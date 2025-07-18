Episode 125 of ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Atlantis Jr. vs Lee Johnson (w/Blake Christian)

The two locked up and Johnson immediately started trying to shift the match of Atlantis, causing enough confusion to get a hammerlock on the luchadore. The speed picked up from there with Atlantis delivering a flying head scissor that sent Johnson out of the ring. Atlantis followed with a dive.

Back in the ring, Johnson couldn’t seem to get any momentum on his side until Christian interfered and laid out Atlantis with a very fast, very sneaky dropkick in the corner. That allowed Johnson to take control, trying multiple pinning attempts and settling on a head lock.

Atlantis battled back though, hitting Johnson with a high knee. Christian got up on the ring apron (the uppest part of the ring!) to try and cause a distraction but Atlantis saw it and dispatched he and Johnson, maintaining the upper hand.

Atlantis went up top for a frog splash, but Johnson dodged it and followed up with a Spiccoli driver. Johnson set up Atlantis for a powerbomb, but Atlantis reversed it into a German Suplex, which Johnson reversed into some clubbing strikes. Atlantis then hit a Mexican Destroyer followed by a Frog Splash to get the pin and the victory.

Winner: Atlantis Jr.

-Next, ROH Pure Champion Lee Moriarty cut a promo from backstage at Supercard. He promised that he would take the Pure title to the top and everyone better watch out.

Diamante vs Maya World

World had a biut of a size advantage over Diamante, but anyone who’s ever seen Diamante in the ring knows that size means nothing to her. She started off bringing World to her knees with some hard clubbing strikes.

Diamante hit world with a flying head scissor and was in complete control early on. Diamante raked World’s face along the ropes and chopped her in the corner. World dodged the next one though and set Diamante up for a powerbomb. Diamante got out of it though and hit a Code Red. That was in for World and Diamante got the pin.

Winner: Diamante

-Next, the MxM Collection aired a commercial for their new scent, “Seed.” It was as gross as you can imagine.

-Then, Athena cut a promo about how she’s going to be AEW Women’s world champion. Cool. Following that, a retrospective of Dustin Rhodes’ time in AEW/ROH culminating with his TNT title win at All In. Rhodes was interviewed from All In and said that it meant everything to him and his family to win the TNT title in Texas.

Jay Lethal vs Michael Oku (w/Amira)

The two locked up with Oku getting a headlock on first. From there, Oku’s speed was on full display as he flipped and wigged around Lethal. Lethal looked stunned as he stood up, clearly having underestimated Oku.

Lethal then offered Oku a free shot and Oku decked him. Lethal returned the shot, but clearly his punches were a little more devastating that Oku. Oku wasn’t done though and he laid another punch on Lethal that sparked a suplex from the bigger man.

Lethal set up a Lethal Injection, but Oku was able to get out of the way and planted a superkick on Lethal’s head that had him crumpling to the mat. Oku grabbed Lethal’s ankle, but took a little too long and Lethal got out of the way.

Lethal locked in a figure four and both men rolled all the way out of the ring, still in the hold. Both climbed up onto the ring apron and Oku back body dropped Lethal back to the floor. Oku in the ring got the crowd going and hit a big backflip onto Lethal on the outside.

Oku tossed Lethal back in and tried for a dropkick in the corner, but Lethal got out of it and leapt from the top ro[e with and elbow. Oku caught him and tried for a pin, but Lethal hit a series of cutters followed by a Lethal Injection to take the victory.

Winner: Jay Lethal

-Next, footage was shown of The Frat House drinking. They lost to the Dark Order at Supercard and decided to find a bar in Texas (there are one or two apparently) because win or lose, they booze. (gross).

Hechicero (w/Rocky Romero) vs Angelico (w/Serpentico)

Hechicero wanted no part of the code of honor and Angelico managed to avoid locking up with Hechicero off the top. Angelico did get a wrist lock on but Hechicero rolled through and into a hammer lock. Angelico got out of it via rope break.

The match progressed slowly, which was strange for Hechicero, but Angelico worked the timing, slithering in and out of holds and keeping up when the speed was taken up a notch. These guys both have similar styles, but were trained to use it in different ways.

Hechicero grabbed Angelico and hung him up on the ropes. That gave Romero a chance to get a shot in and Hechicero laid out Angelico in the corner. Hechicero ended up on the ring apron and Angelico charged, but Hechicero caught his foot and wracked the knee over the rope.

Serpentico began banging on the ring apron (the most serpentine part of the ring!) while Angelico staggerd to his feet. Hechicero was hit with a flurry of kicks and knees as Angelico wormed and dodged is way around Hechicero.

Angelico hit a jumping flatliner, but it only got a two count. He wrapped Hechiero’s legs up for a grapevine, but Romero caused a distraction and Hechicero used it to hit a spinning, spinning, spinning backbreaker, and get the 1-2-3 on Angelico.

Winner: Hechicero

After the match Romero and Hechicero started a beatdown of SAP, but before it could go on too long, Hologram appeared and cleared the ring to make the save.

