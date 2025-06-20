ROH On HonorClub Episode 121 starts … NOW!

Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor) vs. Anthony Gangone & Sal Mistretta

Right off the bat, Moriarty laid out Gangone with a high knee to the face. From there he tagged in Taylor who gleefully took on Mistretta. Mistretta got a little too excited and managed to punch Taylor in the face. That did not make the much bigger Taylor happy, so he picked up Mistretta and threw him at the ground in an aggressive chokeslam. Then he did it again for good measure.

Gangone tried to help out his partner, but Moriarty intercepted him and locked in a Border City Stretch. Taylor, the legal man, punched Mistretta in the face and pinned him, 1-2-3.

Winners: Shane Taylor Promotions (Lee Moriarty & Shane Taylor)

Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs Marti Belle

Purrazzo and Belle locked up off the top and traded wrist and chin locks. Purrazzo powered out of it first with a hard shoulder, knocking Belle down. Purrazzo sent Belle to the corner, where she bailed out of the ring. Purrazo went for a baseball slide, but Belle was waiting and the two exchanged what appeared to be very closed fists, but the Ref let it go.

Purrazzo sent Belle into the steps and rolled back into the ring. Belle staggered up and just beat the count out. Purrazzo worked over the arm of Belle, but left herself open for a quick rollup that got a two count. Purrazzo sent Belle to the match and wrenched her arm again.

Purrazzo, in total control, locked in a disarmer into a venus de milo hold, preventing Belle from reaching the ropes. Belle tapped out to end the match.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

-Next, The Frat House cut a “promo” from the back about how they don’t like the Dark Order. Vance hates them all, Jameson mentioned a small package and then yelled Boooooooooze before they all left. It was… underwhelming.

Lance Archer vs Aaron Solo

Solo tried to get the jump on Archer, kicking his legs before the bell even rang. Archer returned the favor though, sending Solo staggering. Solo tried to power back, but there’s only one winner in a power-match against Archer and Solo was sent flying.

Solo did not give up though, trying again until Archer threw him into the corner and laid him out. Solo tried to escape up the ring post, but that just put him in position for a Blackout and Archer got the quick win.

Winner: Lance Archer

Miyu Yamashita vs Brooke Havok

The two tied up off the top, with Yamashita getting the upper hand due to her size advantage. She controlled the pace until Havok got a headlock and spun her around for a big dropkick. Havok started giving Billie Starkz a run for her money and bratted around the ring. That infuriated Yamashita, who clocked her from behind.

Havok fought back, returning fire with elbows and forearms, followed by a neckbreaker and a senton bomb. Yamashita was stunned, but managed to dodge Havok and plant a springboard rewind kick. She picked up Havok, but Havok wiggled free and delivered some kicks.

Havok went for a headscissor, but Yamashita caught her and delivered a brutal whipping kick, that knocked Havok down and gave Yamashita the pin.

Winner: Miyu Yamashita

-In the back, Mark Sterling was watching footage of a Premier Athletes match. Due to ringside “assaults on a consultant” (aka him), Sterling has had most of the Athletes matches thrown out. So, by default, they are undefeated in 2025. They then talked about their shirts and declared their intentions to go after the ROH Tag Titles.

Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs The Infantry (Carlie Bravo & Shawn Dean) & Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson)

The Grizzled Infantry jumped their opponents off the top and all eight men brawled in the ring. When the dust cleared, Top Kingdom had cleared the ring leaving Darius and Drake as the legal men. Things settled down after that, with Taven tagging in to send Drake to the ground with a dropkick.

Gibson grabbed Taven’s ankles and dragged him outside the ring where Drake tossed him into the barricade before choking him on the ring apron (the chokiest part of the ring!). Gibson tried to keep Taven from making a tag, but it took Drake tagging back in to stop it.

Bravo tagged in and he and Dean double teamed Taven, isolating him in the corner. They hung him up in the tree of woe and everyone took turns wailing on him until the Infantry hit a double dropkick. It wasn’t enough though as Taven kicked out at two.

Taven finally made a hot tag to Darious and he and Dean threw hands in the center of the ring. Darius cleaned house, going for a pin until Gibson broke it up. Duante came in with a springboard splash to help his brother then tagged in Bennett who stacked up Bravo, Gibson and Drake in the corner and chopped them all.

Bravo tried an underhook facebuster on Duante, but it wasn’t enough and Darius broke it up. Bennett hit a spiccoli driver on dean followed by a knee from Taven. Taven then dove out of the ring, taking out Gibson, Drake and Bravo. The Infantry hit a Boot Camp on Darious, but he was able to kick out at two.

Dean and Darius found themselves the legal men and Darius hit a fisherman suplex. Duante tagged in for a big frog splash and pinned Dean in the middle of the ring.

Winners: Top Flight (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) & The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett)

