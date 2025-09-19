ROH On HonorClub starts … NOW!

Mistico (w/Alex Abrahantes) vs Mansoor (w/Johnny TV, Mason Madden & Taya Valkyrie)

The match kicked off with Mistico actually giving up a few inches in size to Mansoor. Usually it’s the other way aound. Anyway, Mansoor kicked Mistico in the gut and Mistico responded by running circles around him.

Mansoor made the mistake of stopping to pose, and Mistico took advantage with a poke to the ribs and a flip slam. Mistico took control from there, hitting Mansoor with springboards and wristlocks. Mansoor slapped Abrahantes through the ropes, causing a distraction and then raking the eyes.

Mansoor sent Mistico to the outside where Madden, TV and Valkyrie stomped him repeatedly.

Suddenly, Jon Cruz appeared at ringside in a top hat a tuxedo. Ian Riccaboni seemed pretty convinced that it wasn’t Cruz though.

Back in the ring, Mansoor went up top, but Mistico dodged and hit a springboard crossbody followed by a headscissor. Mistico scooped Mansoor up for a, well, scoop slam, and Mansoor tried to make a tag to Madden. Realizing it wasn’t a tag match, he turned and set Mistico up on the ropes to get spraed with (ugh) Seed. The ref stopped it though and Mistico hit a stalling crossbody followed by La Mistica to get the win.

Match Result: Mistico defeated Mansoor

Abraham Cruz then went to ringside and make motions like he was going to remove Mistico’s mask, referring to the match with MJF tomorrow. So that’s what that was about.

Pure Rules Match: Olympia vs Viva Van

Our first Pure Rules match of the night featured CMLL star Olympia, as a warm up for the Tournament to Crown The First Ever Women’s Pure Rules Champion in Ring of Honor, or the TCTFEWPRCROH for short. Olympia will face Billie Starkz in the tournament soon.

Olympia had a clear strength advantage over Van, but Van’s had some really aggressive matches in the last little while. She managed to keep up with Olympia through the first minute of the match, locking a knee stretch that looked really painful.

Olympia responded with a Muta lock, forcing Van to grab the ropes and use her first break at 2:01. Olympia hit a pedulum bronco buster in the corner, but Van was able to respond with a spinning heel kick. Olympia then got her up on her shoulders and did squats for a while before hitting a samoan drop.

Van went up top for a big crossbody next, but only got a two count. Olympia landed a German suplex, but got caught by an elbow when she charged Van in the corner. Van tried another crossbody, but Olympia caught her and hit a spinning slam to pick up the victory.

Match Result: Olympia defeated Viva Van

The Beast Mortos vs Alan Angels

Angels ran with the Dark Order in AEW when the first hit the scene, but this would be his ROH debut. He has the misfortune of facing The Beast Mortos who I heard declined catering just so he had room to eat Angels alive. That may not be true, but it could be.

Angels didn’t even get a lockup before Mortos knocked him across the ring. Angels came back with a high knee, but Mortos hit him in the face with his fist. Angels sent Mortos out of the ring and then nailed him with a baseball slide dive.

Tossing Mortos back in the ring, Angels went up top, but Mortos caught him and tried for a slam. Angels got free and landed a kick. Mortos got Angels up for a backbreaker followed but a lariat and massive samoan drop. That was it for Angels and Mortos picked up the win.

Match Result: The Beast Mortos defeated Alan Angels

-Backstage, Jon Cruz cut a promo about Mistico’s mask. He’s rooting for MJF as you can imagine. Cruz told Mistico that MJF is better than him and then switched to Spanish, so I lost track.

Pure Rules Match: Katsuyori Shibata vs Matt Mako

The second Pure Rules match of the night featured a former Pure Rules champion and NWO World Tour create-a-wrestler, Shibata.

After a feeling out, Shibata won the battle of the waistlocks with a wristlock. Mako rolled around, but Shibata was able to get a scissor lock on. Mako squirmed free and found himself in a headlock, which Shibata transitioned into a chin lock.

Shibata went back to working Mako’s wrist and arm, but Mako was able to use his legs to get out of it. In response, Shibata hit him with the figure four in the center of the ring. Mako managed to turn it over though, with neither man able to reach a rope. Shibata rolled back into control, but Mako got him over again. Finally, Mako made it to the ropes at 3:15 to break the hold and use up one of his rope breaks.

Shibata turned to strikes and chops to try and wear Mako down, hitting him with a missile dropkick in the corner. Shibata hit a suplex and went back to the arm bar. He transitioned into a triangle choke. Mako worked out of it and hit a butterfly slupex, followed by an arm bar.

Mako transitioned to a body scissor with a choke, but Shibata turned it into an ankle lock with kneebar as the clock ticked towards the 10 minute time limit. Mako used his second rope break at 6:25, but Shitbata put that leg lock right back on, forcing him to use his final break at 6:56.

Mako tried to get back into it with a suplex, but Shibata put a sleeper on him, followed by his big kick to get the pin.

Match Result: Katsuyori Shibata defeated Matt Mako

Mixed Tag Team Match: Death Riders (Marina Shafir & Wheeler Yuta) vs Aleah James & Man Like DeReiss

Yuta and his hair are partnering with Shafir to face two people I’ve never heard of and didn’t get an entrance, so I’m sure it will go fine for them.

Shafir and Yuta jumped James and DeRiess off the top, with Yuta and DeReiss starting things off. DeReiss got some momentum, putting Yuta in the corner and doling out some street justice in the form of multiple stomps.

Yuta did what he does and bit him, giving Yuta the chance to tag in Shafir. DeReiss tagged in James who immediately ate the foot of Shafir. James got a headscissor on, but that just made Shafir mad and she kicked her across the ring.

Shafir laid out James with a flurry of judo throws then stepped on her mouth. Shafir put a knot hold on James and flipped off DeReiss at the same time, showcasing her multitasking skills. James got a kick in and then tagged DeReiss in.

Yuta found himself flipped by DeRiess and then taking a shotgun dropkick and a 619. DeReiss allowed Shafir to distract him and Yuta hit an atomic drop followed by a German suplex. DeReiss wouldn’t go down though and hit a big cutter, sending Yuta out of the ring.

James tagged in and hit a crossbody on the charging Shafir. She tried to strike Shafir, but a strike war is not something you want to have with Shafir. She threw James and locked in Mother’s Milk, forcing James to give up.

Match Result: Death Riders defeated Aleah James & Man Like DeReiss

-Next, this week’s edition of Lance Archer Kills The ROH Universe took place in the parking lot. Archer beat up a bunch of extras, but then here came the BEEF! BEEF got a couple of shots in before Archer sent him into a barricade. Rocky Romero flashed some cash and they both left.

Satnam Singh vs CPA

Speaking of massive squashes, Singh was up next and took on CPA aka Carl Patrick Alabaster aka Corner Pocket Abbott aka the long lost son of VK Wallstreet.

CPA tried to pick up Singh off the top, which was pretty dumb. Singh picked him up with one arm and threw him to the mat. Then Singh ripped off CPA’s tie and he took off his shirt to reveal a SECOND TIE!

Singh found this amusing, as did the rest of us, but also, picked up CPA and threw him to the mat to get the pin and presumably 20% off his tax return.

Match Result: Satnam Singh defeated CPA

-Next QTV aired it’s latest episode. Aaron Solo compared QT Marshall to a bunch of celebrities and Harley Cameron made a Fisting joke. As always, she was the best part of this segment. They discussed Don Callis and some other stuff that happened in AEW and then Cameron left so the segment ended.

Pure Rules Match: Yuka Sakazaki vs Janai Kai

Kai started the match with a tie-up, but Sakazaki mat wrestled her way out of it. The two traded arm drags next, with Sakazaki getting a dropkick through the ropes, sending Kai to the outside. She followed that up with a springboard press to the outside and tossed Kai back into the ring.

Kai caught Sakazaki with a kick to the face and then started stomping her shoulder. She sent Sakazaki to the corner and landed some really stiff kicks. Kai tried a reverse chinlock, but Sakazaki was able to get to the ropes and use her first beark at 2:37.

Kai kept up with her “kick her in the face” plan and got a near fall, but Sakazaki lured her into the corner and a tarantula. The ref counted that as a rope break and Kai was docked one at 3:22. Sakazaki tried a hammerlock, but Kai went back to the kicks for another near fall.

Sakazaki dodged the next flurry of kicks and hit a reverse bulldog. Sakazaki got the hammerlock into a spinning slam and picked up the pin, 1-2-3.

Match Result: Yuka Sakazaki defeated Janai Kai

ROH Six-Man Champions Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo and Shawn Dean) /w Trish Adora and Anthony Agogo vs AR Fox and The Kingdom (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven)

STP jumped their opponents off the bell and everyone brawled. Bravo and Bennett ended up legal and Bravo sent Bennett into the STPO corner, Isolating him and setting him up for a three on one beat down.

Dean, now legal, put on a chinlock, but Bennett’s beard provided enough cushion to let him puch his way out of hit. That brought in Taylor though who’s punches could be stopped by no facial hair. Taylor jawed at Taven and then made the mistake of taking trash about Maria, Bennett’s wife.

Bennett owered back and hit Taylor with a shockingly stiff elbow and then a clothesline. That gave him the chance to tag in Taven, who met Bravo in the ring. Dean tried to get involved, but Taven sent him out and hit a neckbreaker on Bravo. Taven went for a spingboard moonsault, but Bravo dodged and tagged in Taylor.

That brought in Fox who cleaned house, taking out the Infantry and Taylor with a series of cutters and cannonballs. Taven joined him and they hit stereo dives over the top rope. Bennett hit a spiccoli driver, Taven just the tip, and then a swanton from Fox all on Bravo, but it only got a two count.

Bravo tried to steal one by using the ropes in a pin, but the ref saw it. The Kingdom hit rockstar supernova and Fox came off the top, but again just a two count. Dean then planted Taven with a DDT and after a quick tag, Bravo tried a rollup on fox.

Taylor came back in and hit Fox with a knockout punch, giving Bravo the chance to get the pin and retain the titles.

Match Result: Shane Taylor Promotions defeated AR Fox and The Kingdom

(H/T to Jeff Moss and F4WOnline.com)