Ring Of Honor Wrestling is back tonight.

The Thursday, July 23, 2026 episode of ROH on HonorClub begins at 8/7c.

ROH HonorClub TV begins with a video package on the impressive 2-year Pure Title reign of Lee Moriarty and brings up his first title defense to kick off this reign, the same man he faces tonight, Angelico.

Lee Moriarty vs. Angelico for the ROH Pure Title

Both men show they have early counters ready for everything the other threw their way. Moriarty escaping a Full Nelson into a Cravat, which Angelico countered into a head scissors and wrist lock. Leaping kip-up into a counter from Moriarty, who struck a pose mid-submission for good measure. Exchange of leg sweeps lead to the stalemate, with Angelico doing his signature dance. Angelico briefly got almost a Spladle submission into an ankle lock, forcing Moriarty to use his first rope break. Moriarty pump faked a Texas Cloverleaf into the Border City Stretch, as Angelico used his first rope break as well. Angelico got a quick leg submission, which Moriarty countered by going right back to the wrist, snapping at the fingers for good measure, as Angelico used rope break number two. Angelico fought off a gut-wrench, trapped both legs and picked Moriarty up into a standing stack submission. Moriarty rolled through into a Bald Eagle Stretch, forcing Angelico to burn his third and final rope break around 10-minutes into the match.

Angelico wastes no time trapping the arm and hooking a Half Crab at the same time, as Moriarty used his only free limb to use his second rope break. Gator Roll back to his feet, transitioned to a Triangle, which Angelico reversed into a step-over hammerlock, resulting in Moriarty using his third and final rope break. Ian Riccaboni said it’s not often in this title reign that Moriarty has had to use all three breaks. Both men pick up the pace with quick pin attempts, as Angelico rolled through a suplex into a cradle for two. Moriarty slipped through the legs, whiffed getting his feet on the ropes, so he switched to the Border City Stretch and Angelico tapped.

Match Result: Lee Moriarty defeated Angelico to retain the ROH Pure Title

-Lexy Nair is backstage with ROH Champion Bandido & Nick Wayne, as the World Title match for Death Before Dishonor is official, Bandido will defend against Wayne. He scolded Nair for not giving him a proper introduction, while Bandido said it’s nothing without Honor, as he’s been World Champion for over 400 days. Wayne said talent wins titles, not honor, as he’s going to set the record of becoming the youngest ROH Champion of all time. Bandido said fine, Wayne gets his shot, he calls himself The Prodigy, Bandido will show him why he’s The Most Wanted. Wayne told him to keep his head on a swivel.

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(H/T: Ryan Howard and F4WOnline.com)