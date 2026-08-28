Ring of Honor is back on HonorClub tonight.

The August 27 episode of ROH TV aired at 8/7c on HonorClub.

ROH HonorClub TV begins with comments from ROH World Champion Bandido after successfully defending his title at Death Before Dishonor PPV. He said some people in Mexico are talking bad things about this title, saying it means nothing, others are saying he should leave this belt for something else. Bandido said this belt means the people, la raza, his family, he wants to be World Champion one day more each day. He doesn’t care if he has to beat people like Chris Jericho again or people from Mexico, Bandido will remain ROH World Champion.

Ian Riccaboni & Caprice Coleman welcome us ringside before we get a highlight package of the Death Before Dishonor PPV, featuring The Lethal Twist winning the Six-Man Titles and Action Andretti defeating Lio Rush to claim the TV Title, with help from The Opps. We go backstage to ROH Women’s Champion Athena saying when it comes to her and her forever title, no one will beat her, regardless of international or hometown heroes. When you step in the ring with Athena, they’re going to get broken. The longest reigning champion in ROH history and modern history, as every time the fans boo, she’ll break another porcelain hussy. It’s about time you get over it; she’s the ROH Forever Champion.

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Lacey Lane in a ROH Women’s Pure Title Proving Ground Match

Early escapes from Purrazzo, but Lane is relentless on the attack, leading to an early stalemate. Pace picks up, until Purrazzo boots Lane to the outside, misses a baseball slide, Lane tries to force Purrazzo to give chase and suckers her back inside with a springboard low dropkick. Cazadora into a superkick gets a near fall for Lane, as she starts targeting the left leg of Purrazzo, locking in a rolling death lock, forcing Purrazzo uses her first rope break. Lane back on the attack, until Purrazzo responds with a nasty high stack powerbomb for two, but sinks in a Fujiwara Armbar off the kick-out. Lane spun out of an Irish whip and spiked Purrazzo with a running DVD into the corner. Running hip attack and thrust kick connects, only Purrazzo throws a desperation pump kick for the double down.

Lane tried going back to the leg, but Purrazzo was ready, stomping down on the arm in the corner, leading to a Russian leg sweep and back to the Fujiwara Armbar. Lane escaped, as both trade thrust/pump kicks, until Purrazzo rolls through a scramble into a release German. Exploder Suplex planted Lane and puts her down for the count.

Match Result: Deonna Purrazzo defeated Lacey Lane

-Earlier today, Action Andretti cut a promo backstage on being hungrier than ever, foot to the pedal and the most dangerous man in Ring of Honor now that he’s the TV Champion. Speaking of dangerous, HOOK & Anthony Bowens walk in and shake hands with him, as Katsuyori Shibata just gives a nod and walks off. Andretti said it looks like it’s time to get to work.

ROH TV Champion Action Andretti vs. Boom Harden

Andretti did adhere to the Code of Honor, but clobbered Harden from behind. Harden floated over a suplex, missed a charge and ate a handspring kick off the apron, leading to a Tope by Andretti. Back inside, Andretti rolled through a springboard 450, popped Harden with a pump kick, did the deal with a Falcon Arrow and posed for the crowd. Harden connects with a jawbreaker, but Andretti was there to meet him with a combo of strikes and Lights, Camera, Action for the quick win.

As Andretti was making his way up the aisle, The Rascalz music hit and they all look at the TV Title, so we have three potential challengers down the line.

Match Result: Action Andretti defeated Boom Harden

-Promo from Dark Order is shown, as Evil Uno said it’s a dark and winding road, but it’s time to bury the past. A few weeks ago, Preston Vance was kicked out of The Frat House and seemingly rejoined Dark Order, as Uno & Alex Reynolds accepted him back, while a returning John Silver refuses to join the welcoming committee, bringing up what Vance did in the past to them and also Brodie Lee Jr. Which, if you forgot, he ripped off his 10 mask and threw it down at a heartbroken -1, which happened I think about 3 years ago or so.

The Beast Mortos (w/Sammy Guevara) vs. Rob Vegas

Vegas of all people refused the Code of Honor, so Mortos mowed him down with a lightning quick pop-up Samoan Drop for the win. Should’ve shaken that hand or hoof of Mortos, Vegas.

Match Result: The Beast Mortos defeated Rob Vegas

Caprice Coleman Chops It Up with Bryan Keith

Keith said time is money, but he respects Coleman, so he’s happy to be here. Coleman brings up Keith getting his start in Texas, as Keith said it’s a place where the best wrestlers become part of the business, like Stan Hansen & Terry Funk. Keith sees himself in that group, as a flame can be a slow burn, he tore up the indies during Covid and brought that same energy in Ring of Honor. There’s no bounty Keith isn’t willing to collect and mentions Samoa Joe & Christopher Daniels, looking to cement himself among those same names. Coleman says if you master Texas wrestling, you master pro wrestling. Keith said it’s Texas Strong Style, willing to do whatever it takes to collect. Coleman asks what made him decide on becoming a Bounty Hunter? Keith said it’s not in you, it’s on you, although he bleeds Texas, above all, he’s here to represent that Texas if here to stay and ain’t no bounty he’s not willing to collect. This was a good vignette for Keith, who hopefully can find his footing on the ROH roster after Big Bill headed back to WWE to constantly beat up poor Je’Von Evans.

Don Callis Family (Brian Cage & RPG Vice (Rocky Romero & Trent Beretta) w/Lance Archer) vs. Joey Martinez, Kiran Grey & Oxx Adams

RPG Vice were introduced as Japanese Legends and Beretta thanks Don Callis for setting them up for an easy win and calls out Mistico, Mascara Dorada & Sky Flight, who he said they embarrassed at Death Before Dishonor (they lost that match by the way). Beretta tried to be a big man and impose his size on Grey, who easily dispatched Beretta outside, so here comes Cage to steamroll Grey with a Spicolli Driver. Martinez ran right into a pop-up powerbomb, until Adams stepped over the top and towers over Cage. Adams wanted a chokeslam, but Cage powered out, hit a thrust kick and discus lariat. F-5 planted Adams, as RPG Vice jump in for the Forever corner strikes. Release German launched Adams to the floor, as Romero took the referee, allowing Archer to chokeslam Grey on the apron. Martinez tried to make the save, but ate a right hand for his troubles. Grey was thrown back in to the feet of Beretta, who again nearly got rolled up, so he quickly hit a Half and Half as Romero ran in with a Sliced Bread. Beretta hit a Sexy Chuckie Knee and RPG Vice hit Strong Zero, as Cage chucked Martinez to the floor onto Adams for the easy win. Post-match, Romero told the camera they’re coming for the ROH Tag Team Titles.

Match Result: Don Callis Family defeated Joey Martinez, Kiran Grey & Oxx Adams when Beretta pinned Grey

-Sammy Guevara is backstage with The Beast Mortos saying everyone’s favorite pillar is going to talk (remember when folks called him that?). He’s wearing shades because the future is too bright for them, every great destination is with LFI, which is why they’re getting back their ROH Tag Team Titles. That’s not the only title they’re going after, next week, Mortos challenges for the ROH World Title. Mortos gives some intense roars into the camera and we’re told Bandido has yet to accept.

ROH Women’s TV Champion Red Velvet & Zayda Steel vs. Vertvixen & Viva Van

Van & Steel shake hands and hug, as Van tried to hug her into the ropes and attack, but Steel was ready with a Stunner. Quick tag to Velvet, who hits her charging double knees in the ropes before stirring it up. Van rose up, blocked a boot and hit a Dragon Screw, tagging in Vertvixen, who fired off chops and locomotion corner splashes. Pump kick clips Velvet, as a double suplex planted Velvet for a Van near fall. Steel in to help even the numbers, sends Vertvixen to the outside, as Velvet decks Van with a spin kick. Steel made the tag, but went after Vertvixen on the apron, allowing Van to connect on a spin kick of her own. Velvet took out Vertvixen with a Tope, while Steel spiked Van with a spinning Killswitch for the victory.

Match Result: Red Velvet & Zayda Steel defeated Vertvixen & Viva Van when Steel pinned Van

-The Lethal Twist are backstage, as Jay Lethal calls himself Ring of Honor royalty after capturing every title possible in ROH, he’s on a mountain of his own. Lethal said he hit the triple to complete the cycle. Lee Johnson was impressed, as Blake Christian said this is the new norm, The Lethal Twist are dripping in gold, they aren’t just starting here, it’s just the beginning. They’re not asking, they’re demanding that.

Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson & Ace Austin) vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari w/Mark Sterling, Stori Denali & Beef)

Sterling is rocking a neck brace to go along with his brace on his arm, following one of the gnarliest neck bumps off the apron last week. Robinson & Daivari start fast, with Robinson connecting on a hip toss, atomic drop, Russian leg sweep and standing Frog Splash for a near fall. I should point out Riccaboni & Coleman make a Houdini “Friends” reference that should not go unnoticed. Austin tags in, but gets pulled back to the wrong corner by his hair, allowing Nese to take control and mow Austin down with a shoulder block. Opting to pose was a bad idea, as Austin got a drop toe hold, low kick and standing dropkick. Nese was able to get a cheap shot and isolate Austin in their corner, until Austin floated over a back suplex into a hot tag to Robinson, who mimicked peeing on Nese before rattling off some jabs.

Nese made a blind tag to Daivari who mowed over Robinson with a charging clothesline. Daivari cut off a tag attempt and spiked Robinson with a Hammerlock DDT before grabbing the carpet. Looking for a Carpet Ride Splash, but Robinson moved and Daivari crashed and burned. Tag by Austin & Nese, as it’s Austin who ran wild, clipping Daivari with a Parkor Kick and planting Nese with a spinning back suplex and standing guillotine legdrop. Daivari was caught on the second rope, as Austin put both Nese & Daivari on his shoulders, did a squat into a Samoan Drop onto both. Sterling jumped on the apron to run distraction, but ate a dropkick off the apron. The distraction allowed a roll-up from Nese for two, but Austin answered with a standing Skull Crusher stomp. Robinson back in to wipe out Daivari with a scissors kick, but Nese helped his partner regain control. The Athletes looked for a double team, but Daivari was sent packing by Robinson, Austin decked Nese with a comeback kick, Robinson blasted him with a Left Hand of God and Austin got the win with The Fold.

Match Result: Bang Bang Gang defeated Premier Athletes when Austin pinned Nese

(H/T: Ryan Howard and F4WOnline)