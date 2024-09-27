Another Thursday means another ROH review. Going into this episode the only two champions that were announced were Athena and Lee Moriarty, which is no surprise.

Action Andretti vs Tony Deppen

I love that they are finally doing something with Andretti. This new heelish character is going to do wonders for him and I am excited to see where they go with it when he finally turns on Top Flight. Also, it was great to see Deppen back in ROH even if it was just for him to live in a five-minute match.

Winner: Action Andretti

Iron Savages and Jacked Jameson Promo

They called out the Outrunners for calling themselves the youngest people alive when they had bald spots on their heads. They say the Outrunners are meat riders and are just carbon copies of wrestlers from years past. They call the OutRunners for a match.

Jacked Jameson and Boulder vs John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Since Dark Order has been all over ROH in certain weeks you would think they would be top contenders for either the Tag Titles or Six Man Titles. This match was fine, but since you are building up Iron Savages for a feud with the Outrunners, they should have won this match in my opinion.

Winners: John Silver and Alex Reynolds

Abadon vs Liviyah

20 minutes into the episode for our first squash. New record?

Winner: Abadon

Red Velvet and Diamante Promo

Velvet said that they have both been in the ring more times than they can count and Diamante is in her prime right now. Velvet says that she was able to win a title eight years into her career and Diamante 16 years in still can not get it done. Diamante says Velvet does not know what she is willing to do to win gold, and that red looks better on her.

Brian Cage vs Alec Price

Well, we all know how this one went.

Winner: Brian Cage

Athena and Billie Starkz vs Christina Marie and LMK

During the entrance, Starkz was trailing behind Athena looking upset at the minion overlord. Starkz did most of the work throughout the match, but Athena came in at the end and got the win. As Starkz and Athena are beating down their opponents after the match Abadon interrupts and makes their way down to the ring. Athena leaves Starkz saying she has a meeting and she has to shine her belt as Abadon attacks her and the two retreat.

Winners: Athena and Billie Starkz

Johnny TV vs Komander

This match was a little too long in my opinion, especially since these two guys are not frequently on ROH every week. The crowd was extremely into this one, however, unlike anything else on this episode of ROH. Komander gets the win as he and Alex Abrahentes celebrate the big win.

Winner Komander

ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs Preston Vance

Towards the end of this match, the clock kept glitching and that was distracting, but other than that this match was fun. I did not know how Vance was going to look in a Pure Wrestling match and I thought he did good. The two of them were evenly matched for each other and I would not mind if they ran this match back. Moriarty got a quick roll-up to get the win as Vance looked disappointed and Moriarty celebrated as we closed the show.

Winner: “And Still” Lee Moriarty

