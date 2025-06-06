ROH On HonorClub episode 119 starts … NOW!

Persephone & Thunder Rosa vs. Dulce Tormenta & Leila Grey

Persephone kicked things off against Grey and the crowd was already chanting for both. Persephone wasted no time in laying out Grey with a big scoop slam. That brought in Rosa who used speed to get a few near falls on Grey. Grey fought back with a sunset flip though and a couple of rollups.

Grey has really stepped up her game, delivering punishing strikes to Rosa before tagging Tormenta in. Persephone followed suit and these two put on a Luchadore show that was fantastic. Persephone was in total control until Tormenta dodged a big splash from the top rope.

Grey tagged in and took the fight to Persephone, hitting a shining wizard into a dragon sleeper. Rosa broke up the hold, but Grey locked it right back in. Persephone came back with a spear worthy of that Copeland guy.

Tormenta and Rosa faced off next with Rosa getting the upper hand with a huge dropkick. Rosa locked in a cobra clutch on Tormenta and she was forced to quickly tap out. Fun match!

Winners: Persephone & Thunder Rosa

-Footage was shown of the Frat House backstage, bragging about their drinking skills. They called Ian Riccaboni over and yelled at him about the way he talked about them on commentary. He asked what was next for the Frat House and they offered Riccaboni a drink. Then they yelled the boooooooze part of their catchphrase and left…

…Which brought us to the entrance ramp. Someone tragically gave Jameson a mic and he yelled Fraaaaaat Hoooouuuse and claimed that “hot chicks” were watching Ring of Honor for the first time because of them.

The Frat House were holding an “initiation” and had two pledges with them. Immediately they began beating them up, four on two. Vance let the pledges know that they could be in the group if they win a match against Garrison and Karter.

The Frat House (Griff Garrison and Cole Karter) vs. Two Unnamed Pledges

They never got around to saying the names of the two pledges (but I think one was Dale Springs? Maybe?) Any way, Jameson yelled at them while Garrison and Karter beat them up.

There really wasn’t much to say about this entirely pointless “match.” Surprising no one, Garrison got a pin and that was it.

Winners: The Frat House (Griff Garrison and Cole Karter)

-Backstage Persephone and Thunder Rosa cut a promo. Persephone asked Rosa to join her in CMLL for a match since their ROH match went so well. Rosa accepted and that was that.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Aaron Solo

Both men waved off the Code of Honor and locked right up. Yuta seemed to underestimate Solo and left himself open for a couple of chin locks. Yuta turned to strikes then and Solo returned the favor, followed buy a quick dropkick.

Yuta turned the tables with a big suplex and elbow drop from the top rope. Yuta locked in an inside grapevine and started posing, leaving himself open to some shots form Solo. Yuta caught him with a german suplex but missed on the follow through allowing Solo to hit a double stomp form the top rope.

Yuta caught Solo with a big knee to the head and that knocked him clean out. 1-2-3 and Yuta got the win.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

-Backstage, MxMxTV joined us to announce that Mansoor is going to face ROH World Champion Bandido in a Proving Ground match! Taya Valkyrie translated Mansoor’s broken Spanish and predicted that he would win next week’s contest.

ROH Women’s World Title Proving Ground Match

Athena [c] vs. Rachel Armstrong

Athena is not a tall champion, but Armstrong actually looked tiny next to her. The crowd welcomed back Athena, who offered up a Code of Honor and then quickly turned it into a Punch In The Face of Honor.

Athena did not let up from there. She pounded Armstrong in the corner to the point the Ref had to stop it. Armstrong tried to get some offense in with an arm drag and quick super kick followed by a DDT. Armstrong went up top, but Athena slid out of the ring. Armstrong tried a suicide dive, but Athena caught her and threw her into the barricades over and over.

The crowd chanted for Athena who responded by throwing Armstrong into the steel ring stairs. She tossed Armstrong back into the ring and clubbed her in the back of the head. Repeatedly.

Armstrong then got a near fall by reversing a powerbomb attempt into a hurricanrana. That upset the champ and she pulled Armstrong up to the second rope in an electric chair. Armstrong rained down punches though and Athena had to bail. Armstrong went for a 450 but Athena dodged it and picked her up for a sit out powerbomb. That got her the three count and the win in her big return.

Winner and STILL ROH Women’s World Champion: Athena

After the match, Athena continued beating up Armstrong in the ring. The ref tried to stop her, but Athena tossed him out of the ring. Suddenly, Thunder Rosa appeared and chased Athena out of the ring. Athena sulked up the ramp, but forgot her title belt. Rosa held it up in the ring which made Athena very very angry.

After the match, not unlike an after credits scene in a Marvel movie, a video aired. A spaceship landed in the desert where a certain group of boys were waiting. The flying saucer landed and the door to the ship opened and out stepped…. DALTON CASTLE!

