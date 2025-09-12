This week’s Ring of Honor action comes to us from ACTION DEAN~!!!3 a co-production of Ring of Honor and ACTION Wrestling to honor the late Dean Rasmussen. Rasmussen was the founder of Death Valley Driver Video Review, an early wrestling message board that brought exposure to international stars and bizarre matches before such things became easily accessible on YouTube and the like. By all accounts, he was a wonderful guy who brought a lot of joy to wrestling fans everywhere, including a guy with some big ideas named Tony Khan. Dean passed away in 2023, but this now-annual tribute to him is always a great night of wrestling!

Best Two Out Of Three Falls Submissions Only Six Man Tag Team Match: Blue Panther, El Pantera & Virus vs. Dr. Cerebro, Hechicero & Xelhua

Pantera and Cerebro kicked things off with a more technical exchange than was expected in this lucadore match, buty it was pretty awesome none the less with Pantera working the wrist of Cerebro. Cerebro fought back and tagged in Xelhua, which summoned Blue Panther.

Panther had the much, much younger Xelhua in a headscissor but Xelhua flipped out. Panther responded with a brutal looking ankle stretch and then tagged in Virus, who went one on one with Hechicero. These two put a bit more speed into things, until Hechicero wrapped up Virus’ legs. Virus got out of it though and the two locked up again.

Hechicero kept trying to pin Virus, buyt the ref quickly reminded him that it was submissions only. Pantera tagged in and Hechicero slipped out and a brawl began at ringside. In the ring, Xelhua managed to get Virus to submit to a leg hold, getting the first submission for Team Hechicero.

Xelhua stayed in to face Pantera and was thrown around a bit before slipping out. That brought in Cerebro and Virus who again, kept trying to pin each other. Virus tagged in Panther and Hechicero entered to face the lucha legend.

Panther started a Bryan Danielson “yes” chant (which I’m sure geeked Danielson out big time) and Hechicero tried to get a lock on, but Panter reveresed it and Cerebro broke it up. Panther hit an arm drag and sent Hechicero out which brought Cerebro back in. Pantera took over and then Virus double teamed Cerebro with him.

Xelhua hit a crossbody from the top rope on both Pantera and Virus and the schmozz afterwards let to Panther putting Xelhua in a leg lock, forcing him to submit. That tied things up at 1-1, meaning the next submission would win the match.

Xelhua whiffed on a dropkick giving Virus a chance to get som offence in. Hechicero jumped in to beat up, well, everyone, and that left Hechicero and Virus as legal. They rolled around until Hechicero got a hold on but Pantera broke it up. Cerebro slapped an arm lock on him, but Panther clotheslined him out of it.

Xelhua and Pantera faced off, but at this point any time someone got a lock in, one of their teammates would break it up. Hechicero flew from the top rope onto Pantera and then sent Panther around the world. Hechicero locked in a reverse figure four on Virus, but Pantera broke it up.

Pantera and Cerebro locked up and Pantera had to get to the ropes to stay alive. Virus and Xelhua exchanged arm drags in and out of the ring, leaving Hechicero and Pantera in the ring to duke it out. Hechicero locked in a reverse cloverleaf on Pantera and moved it into a surfboard. Pantera held on as long as he could, but had to tap, giving the win to Team Hechicero.

Winners: Dr. Cerebro, Hechicero & Xelhua

Nicole Matthews vs. Billie Starkz

Matthews relied on her technical skills to get the early advantage with a double knee to the back death lock variation. Matthews switched to a front face lock and Starkz managed to created some space. Starkz started playing mind games, but Matthews put a stop to it. Starkz slapped her and the chops began.

Matthews had a bit more power than Starkz and tossed her into the corner for a few big kicks to the throat followed by a kneelift that left Starkz dazed and staggering. Starkz reversed a powerbomb attempt and flung Matthews head first into the turnbuckle.

Starkz took a little too long soaking in her sucess and Matthews came back with some big punches that were only stopped by and eye poke from Starkz. Matthews went up top for a missile dropkick that sent Starkz flying.

Matthews hit a brainbuster in the middle of the ring, but only got a two-count. Matthews went for a moonsault, but Starkz dodged it and hit a n electric chair-style driver, putting Matthews right on her head and getting the pin.

Winner: Billie Starkz

-Backstage, Sammy Guevara and Rush, the ROH Tag Team Champions were interviewed. Guevara said that LFI are here to stay and if anyone has a problem with it, too bad. Rush agreed.

Wheeler Yuta vs. Matt Mako

Yuta started with a very technical slap to the face, causing Mako to wrap him up in a calf crusher. Yuta got the the ropes though and Mako went for an elbow lock. The two wrestled around (imagine that) until Mako caight Yuta with a spinning heel kick.

Yuta resorted to biting, taking a chunk out of Mako’s ear before sending him out of the ring. Shafir threw him judo style and Yuta dove through the ropes, sending Mako into the barricade. Back in the ring, Yuta hut a senton, but only got a two count.

Yuta dropped an elbow from the top rope, but it was another two count. Mako tried to power back, chopping Yuta from the ground. The two then exchanged a flurry of kicks, with Yuta starting to favour his leg. Shafir, with some very aggressive eyeliner watched with concern from ringside.

Mako tried to pivot to power moves, suplexing and throwing Yuta around the ring. Yuta exposed the steel holding the turnbuckle to the ring post and bounced Mako’s head off if it. Mako fell out of the ring and when Yuta followed, he put a sleeper on him.

Shafir got involved, but not enough to stop Mako from hitting a cannonball on Yuta. Mako tossed him back into the ring and put on an armbreaker. Yuta wormed his way out of it and hit an Angle Slam for a two count.

Mako put Yuta on the top turnbuckle and the two traded blows. Mako hit a superplex followed by a blue thunder bomb, but only got the traditional blue thunder two count. Mako started throwing hands until Yuta hit a back elbow. Yuta put him in a waist lock and suplexed Mako to another two count.

Yuta went up top, but Mako followed. Mako flipped Yuta from the top rope and landed in a cross armbreaker. Shafir got up on the ring apron and Yuta raked the eyes behind the refs back. Yuta then hit a high knee and got the pin.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

After the match, Yuta started jawing at Dean Rassmusen’s son, Eric. Eric didn’t back down and Yuta pulled him over the barricaade for a beatdown. Security pulled Yuta off of him and the segment ended.

Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos and Dralistico w/ Rush vs Cheeseburger, Eli Isom and Rhett Titus

Guevara and Titus started things off with Guevara giving up about 10 inches in vert to Titus. Dralistic decided he’d rather be in the match and tagged in, stomping Titus in the corner. Mortos then tagged in against Cheeseburger and as was appropriate, ate him.

In reality, he powerbombed him into next month, but it didn’t matter becuase a brawl with all six broke out with the LFI guys making short work of their opponents. Guevara stopped for a moment to pose and then Mortos and Isom fought.

Mortos hit a samoan drop on Isom and Guevara hit a shooting star press for the 1-2-3.

Winners: Sammy Guevara, The Beast Mortos and Dralistico

After the match, Mortos and Dralistico piled their opponents in the ring and Guevara grabbed a mic. He assured the crowd that Philadelphia sucks and Orlando is far superior. Guevara said that Dean’s favourite wrestlers were the members of LFI. Guevara put everyone on the back on notice that they were coming for all the titles. Then they beat up Titus, Isom and Cheeseburger some more.

-In the parking lot, Lee Johnson and Blake Christian assured everyone that The Swirl (ugh) are undefeated and undefeatable. Christian said that Bandido is an old chapter in a book that needs to be closed.

Hair Vs. Hair Match: Demus vs. Mad Dog Connelly

They immediately began throwing hamhocks with Connelly trying and early cover. He only got a two count though and ripped Demus’ shirt about it.

Connelly choked Demus with his own shirt, causing Demus to rake the eyes. The two battled on the outside with Demus being the first to introduce biting to the match. Connelly then used his own face as a weapon and head butted Demus into the steep steps (yes, you read that right). Connelly then drove him into the steps again, but on the third one, Demus reversed it giving Connelly a taste of his own medicine (spoiler, it tasted like steel).

Back in the ring, Connelly sent Demus into the corner for a splash, but Demus reversed it and raked the eye, followed by a crossbody from the top turnbuckle. Demus bent Connelly in half with a back chin lock and then chopped him in the corner. Demus then bit Connelly’s nipples. Again, you read that right.

Connelly hit a gutwrench slam, but it only got a two count. Connelly rolled out of the ring to get his thoughts together and grab a chair from under the ring. He pounded Demus across the back with it and then set up the chair in the center of the ring. Sitting Demus down in it, he went for a cannon ball, but Demus moved and Connelly hit the chair.

Demus then returned the favour from earlier and hit Connelly with the chair. Demus got Connelly up for a power slam and climbed to the second turnbuckle. Demus hit a senton, but Connelly moved and laid Demus out with a piledriver.

Connelly went up top, but Demus grabbed him for a shoulderbreaker driver and tried a pin for a two-count. Demus went under the ring and grabbed a chain with two collars that they had previously used in a match. Demus got the collar on Connelly and Demus used the chain to literally hang him from the ropes.

Connelly tried to fight back, but it was too much and he passed out on the ring apron (the hariest part of the ring!).

Winner: Demus

After the match, Demus called for some clippers and tried to shave Connelly’s head. Connelly had recovered at this point and pushed him away, grabbing the clippers. Connelly began screaming and shaving his own head, not giving Demus the pleasure. Demus grabbed a handful of shaved hair as a trophy and celebrated.

ROH Pure Championship

Lee Moriarty (c) vs. Josh Woods

To get everyone up to speed, in Pure Rules matches, each competitor gets three rope breaks, then they can be pinned or submitted under the ropes. Each gets one closed-fist warning and any outside interference results in an automatic DQ. Also, the title can change hands on a DQ. If there’s no winner at the time limit (in this case, one hour), a panel of judges will decide the outcome.

Woods and Moriarty worked around the ring, neither one getting a solid hold on the other. Woods sent Moriarty to ther corner, but Moriarty bounced out and pulled him over with an arm drag. Moriarty began working Woods arm and looked for a border city strech early. Woods rolled him into the ropes, causing the ref to decide Woods used a rope break at 57:40.

Woods responded with a gorilla lock, forcing Moriarty to use a rope break at 56:47, evening things up. Moriarty went back to the arm of Woods and the two struggled to lock in an armbar. Woods sent Moriarty into the corner and hung him up on the ropes. He then hit a gutwrench stuplex for a to count.

Woods’ strategy seemed to be the work the midsection of Moriarty, wrapping him in the ropes and peppered him with strikes. He then tried to get Moriarty in a submission, but he was already on the ropes, so Moriarty was docked a second rope break at 54:49.

Moriarty tried the same tactic on Woods and forced him to use a rope break at 52:53. Moriarty then started working to put him away with some big slams, forearms and pinning combinations. Moriarty put a cross armbreaker on Woods in the center of the ring. Woods tried to power out, but Moriarty switched to a triangle.

Woods stood up while still in the triangle and dropped Moriarty to the floor with a powerbomb. He then hit a twisting suplex and went for a pin 1-2-3!

But! Moriarty’s foot was under the ropes, so it did not count. It did cost Moriarty his last rope break though, so when Woods put him in an ankle lock, Moriarty grabbing the ropes did nothing. Moriarty rolled Woods up into a bridge pin and managed to hold him long enough to get the pin.

Winner and STILL ROH Pure Champion: Lee Moriarty

After the match, STP came down to the ring to celebrate with Moriarty. Woods shook his hand and bowed out as Shane Taylor grabbed a mic. He said that all of STP should have been on the card tonight. As a “problem solver” Taylor said he wasn’t leaving until ACTION sent him someone to beat up.

Shane Taylor vs AR Fox

Fox got the drop on Taylor off the top, sending him out of the ring. Fox then hit two big dives on him and went for a kick flip moonsault. Taylor caught him in midair though and threw Fox into the barricade repeatedly.

Taylor threw Fox back into the ring and Fox tried to throw som jabs. Taylor responded with a lariat that sent Fox back in time. Taylor then threw him across the ring and stalked over to him. Fox tried to bring the fight back, but Taylor grabbed him an hit a massive chokeslam. Taylor went for a leg drop, but Fox rolled out of the way.

They started trading punches, with Taylor coming out on top. Taylor went for another lariat, but Fox matrix’ed out of it. Fox hit a splash on Taylor in the corner and knocked him down with some elbows. Taylor crawled back up and Fox walked right into some hard chops.

Fox used the barricade as a launching point and hit a stunner on the ring apron. He pushed taylor back into the ring and went for a pin, but only got a two count. Fox went up for a 450, but Taylor rolled out of the way and puched him with a knockout blow, getting the pin and the victory.

Winner: Shane Taylor

