enough that Black Christian was able to jump him from behind in the ring. He stood tall over Bandido and he and Johnson stomped him in the ring. Mascara Dorada (who will face Bandido on Tuesday in CMLL) appeared at the top of the ramp and ran down to the ring to run off the heels. He then picked up the ROH title and offered his hand to Bandido. He handed the champion his belt as the two shared mutual respect.

