Ring Of Honor is back tonight.

ROH On HonorClub airs a special Friday night show at 8/7c this evening, as episode 173 takes place tonight.

Hook vs Nick Comoroto

Comoroto outsizes Hook by about 3:1, so it was interesting to see Hook be the one to beg off the code of honor. Comoroto sent hook to the ropes but he exploded off of them with a flurry of strikes. Comoroto suplexed him across the ring about it.

Comorotoa military pressed Hook, but then Hook relied on his technical skills and hit him with a takedown. That seemed to confuse the big man and Hook actually managed to suplex him.

Hook hit a running Senton and went for a cover, but Comoroto kicked out. Hook went for Redrum, but Comoroto threw him off and then picked him up for a butterfly suplex. He followed that with a running power slam for a two count.

Comorota missed on a Senton, allowing Hook to put on the Redrum sleeper. Comoroto had to tap out.

Match Result: Hook defeated Nick Comoroto

BEEF & The Premier Athletes (Ariya Daivari & Tony Nese) (w/Mark Sterling & Stori Denali) vs Aaron Dallas, Keagan Garland & LJ Cleary

After a brief recap package about The Premier Athletes drafting BEEF to “Wwhip him into shape” their opponents entered to the classic “Too Cool” music that Garland’s father used in his role as Attitude Era mainstay Scotty 2 Hotty.

Beef kicked things off against Garland with a tie up. Beef does look like he’s lost a little weight under the Athlete’s regime but still had a significant size advantage over Garland.

In spite of that, Garland got him into the corner for a triple team from Cleary and Dallas. Cleary caught a clothesline through the ropes from Daivari who tagged in to help Beef double team him. Then Nese took his turn.

Nese hit a kick on Clearly and gave him to Daivari for a double team and Beef begged for a tag. They gave it to him and he hit a huge splash on the prone Cleary to get the pin and victory.

Match Result: BEEF & The Premier Athletes defeated Aaron Dallas, Keagan Garland & LJ Cleary

Hyan & Maya World vs Robyn Renegade & Trish Adora (w/Christyan XO)

Adora and Hyan started things off with a shove and a waist lock. Hyan suplexed Adora and then caught her in a gator roll. World kept control and Adora rolled out to regroup with Renegade. That left them open for dual baseball slides from Hyan and World.

Adora was still legal as Hyan and World dragged her back into the ring and traded cannonballs and uppercuts in the corner. Renegade got a tag in and threw her elbow pad at Adora for taking so long. World immediately took her down with a hurricanrana and tagged in Hyan for what was supposed to be a double backdrop, but Adora countered with some face kicks.

Adora kicked Hyan in the back and stretched her arms behind her. Renegade came in to help by stomping on Hyan’s hands. Adora made the cover but Hyan kicked out at two.

Hyan made a hot tag to World who took out Adora and Renegade with a split-legged dropkick from the top. World went for a casadora and a double stomp on Renegade to get a two count. Adora tried to grab her ankle, but World shoved her off and hit a second rope moonsault for another two count.

All four were in the ring and renegade took out World and Hyan took out Adora leaving Hyan and Renegade to brawl. Adora grabbed Hyan in a stalling suplex and Renegade hit a superkick to add insult to suplex.

World came back with a discus forearm into a suplex followed by a shining wizard on Renegade. That was all she could handle and World made the cover to win the match.

Match Result: Hyan & Maya World defeated Robyn Renegade & Trish Adora

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(H/T: Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)