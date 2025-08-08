ROH on HonorClub starts … NOW!

ROH World Title Proving Ground Match: Bandido [c] vs. Gringo Loco

Loco tried for a lockup off the top, but Bandido responded with punches. He followed that up with a big headscissor and then Loco caught him on a charge and sent him to the outside. Loco dove after Bandido and threw him back in the ring for a two count.

Loco started thumping Bandido with big fists and a sit-out powerbomb. Loco tried a pop-up powerbomb next, but Bandido turned it into a hurricanrana. Bandido put Loco up on the top turnbuckle, but Loco shoved him off, and hit a split legged twisting moonsault that was *mwah, Chefs kiss.

Ian Riccaboni casually mentioned here that Bandido will face Herchicero for the ROH title at Death Before Dishonor. Neato. Loco and Bandido found themselves on the top turnbuckle again and Loco hit a perfect reverse C4, but it only got a two count. Loco went back to the moonsault well, but Bandido dodged it and hit a crucifix driver, followed by a frog splash. The ref counted to three, dashing the hopes of Gringo Loco.

Winner: Bandido

Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh (w/Karen Jarrett) vs GPA & Hunter Holdcraft

Lethal started the match against Holdcraft. Hodlcraft managed to get some offense in on Lethal, grinding his knee into the back of Lethals head along the second rope. GPA tagged in after that and they isolated Lethal in the corner. They beat him up a bit and then much to their chagrin, Singh was tagged in.

GPA and Holdcraft didn’t bother with tags after that and I kinda agree. What’s the point? Singh manhandled them, chopping each man to death before tossing him into the opposite corner. Lethal popped in to hit a Lethal Injection on Hodlcraft. Singh Chokeslammed GPA.

Winners: Jay Lethal & Satnam Singh

Missa Kate and Lanie Luck vs. Athena and Billie Starkz

Starkz and Athena jumped their opponents off the Code of Honor, with Starks and Kate fighting in the ring and Athena throwing Luck into the barricades on the outside.

Athena climbed the ring and tagged in, bringing brutal shots to Kate. KAte shoved Athena into the corner, where Starkz got the blind tag. Luck put Starkz to the mat with a big boot and then a driver. Starkz hit a back breaker in retaliation and climbed the top turnbuckle. Luck beat her there though, and tried to hit a suplex, but Athena came in and pulled Luck off the ropes.

Starkz and Athena then put stereo submissions on Kate and Luck who tapped immediately.

Winners: Athena and Billie Starkz

Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Volador Jr.) vs. The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, Evil Uno & John Silver)

Reynolds kicked things off against Rugido while Volador and Magnus casually chatted in the corner. The two locked up and Rugido got Reynolds with an arm drag that set him back a step. Reynolds charged Rugido, but Rugido dodged. Reynolds went up top for a crossbody and a two count.

Magnus tagged in a dropped Reynolds with a hard shoulder. But when he turned around, Uno had tagged in and hit a big headscissors. Rugido and Volador jumped in and the three triple teamed Uno, while Reynolds and Silver were…

They put Uno on the top rope and took turns trying to take his mask off, but settled for stomping him in a tree of woe position instead. Uno reversed a bog boot from Magnus into a neckbreaker and tagged in Silver, who burst into the match with a flurry of kicks and energy.

Silver tried a pin, but Volador and Rugido broke it up and sent him to the outside. Reynolds bought some time and Silver came back, setting Magnus up in the corner for some charges from Uno. Reynolds joined them and they went to finish off Magnus, but Volador pulled Silver out of the ring.

Magnus hit a huge butterfly suplex on Uno, followed by a splash from Rugido and Voloador made the pin to get the win, much to Uno’s dismay.

Winners: Los Depredadores (Magnus, Rugido & Volador Jr.)

-Backstage QT Marshall cut a promo on Paul Walter Hauser regarding the slowest feud in wrestling history. You see, QT threw a drink on Hauser about 6 months ago which was quite offensive as Hauser is famously sober. Then nothing happened for a long, long time. However, Hauser is apparently still mad about it. So, Marshall invited Hauser to Ring of Honor next week to straighten things out.

El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada & Mistico) vs Blake Christian & Lee Johnson

Christian started things off against Dorada, feigning a lock up in favor of a punch in the gut. The speed was on then as they both flew around the ring, dodging and wriggling out of each other’s holds. Dorada finally landed a Pele kick and Christian was on the mat.

Mistico tagged in, but Christian wanted none of that and brought in Johnson. Johnson got in Mistico’s face, but Mistico was able to stay out of his hands as he dodged elbows and holds until finally landing a hurricanrana on Johnson. Mistico walked the ropes and nailed a whirlwind armdrag before tagging in Dorada.

Christian joined the fray, but the luchadores sent both Johnson and Christian to the outside. When they climbed back in, they hit stereo back elbows, sending Christian and Johnson back out. Mistico and Dorada dove out after them, nailing both men.

Back in the ring, Johnson hung Dorada up on the ropes. Christian got a blind tag and hit a guillotine legdrop, seinging him to the outside. Christian followed and tossed Dorada into the barricade before sending him back into the ring.

Christian dragged Dorada into the corner where he and Johnson took terms stomping and chopping him. Dorada double backflipped out of trouble, opening up Mistico to enter and hit a springboard elbow on Christian.

Dorada went up top, but missed on the stomp. Christian knocked Mistico out of the ring and then he and Johnson connected to powerbomb Dorada. Johnson tagged Christian back in, climbing the ropes. Dorada climbed up with him and hit a superrana off the top, but Christian landed on his feet!

Dorada seemed stunned and Johnson and Christian beat him down until Mistico arrived and took out both men. All four lay in the ring with only Dorada moving. Dorada got to his feet, but Christian hit a superkick to put him right back down.

Johnson and Christian double teamed Dorada until he sent Christian to the outside and dove over the top rope to take him out. Mistico locked in La Mistica on Johnson in the ring and Johnson had no choice but to tap out.

Winners: El Sky Team (Mascara Dorada & Mistico)

