ROH on HonorClub starts … NOW!

Lance Archer vs BEEF

The latest in the Lance Archer Kills The ROH Universe multi-issue event, featuring BEEF. BEEF made his shocking and memorable surprise return in a match I think he lost. No word on if he’s still Anthony Henry’s cousin.

BEEF offered his hand for a code of honor, but that’s not how Archer rolls. BEEF tried a fist to the face instead, but Archer caught in in midair and sent him to the corner for some big splashing elbows. Archer followed it up with a big side slam.

BEEF is not a small man, but Archer treated him like Rey Mysterio taking on Kevin Nash. He threw BEEF around thing ring, including a reverse DDT off the ropes that looked really gnarly. BEEF did his best to get some offense in, but Archer chopped him to hell and back every time.

Archer overwhelmed BEEF with quick throws and clubbing blows. Beef got a few jabs in, but barely knocked Archer off his feet. BEEF managed to land a springboard crossbody, but it resulted in just a one-count.

Archer goozled BEEF and landed a big slam, but BEEF, to his credit, kicked out. BEEF went up top, but Archer scaled the ropes and hit a big knee. That allowed Archer to hit a blackout and get the three count.

Match Result: Lance Archer defeated BEEF

I like watching Archer squash guys as much as the next person, but we are approaching Satnam Singh territory where the lack of competition is making him a little less interesting.

-Footage from a RevPro event featuring ROH Women’s Champion Athena was shown. Athena was verbally abusing the crowd, promising to kick Mina Shirakowa’s butt at Death Before Dishonor. Billie Starkz tombstoned Athena’s opponent on the ROH Title belt while the crowd booed. Athea decided that the booing meant that they needed to set a bigger example and she and Starkz set her up to get her arm broken, when Shirakowa arrived with a Kendo stick. She wailed on Starkz while Athena turned tail.

Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV, Mansoor & Mason Madden) vs Allysin Kay

Valkyrie and her entourage entered in coats big enough to make late-90’s Triple H say “Wow, those are big coats.” Tips were touched and poses were struck.

Valkyrie charged Kay off the bell, but Kay dodged it and whipped her into the corner. Kay threw Valkyrie against the ropes and she used them to get out of the ring for a reset. Back in the ring, Valkyrie laid out Kay with a mid-torso lariat.

Valkyrie tossed Kay out of the ring, giving her a chance to make out with TV. She then threw Kay back in the ring and started delivering chops, followed by a big lariat. Kay fought back though with some chops of her own, finishing up with a kick to the back of the head and a German suplex.

Valkyrie turned up the juice though with some quick stomps and then Madden and TV got up on the apron for a distraction. That allowed Valkyrie to hit Shania Pain and that was it.

Match Result: Taya Valkyrie defeated Allysin Kay

After the match, Mansoor grabbed a mic and asked the “mutant” crowd to give it up for Valkyrie. From there, Mansoor said that every wrestler in the back is to scared to answer their open challenge. So MxMxTV will be using the remaining time in the broadcast to pose. All of it.

Suddenly though, the Dark Order appeared, in even better coats. Evil Uno, John Silver and Alexs Reynolds wandered down to the ring and made it known that they would be answering the open challenge.

MxMxTV (Johnny TV, Mansoor & Mason Madden) (w/Taya Valkyrie) vs The Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver and Alex Reynolds)

The impromptu match began with Uno vs Mansoor but quickly deteriorated into a 3-on-3 brawl with a lot of posing. The Order hit a double leg sweep on Mansoor, setting him up in the corner for three spashes.

Uno and Silver were pulled out of the ring by TV and Madden and Reynolds tried to dive through the ropes, but was caugh midair by the massive Madden. They beat up Reynolds, with TV using Valkyrie as a weapon and powerbombing her onto Reynolds on the barricade.

Back in the ring, Madden spent some time dragging Reynolds to his feet, then smacking him back down. Valkyrie and TV continued making out.

Mansoor tagged in, but Reynolds finally got some offense in and tried his darnedest to get a hot tag to someone to Uno or Silver. TV tagged in and crushed Reynold’s face with a shining wizard. Silver jumped in to break the count up.

Reynolds hit a springboard clothesline, finally getting the hot tag to Uno. Uno cleared the ring with a series of corner splashes, including stacking up all three members of MxMxTV for a big one. Uno then hit a DDT on Mansoor for a two count.

TV and Mansoor tried some stereo moves on Reynolds and Uno and when Madden interfered, some triple stereo kicks. Silver was the legal man as the Order went to finish off Mansoor. Madden pulled Silver out though and TV took out Uno and Reynolds.

Silver got MAdden off his feet and hit a suplex on the march larger man. Silver got MAdden up in a torture rack, but Mansoor hit a low blow out of view of the ref. MxMxTV then hit a centerfold on Silver and got the pin.

Match Result: MxMxTV defeated The Dark Order

Spanish Announce Project (Angelico & Serpentico) vs Stephen Wolf & Danny Orion

Angelico started off against Wolf who fell victim to Angelico’s smooth and gel-like style. Wolf managed a wristlock, but Angelico dragged him over and swept the leg into an Armbar. He dragged Wolf to the corner and tagged in Serpentico.

Angeilco used Serpentico as a weapon, slamming him onto Wolf. Wolf staggered up and tagged in Orion, who had a fast exchange with Serpentico, that included a big double stomp. Serpentico found himself cut off from Angelico as Wolf tagged back in and hit an Irish Whip into the corner.

Wolf started to gt cocky, posing and working the crowd after an elbow. Orion tagged in and got Serpentico into a torture rack and then thew him onto the top rope. Wolf tagged back in and stomped the smaller Serpentico repeatedly.

Serpentico finally got a diving flatliner on Wolf, allowing him to get the tag to Angelico. Angelico roared in and cleaned house, sending Orion to his knees, then jumping off of him to clothesline Wolf. Angelico hit a back suplex for a pin, but Wolf broke it up.

Orion and Wolf double teamed Angelico, but he was able to wriggle is way around it, sending Wolf to the outside, where Serpentico took him out with a dive. Orion tried and handspring, but Angelico caugh him in a grapevine and that was it. Orion tapped out.

Match Result: Spanish Announce Project defeated Stephen Wolf & Danny Orion

-Next, QTV returned as QT Marshall ran down Paul Walter Hauser while Aaron Solo hung out. Also, Harley Cameron was there and that made it the best segment in the show. Anyway, MArshall and Hauser will have a Fight Without Honor at Death Before Dishonor.

Okumura vs Stigma

Fun Fact: Okomura is 53 years young, debuting on New Years Eve 1994. He debuted in ROH 2016 but has never won a singles match under the Ring of Honor Banner. Stigma is a total lightweight, meaning he is the current CMLL World Lightweight champion.

The two locked up off the top, with Stigma getting the first wristlock. Okumura reversed it and threw him off, leading to a reset. Stigma dug into his bag of luchadore tricks and managed to get Okumura off his feet for a few seconds with a flurry of moves.

Okumura powered back though, exploding from the mat, but Stigma hit a hurricanrana, sending him to the outside. Stigma dove out after him and hit a flying tackle from the ring apron (the hardest part of the ring!).

Stigma threw Okumura back into the ring and went up top. He hit a stomp from the second rope and then went all the way to the top rope for a diving splash. Okumura kicked out at two.

Stigma sent Okumura into the corner, but Okumura turned the tables with a big suplex from the second rope. Okumura hit a falcon arrow for a two count and the chops began. They went back and forth until Stigma switched things up with a running kick.

Okumura then hit a Tower of London and managed to get the pin.

Match Result: Okumura defeated Stigma

-Almost as an after thought, it was announced that the World Six Man Titles and the Tag Titles have been declared vacant! At Death Before Dishonor, the Von Erichs will get a chance to win them back and Sammy Guevara and a mystery partner will battle the Outrunners for the ROH Tag Titles!

El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada, Mistico & Neon) vs Adam Priest & The WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake)

Priest has really caught fire these last few weeks and teaming him with Drake and Henry is a terrific idea. There’s a lot of trios suddenly forming and arriving in ROH so hopefully those Trios championships will get a workout.

Henry and Mistico locked up first in what was declared a Lucha rules match, meaning they didn’t need to make tags and a new man could enter as another left the ring. Henry got the jump on Mistico and Drake immediately came in for a double team.

Mistico took out both Henry and Drake as Dorada came in and hit a hurricanrana on Drake. Neon came in and took out Henry, leaving Priest for Mistico to land a huge twisting slam from the top rope. Sky Team went for a triple dive, but were cut off by their opponents.

Neon and Henry fought with Henry sending him out of the ring thanks to an assist by Priest. All three of them beat on Neon on the outside before Priest dragged him back into the ring, isolating him in the Workhorsemen’s corner.

Henry held Neon down as Drake jumped over the top rope in a modified senton. The thriple team continued in the corner, until Neon began getting some shots in on Drake. Drake grabbed Neon by the mask and drove him back into the corner though.

Priest and Drake attacked Mistico and Dorada in the corner, knocking them off the apron and leaving Neon even more prone to multi-person attacks. The match slowed a lot here, until Neon got a shotgun dropkick on Henry. Mistico and Dorada entered and tossed Priest and Henry out so Sky Team could hit their triple dive to the outside.

Mistico set Henry up in the ring for a big kick and pin attempt, but he kicked out at to. Mistico hit a snap slam, but Drake broke up the in. Dorada and Neon came in to take Drake and whip him against the ropes. The bigger man’s momentum allowed him to take out the luchadores.

Priest flew in and tried to get a pin on Mistico, but he kicked out at two. The men traded forearms and all six men started brawling in the ring. Everyone paired off, leaving Drake and Neon in the ring. Henry joined them, but he was sent back out and Sky Team took turns kicking Drake to the outside.

Mistico came in, but Priest tried to catch him looking and ended up with a superkick for his trouble. Dorada hit a huge splash fro the top rope, and Mistic locked a spinning armbar on Henry who was forced to tap out.

Match Result: El Sky Team defeated Adam Priest & The WorkHorsemen

After the match, Mistico grabbed a mic and said Viva Mexico before being attacked by a masked Luchadore who turned out to be none other than CMLL World Light Heavyweight Champion MJF! MJF said that he owned the USA and Mistico will never get a shot at his title before stomping off to close the show.

