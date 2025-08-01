ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

-Ian and Caprice start the show by running down what’s on the show, including Bandido vs Adam Priest for the ROH Title, which is your main event. Ian and Caprice are wearing their invisibility cloaks at ringside for this show.

The Conglomeration (NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Tomohiro Ishii & Hologram) vs. MxM Collection (w/ Johnny TV)

Ishii and Hologram ran wild on Mansoor early and did a double drop toehold to Mason when he tried to get involved and dropped Mason on top of his partner. MxM got the heat on Ishii when they bullied him into the corner and then TV yanked Hologram off the apron. Hologram got the hot tag and ran wild on MxM. The crowd got into Hologram’s comeback, including backflipping out of the ring and giving TV a headscissors takeover and a Suicide Dive out the other side of the ring to Mason. The expected 4-way broke out and Ishii gave Mason an assisted Brainbuster. Hologram pinned Mansoor with a 450 Splash.

Match Result: The Conglomeration defeated MxM Collection

-We got a video package recapping Athena vs Alex Windsor from Collision last week.

Gringo Loco vs. Jon Cruz

This was a match won by Gringo Loco. There’s nothing else to say about the actual wrestling.

Cruz was upset that the fans cheered for Gringo and not him. It evolved into them standing on the ropes on opposite sides of the ring and trying to cheerlead the crowd. Loco won with a Split Legged Moonsault.

Match Result: Gringo Loco defeated Jon Cruz

Blake Christian (w/ Lee Johnson) vs. Jimmy Jacobs

Jacobs went for Sliced Bread, but Christian got out of it, hit a pair of superkicks and a rolling Spiccoli Driver for a near fall. Christian tapped him with Vanilla Choke Zero. After the match, Christian looked into the camera and challenged Bandido.

Match Result: Blake Christian submitted Jimmy Jacobs

-Paul Walter Hauser was on something called the No Contest Wrestling Podcast and was upset because at the Revolution Zero Hour show in March, QT Marshall threw something alcoholic on him. Paul was mad because he’s been sober for three years and now he wants a match with QT. Not sure why it took Paul 5 months to get upset about this, but here we are.

Xelhua vs. Virus in a Pure Rules match

Xelhua used a double underhook submission that he turned into a pinning attempt. Virus used a reverse Figure Four and Xelhua grabbed the ropes five minutes into the match for his first rope break. Xelhua broke out a Cloverleaf Stretch, which was quite impressive, but Virus got the ropes. Virus used the Vertebreaker and Xelhua half kicked out/half got his foot on the rope, so it counted as a rope break. Virus submitted to the Shoelace submission.

Match Result: Xelhua submitted Virus

-They plugged Dustin Rhodes vs Kyle Fletcher for the TNT Title on Collision.

ROH World Champion Bandido defends against Adam Priest

Priest came out with The Workhorsemen, but sent them to the back before the match began. Bandido has double duty tonight, as he teams with Brody King to take on GOA in the Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament on Collision.

The Code of Honor was sort of adhered to, as Priest hit a forearm to Bandido to get the match started after the handshake. Bandido held Priest up for a delayed vertical suplex and even though he is tri-lingual (English, Spanish and Japanese), he let the crowd chant in whatever language they preferred. Priest hit a well timed dropkick to Bandido’s back as he came off the middle rope with a springboard move. The crowd chanted loudly for Bandido, proving that if you give these fans good stuff on ROH, they will react even if they’re there for Dynamite or Collision. Bandido rolled through on a Frog Splash attempt and took a backbreaker from Priest. Bandido had done the Eddie Guerrero shimmy, so Priest went for the Three Amigos, but Bandido reversed the third suplex and hit one of his own. Priest clipped the knee and slapped on a Half Crab, but Bandido got the ropes and then the champ retained with a Frog Splash.

Match Result: ROH World Champion Bandido defeated Adam Priest to retain the championship

