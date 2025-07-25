ROH On HonorClub episode 126 starts … NOW!

The Workhorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) vs The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

Henry kicked off a Code of Honor from Magnum and the two locked up. Henry hit a big slam but missed an elbow giving Magnum the chance to show off his strength and toss Henry around the ring. Drake tagged in and called out “the old one” Turbo Floyd. Magnum shrugged and tagged him in. Something of a posedown occurred, but if you’ve ever seen JD Drake you know it wasn’t much of one. Floyd tried to pick Drake up but it was too much for him. Magnum hopped back in with a dropkick, but the bigger Bigger Man, Drake chopped him into the corner. Magnum chopped back and the Outrunners double teamed The Workhorsemen with some tandem punches in the corner. Henry slid out of the ring and Magnum followed, but was met by a bear hug from Drake. Drake pounded him against the barricade and then tossed him back in the ring. Drake was legal (I guess?) and worked Magnum over until Henry tagged in for a double team, including a senton from Drake. Drake went up to the second rope for a Drakebomb, but Magnum dodged it. Before he could get to Floyd though, Henry tagged in and cut him off. Magnum countered a suplex and got a hot tag to Floyd. Unfortunatley, the Ref was distracted by Drake and didn’t see the tag. Magnum fought back against Henry and got a second hot tag to Floyd. Floyd cleaned house, spamming body slams on Henry until Drake clubbed him to a stop. Floyd finally got Drake up for a bodyslam and he and Magnum hit their double elbow. Magnum scooped up Henry and the Outrunners slammed him to get the pin and victory.

Winners: The Outrunners

The Beast Mortos vs Serpentico

Mortos charged off the bell and ran right over Serpentico. Serpentico tripped him off the ropes though and followed through with a big elbow. That just mad Mortos mad though and he threw Serpentico into the corner. Serpentico tried a high kick and leap from the top rope, but Mortos dodged it and sent Serpentico reeling with stiff forearms. Mortos hit a spinning heel kick and started powering up. He hoisted Serpentico over his head, but Serpentico dropped out of it and stepped aside to avoid a charge from Mortos. Mortos went through the ropes to the outside and Serpentico followed, but Mortos caught him, tossing him back in the ring. Serpentico hit a baseball slide and set up a dive, but Mortos hopped back into the ring a stopped him cold. Mortos went for a chokeslam, but Serpentico wiggled into a flatliner. Mortos hit a spinning backbreaker followed but a spinning lariat into a piledriver and that was too much for Serpentico. 1,2,3 and Mortos wins.

Winner: The Beast Mortos

-Backstage, the Dark Order cut a promo saying that they are going to make a promise; They are going to show up, kick ass and leave. Over and over. Because Dark Order is forever.

Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs David Ali & Isaiah Moore

Johnson started things off against Moore and it was a really impressive exchange. We know Johnson has the goods, but Moore kept pace with him. Christian tagged in just in time for Johnson to leap over the top rope and take out Ali. Christian slowed things down with a chinlock, raking the eyes of Moore. He hit a series of stiff elbows to the back but Moore was able to make a tag to Ali. Ali came out swinging but Christian suplexed him into next week. Johnson made a quick tag and the two double teamed Ali with huge speed. Johnson put Ali up on his shoulders and Christian double stomped him to the mat. That was about it for the challengers and Johnson made the pin and picked up the victory.

Winner: Blake Christian and Lee Johnson

Trish Adora vs Aleah James

Adore had a definite size advantage on James, but James’ quickness was not to be underestimated. Adora locked in a tight armbar, but James flipped out of it. Unfortunately, Adora caught her in midair and threw her into the corner. James tried her best, but Adora easily hit a backbreaker and kicked her while she was down. Adora continued working the arm until getting bored and hoisting James up in a submission hold before slamming her on the mat face first. Adora tried a casual pin, but James kicked out, infurating Adora. She began kicking and stomping a dazed James, finishing with a split submission hold that folded James in half. Adora dragged her around the ring, pulling James to her feet. James hit a headscissor into the corner followed by a bulldog. Adora followed up with a huge kick to take control again, landing a big right across James’ jaw. That put her out and Adore picked up the pin and victory.

Winner: Trish Adora

-Backstage, the Premier Athletes cut a promo about how they are still mad at the Sons of Texas for kicking Mark Sterling in the junk. So watch out for them. And stuff.

Proving Ground Match: Roh World TV Champion Nick Wayne vs Gringo Loco

Mother Wayne and Kip Sabian stalked around the ring as the match kicked off. Wayne locked up with Loco who sent him flying with an arm drag. Wayne seemed to take Loco more seriously after that, pounding on him in the corner. Loco caught Wayne in a charge and military pressed him. He followed that with a senton for a two-count. Wayne bailed from the ring and hid behind Mother, throwing Loco off. Wayne threw him into the steel steps and then back into the ring for some fast punches. Not concerned with time ticking away, Wayne put on a chinlock. Loco fought out of it an knocked Wayne over with a dropkick. The two struggled to their feet with Loco hitting a pair of lariats. Loco hit a modified Lethal Injection, but only got a two-count. With time ticking away (ROH, put it on the screen!) Loco went up top for a moonsault, but Wayne was able to get out from underneath him. Wayne hit a Killswitch of all things and put Loco down for good.

Winner: Nick Wayne

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)