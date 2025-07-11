The ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 “go-home” episode of ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Atlantis & Atlantis Jr. vs. Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico)

Atlantis started things off against Angelico and it was clear from the lock up that Angelico’s 6-inch height advantage wasn’t going to count for much. Atlantis threw the slim man around until Serpentico tagged in and added a back elbow to the fray.

Junior tagged in and the two Atlantis’s’s (Atlanti? Atlantees?) double teamed Serpentico until Atlantis left the match and Junior went up for a frog splash that went awry when Serpentico pulled him off the ringpost.

Angelico tagged in and brought a little more aggression than we usually see from him, driving Junior into corner with some dropkicks. Serpentico joined the fun and SAP tried a while into the corner, but Junior dodged and hit a double slingblade on them both.

All four men entered the ring and a brawl broke out, with SAP almost getting a double pin. Atlantis send Angelico out though and Junior managed to land that frog splash on Serpentico, picking up the pin and win for he and his Dad!

Winners: Atlantis & Atlantis Jr.

After the match, SAP looked to avenge the loss, but in the end, respect won out and a four way Code of Honor was adhered to.

Adam Priest vs Aaron Solo

The two locked up and Priest immediately went to the technical style locking in a headlock. Solo, no technical slouch, reversed it into one of his own and the two rolled around on the mat until Priest hit the wrong side of Solo’s foot and was knocked to the ground with a dropkick.

Priest fought back though, looking like a proto-Mox and bringing some hard, violent strikes to the match. His firs pin attempt got only a two, but he caught Solo on the way up and tried a single leg hold. Solo squirmed to the ropes though, but Priest went for a camel clutch next.

Solo finally caught Priest looking with a neckbreaker followed by a spinning kick. Priest responded with a German suplex and Solo took him to the ring Apron (the hardest part of the ring!) where he dropped him face first onto the canvas.

Solo went up top for a double stomp, but Priest dodged it and locked in a half-crab submission. Solo was forced to tap giving Priest the victory. THEN he got his music played.

Winner: Adam Priest

The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver and Evil Uno) vs The Frat House (Griff Garrison, Cole Karter, Jakked Jameson, Preston Vance)

Before the match could start, the Frat House came out and said that they were not medically cleared to compete tonight due to being hung over. They presented their newest pledges and said if they beat the Dark Order they would be in.

They didn’t really give names to the Pledges. Ian Riccaboni ran through them, but too fast for any normal person to catch them in time. Regardless, as you can imagine, the Dark Order made short work of the pledges and got a pin for the easy win.

Winners: The Dark Order

After the “match” the Dark Order grabbed a mic and announced that tomorrow at Supercard of Honor, it would be The Dark Order vs The Frat House proper!

Pure Rules Match: Deonna Purrazzo vs Rachael Ellering

Physically, both competitors were pretty evenly matched, so the lockups off the top were definite tests of strength. Purrazzo got a little cocky and Ellering made her pay for it with some vicious chops and lariats in the corner. She then hit a gut-wrench suplex but only got a two count.

Purrazzo fought back with a big bicycle kick and pulled Ellering’s bandana down so she could see, allowing her to get an Armbar on, forcing Ellering to use her first rope break at 3:19.

The two traded shots in the middle of the ring until Purazzo sent Ellering down with a big lariat, into a double wristlock. Ellering twisted out and hit a big back elbow on Purrazzo. Ellering scooped her up and hit a big side slam for good measure.

PUrazzo locked in an armbar in the middle of the ring and Ellering held on as long as she could but was forced to tap with about 3 minutes left in the match.

Winner: Deonna Purrazzo

The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich) vs Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) & The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling)

Earlier, the Sons of Texas ran into the Infantry (their Supercard opponents) backstage and assured Dean and Bravo that they would be walking out of Supercard still the Champions. The Infantry disagreed and they went their separate ways.

As for this match, it started off with Sterling announcing that he’s done some lawyering and he’s determined that Dustin Rhodes cannot legally kick him in the “privates” like he did when they last met.

Guevara and Nese kicked things off with Guevara falling prey to Nese’s technical prowess. Nese backed Guevara into a corner and delivered some big back elbows. Then did jumping jacks while Guevara shook it off and delivered a dropkick to Nese. Nese responded by challenging Guevara to a push up contest. Guevara deked him out and tagged in Marshall.

Gibson tagged in and went toe-to-toe with Marshall until Marshall backed him into a corner and delivered a big cannonball. Ross tagged in and the brothers double teamed Gibson in the middle of the ring.

Ross was sent to the outside where Sterling, Drake, Nese and Daivari stomped him. Throwing him back in the ring, Ross was islolated and Drake and Gibson tagged in and out beating him up in the corner. Drake locked in a sleeper hold but Ross reversed it into a back suplex and got a hot tag to Rhodes.

Daivari jumped in, but Rhodes was clearing house and snap slammed Nese, Daivari and then dragged Sterling into the ring for a Shattered Dreams. Before he could execute it though, Nese got in the way.

A melee broke out and at then end of it, Nese and Guevara were legal with Sterling still up on the ropes, apparently unable to free himself. Daivari took out Marshall and Nese took out Ross and Sterling freed himself momentarily, but Rhodes came back and shattered his dreams.

Nese tried to help but ate a Texas Destroyer for his trouble. The Von Erich’s up the Claw on GYV and Rhodes hit a big slam on Daivari in the middle of the ring to pick up the win heading into Supercard!

Winners: The Sons Of Texas (Dustin Rhodes & Sammy Guevara) & The Von Erichs (Marshall von Erich & Ross von Erich)

That’s how this week’s show went off the air.

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)