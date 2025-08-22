ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

CMLL World Trios Title Match: El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Neon) (c) vs Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Volador Jr.)

Hook it to my veins! El Sky Team would have to be the favorite here, especially when judging by crowd excitement (and music selection!). Volador and Mistico have allegedly wrestled each other over 600 times. That’s crazy!

Rugido and Neon paired up first with a quick exchange of wrist and other such locks. Dorada and Magnus tagged in with Magnus getting a big spin on Dorada before being sent out of the ring on the rebound. Volador tagged in for a frustrated Magnus.

Mistico sent him to the mat with some high kicks, sending Volador packing. Magnus took out Neon on the outside and then Magnus, Volador and Rugido triple teamed Mistico. Dorada tried to help but ended up taking the place of Mistico in the triple beatdown.

Mistico and Neon came in with stereo springboard headscissors and Dorada added one of his own for good measure. Then a triple dive to get everyone out of the ring.

Once the dust had settled, Mistico and Magnus were legal. Magnus popped up Mistico who reveresed it with some help from Dorada. Dorada then tagged in to take on Volador ending a great chain with a hurricanrana.

Mistico tagged in to take on Magnus, who cheap shotted him with a punch from behind. That brought in Dorada and Neon and a brawl ensued leaving all six men laying. Magnus and Mistico got up first and climbed the turnbuckles for Mistico to land a C4.

Neon caught Rugido and Dorada countered a spin from Magnus. Mistico and Dorada grabbed Rugido and Magnus and put them in a double leg stretch. Neon then hit a triangle moonsault wristlock takedown I(that’s what Riccaboni called it) and Dorada hit a shooting star press. Mistico locked in LA Mistica on Rugido and he tapped out, leaving those belts with the champions!

Match Result: El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Neon) defeated Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Volador Jr.)

Good match but there should be a law preventing luchadores on the same team from dressing alike.

Blake Christian (w/Lee Johnson) vs BEEF

If you don’t remember BEEF, he’s the “cousin” of either Anthony Henry, or JD Drake. He filled in for one of them in the Workhorsemen. His thing is that he gets over excited and can’t be stopped. Really. Christian is, as always, one of the grumpiest and best dressed in ROH.

The two locked up and the much more agile Christian found himself up against a wall of, well, BEEF. Christian tried hard to get the bigger man off his feet, but BEEF was able to take just about anything that was dished out, including interference from Johnson.

Christian tried to meet BEEF’s brawling style in the middle with some punches in the corner. He then climbed the ropes and literally sauntered on them until BEEF pulled him down. BEEF started with the punches, but Christian was able to hit a high lariat and send him down in the middle of the ring.

Christian then kicked BEEF a lot, but kept checking his shoes for stains, so I assume BEEF is quite greasy,

BEEF started punching the gut of Christian, but fell to a drop kick to the knee. Christian then choked BEEF with the ropes. Christian went for a springboard, but BEEF met him with some jabs, a cartwheel and dropkick, in that order.

Johnson caused a distraction allowing Christian to hit a spear on the ring apron (the beefiest part of the ring!) followed by a second, before throwing BEEF back into the ring. Christian hit a 450 stomp and Vanilla Choke Zero, forcing BEEF to tap out.

Match Result: Blake Christian defeated BEEF

After the match, Christian attacked BEEF, nailing a top rope stomp spicolli driver with the help of Johnson.

Fun match, what I like about a lot of ROH matches is that they are timed very well. Each match feels like a natural and appropriate length.

-Backstage, QT Marshall reminded us that he and Paul Walter Hauser will have a Fight Without Honor at Death Before Dishonor. Neat. I guess.

The Beast Mortos (w/Dralistico & Rush) vs AR Fox

Fox won $50k last month. I don’t know about you, but I’d take a few months off, or at least carry it around in a sack with a dollar sign on it. Anyway, Mortos is an unstoppabale monster from the depths of the nether realm.

Mortos charged out of the gate, but Fox matrix-ed it and was able to dodge. That continued for a bit, Mortos would charge, Fox would get out of the way. On the last one, Mortos exited the ring and Fos dove over the top rope onto him.

Back in the ring, Mortos hit a big death valley driver and followed it with a flapjack. Mortos set Fox up in the corner and hita. few back elbows to get a two count. Dralistico made a bunch of noise on the outside while Rush stalked around approvingly.

Mortos pulled Fox to the ring apron for another driver, but Fox got out of it and pulled him back into the ring over the top rope. He then delivered a double stomp to Mortos’ middle followed by a moonsault onto Mortos on the outside.

Fox then hit a swanton from the top rope inside the ring, but Mortos kicked out at two. Fox tried to get Mortos up in ta direman’s carry, but Mortos reversed it and crushed him for a two count. Mortos picked up Fox who flipped over and charged, but Mortos hit him with a big boot.

Fox finally got Mortos up for a fireman’s carry and death valley driver, but Mortos responded with a spiked powerbomb and that was in for AR Fox.

Match Result: The Beast Mortos defeated AR Fox

After the match, Rush and Dralistico joined Mortos in the ring for a beatdown on Fox. Sadly, no one came to help Fox and LFI celebrated in the ring.

-The Workhorsemen then came down to the ring. Drake grabbed a mic saying that they hard a match with the Trios Champions (The Von Erichs and Dustin Rhodes), but they will have to forefit since Dustin Rhodes is out of action. The Von Erichs then came to the ring.

Ross said that they had a new partner (and I guess new champion?) and called down… Sammy Guevara! One half of the ROH Tag Champions, also with Dustin Rhodes.

The Workhorsemen (JD drake, Anthony Henry & Adam Priest) vs ROH Trios Champions The Von Erichs (Marshall and Ross) and Sammy Guevara

With not a word about if the titles were on the line or not, the match started with Guevara and Priest. Quickly Marshall was tagged in and took over with a slam to Priest. Ross tagged in to take a turn and Priest sent him to the ropes, where Henry kicked him in the back. That started a brawl of all six men.

When things settled down, Ross and Priest were the legal men and Priest blocked a splash in ther voner and tagged in Henry. He dragged Ross to his team’s corner, isolating him from Marshall and Guevara for a triple team.

Ross battled out of it with a huge dropkick to the head of Priest, which brought in Henry to stomp on Ross. Drake came in and he and Henry had a miscommunication and knocked noggins. Guevara then hit a splash on Henry and Drake, causing another melee.

Priest and Guevara ended up legal and Guevara hit a big cutter for a two count. Henry tagged in and caught Guevara with an elbow, followed by a slam from Drake and a flying elbow from Priest. They dragged Guevara up to the entrance ramp and Guevara hit a double cutter and a drop kick, dispatching the Workhorsemen.

Priest and Guevara headed back to the ring, but Guevara got a hot tag to Marshall who began cleaning house. Marshall caught Priest in a crossbody and hit a Claw slam followed by a Claw Classic on Priest to get the win.

Match Result: The Von Erichs & Sammy Guevara defeated The Workhorsemen and Adam Priest

I was so upset when Rhodes got hurt, but I’m very glad they are working towards doing something with the ROH titles that he held.

Trish Adora vs Janai Kai

Adora and Kai locked up after the usual Shane Taylor Promotions entrance. Kai kept pace with Adora through the opening minutes, but Adora soon wrestled her to the mat. Kai responded with a series of kicks and a pin attempt.

Adora swept the leg of Kai (yeah, that happened), and began stomping her knee, keeping her off her feet. Adora hit a DDT on Kai’s ankle, that was in a brace of some kind.

Adora did the split-legged squash/stretch that has been devastating recently, but Kai remained in the match and came back with a twisting slam on Adora. She left herself open for a backbreaker though and Adora obliged.

Kai hit a big kick to the back followed by a waistlock slam for a two-count. Adora responded with a German suplex and Lariat Tubman to put Kai on the mat for three,

Match Result: Trish Adora defeated Janai Kai

That was fun! Kai may actually be made of spaghetti.

-Backstage the Von Erich’s and Guevara discussed how Guevara should wrestle with them at Death Before Dishonor. Guevara thanked them and said he has a spot to fill too. Marshall said that either one of them would stand in and help him defend the Tag Titles. Then they left. So I guess the three of them are ROH Trios AND Tag Team Champions?

-Next, a promo aired featuring Bandido beating up cowboys a the Silver Dollar Saloon. It had no purpose other than it existed and I’m thankful for it.

Hechicero (w/Don Callis) vs Jay Lethal

Speaking of Bandido, he is facing Hechicero at Death Before Dishonor for the ROH World Title, so Hechicero gerts this warm-up match with former ROH World Champion, Jay Lethal. I love it when everything works together like that.

Hechcero grabbed a waistlock on Lethal to open things up. Lethal reversed it into a wristlock and the two took a second to reset.

Lethal came out swinging with an armdrag and dropkick, sending Hechicero out of the ring. Lethal dragged him back in and got a two count, but Hechicero was far from done. He grabbed Lethal’s ankle in mid air and slammed him to the mat, following that with a healthy dose of kicks and stomps.

Callis looked pleased at ringside as Hechicero put a headlock on Lethal. Lethal roilled out of it and tried a few flash pin strategies,but two-counts all around. Hechicero got tired of this and hit a DDT, showing he was in full control. Callis choked Lethal at ringside, causing the Ref to eject him.

Hechicero, foreced to wrestle without his muse, went to trading jabs with Lethal. Lethal hit him with a crossbody and tried a fireman’s carry but Hechicero wriggled out of it. Lethal went up top for an elbow, but Hechicero got his feet up. Lethal saw it coming and avoided the reversal, hitting a lethal combination instead.

Lethal tried to get a Lethal Injection in, but Hechicero stopped him. Hechicero hit a sunset flip and locked in a grapevine, stretching Lethal until the Ref was forced to call it.

Match Result: Hechicero defeated Jay Lethal

